Take-Two Acquires Kerbal Space Program 4
Eloking quotes a report from Polygon: Take-Two Interactive has purchased physics-based space simulation Kerbal Space Program, according to announcements from publisher Take-Two and developer Squad. "We have been impressed with Kerbal Space Program since its launch, and we are committed to grow this unique experience while continuing to support its passionate community," said Michael Worosz, senior vice president, head of corporate development and independent publishing at Take-Two, in a release. "We view Kerbal Space Program as a new, long-term franchise that adds a well-respected and beloved IP to Take-Two's portfolio as we continue to explore opportunities across the independent development landscape." Kerbal Space Program officially launched on PC in 2015. The game had been available through Steam's Early Access program since 2013. It has since gone on to sell more than 2 million copies on console and PC. Developer Squad said in a statement that the acquisition won't alter its plan for continued development of Kerbal Space Program. The developer is currently working on the Making History Expansion for the game.
And the first question that the board will ask... (Score:2, Interesting)
"How will we monetize this into a pay-per-experience software-as-service product?"
It's been fun playing. But I think Kerbal just went extinct.
Re: (Score:2)
Rocket fuel purchasable through micropayments.
This will make the game better (Score:1)
Games are always improved when they are bought by another software company with "fresh ideas"
/s