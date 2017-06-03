'Rime' Developer Keeps Promise, Removes Denuvo DRM After Game Gets Cracked (cinemablend.com) 21
An anonymous reader quotes CinemaBlend: Tequila Works and Grey Box had previously announced that the DRM for the PC version of Rime would be removed if it were cracked. Well, in just five days the DRM was cracked and a cracked version of the game was made available online. So, now the DRM will be removed...
Five days after the PC launch of Rime, the cracking scene managed to get into the executable and spill all of its guts, removing the DRM and putting the exe back together so it could be distributed across the usual sites. One of the things noted by the cracker was that he found Denuvo executing hundreds of triggers a second, which caused major slowdown in the performance of Rime on PC. This form of digital rights management resulted in every legitimate customer having to deal with a lot of slowdown and performance hiccups... The sad reality was that those who pirated Rime and used the cracked file essentially gained access to a game that had improved performance and frame-rates over those who actually paid for the game.
By far not the first time (Score:4, Informative)
I remember a certain audio editing program that used to be a standard that actually came with its own virtual machine that ran some of its code which was a bastardized version of x86 assembler code, which was reverse engineered and "cleaned up" by crackers. The net result was that that cracked code, that would now run on the x86 CPU rather than the (poorly written) virtual machine was actually faster and more stable than the DRMified code.
I also remember quite a few legitimate users who cracked their legitimately bought software because it improved performance and stability...
The fact that x86 assembler code would run faster native is no surprise. Why someone would bother buying such a program is.
Amazing memory, I honestly didn't remember.
So many copy protection schemes, so many hours wasted getting around them...
;)
Just another example of that old inconvenient truth: DRM harms paying customers while doing very little to prevent piracy.
To be honest, that was actually what got me into breaking copy protection. If it wasn't so damn annoying, I probably wouldn't have bothered to learn assembler in my teen years and wouldn't be where I am today.
Yeah, DRM shaped my career... So who am I to complain about it?
It goes back further than that even. I remember some games that prompted you to enter "word x on page y" of the manual, which was printed on red paper to foil the photocopiers of those days. It was always nice if one could find a pirated copy somewhere so you wouldn't have to enter a word from the manual every time you started the game.
I got annoyed at one of the SSL games, think Curse of the Azure Bonds or something, where you had to use a wheel to make a word appear based on 2 symbols - made a copy of the game-disc, went in and edited all instances of the words to the same one, just so I could play the damn thing.
Of course, all of them also had half the dialogue/story bits written in a booklet, so you still had to go look stuff up....
Now read what they actually said (Score:2)
What they actually said was "we will be replacing the current build of RiME with one that does not contain Denuvo".
This is absolutely NOT the same as saying what they will replace it with will be DRM-free.