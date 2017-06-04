New Threat To Traditional Sports Leagues: Millennials Prefer Watching eSports (venturebeat.com) 131
Professional sports leagues "officially have a millennial problem," writes VentureBeat, citing some interesting findings from L.E.K. Consulting.
"At a certain point, this comes down to a new form of media better serving an upcoming generation of consumers," concludes VentureBeat. "Esports leagues are all online. Most matches stream for free on sites like Twitch. They are available on the web or through smartphone apps. Competitive gaming is easily accessible, and it lives where Millennials are already spending their time."
- 40% of millennials prefer watching esports to traditional sports
- 26% of millennial eSports enthusiasts reported a significant uptick in eSports viewing over the past year
- 61% of esports followers said they spent less time watching TV over the past 12 months, and 45% said they had cut back on traditional sports viewing
- Together millennials -- ages 17-34 -- and Generation Z peers -- age 16 and under -- comprise 45% of America's consumer base
Maybe that's why Major League Baseball's video streaming company recently paid $300 million for the right to stream League of Legends through 2023.
45% of consumer base is misleading (Score:3)
"Together millennials -- ages 17-34 -- and Generation Z peers -- age 16 and under -- comprise 45% of America's consumer base"
Whats the entertainment spending power of that group as a percentage compared to others?
Re:45% of consumer base is misleading (Score:5, Insightful)
Depends mostly on their parents' income and how much of it they let them squander.
Re: (Score:3)
Depends mostly on their parents' income and how much of it they let them squander.
Not entirely, though. Kids grow up, and they continue to game as adults, and will likely continue to watch some eSports. eSports also sell games in a serious way.
It's also a business, and while you still have some fly-by-night operations and problems, it's definitely beginning to grow up. Professional players are beginning to realize they shouldn't just trust whatever deal they are offered will be fair, for example. At least some of them are.
Re: (Score:2)
We're in the end still talking about watching people play video games. Unless they are WAY more interesting than the average "Let's play" on YouTube, I fail to see the appeal.
Youtube is a part of it (Score:2)
We're in the end still talking about watching people play video games. Unless they are WAY more interesting than the average "Let's play" on YouTube, I fail to see the appeal.
Sure, but people enjoy different forms of entertainment, and enough people enjoy this that it is now a business model.
And while it may be more interesting than the *average* let's play on youtube, a lot of it is a streaming sport. Having your own personal stream as well as contractually playing on the team stream for a certain time each day is normal.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
People watch baseball too. I have trouble thinking of a video game that's more boring to watch than baseball.
Re: 45% of consumer base is misleading (Score:2, Funny)
Your post is dumb. I am a millennial and can do without people like you. I deserve a participation trophy for showing up here and posting. That participation trophy should include mod points so I can censor your dumb post to -1 where it belongs.
Re: (Score:2)
I was going to post:
"/golfclap
well done"
to applaud your on your witty post buy then I realized it could be seen as applauding you for the participation of posting and things go so meta so fast that I nearly had a seizure.
Re: 45% of consumer base is misleading (Score:4, Funny)
In a range of ethnic styles. And then he'd complain about them being racist caricatures.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Oh... I'm so sorry....
Re:45% of consumer base is misleading (Score:4, Interesting)
The 17-34 year old ones do have less spending power than older generations, BUT!
This is where details come handy.
You can't only look at spending power as a whole - you need to look at what their spending power goes to.
Say a 40 year old has a discretionary amount of 1000 dollars a month, out of which most goes on booze, trips and porn magazines. They spend zero on eSports.
At the same time, a 21-year old has 200 dollars a month available, out of which 100 goes to eSports and related activities (CS:GO skins and shit like that).
From an eSports perspective, who is your target?
I agree that "45% of America's consumer base" doesn't mean shit as a statistic, but break it down to specifics and the picture changes radically.
Re:45% of consumer base is misleading (Score:4, Funny)
"porn magazines"
Dude, You're showing your age.
:)
Re:45% of consumer base is misleading (Score:4, Interesting)
There's a best possible moment to drop your tablet in the toilet?
Re:45% of consumer base is misleading (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
There's a best possible moment to drop your tablet in the toilet?
Not sure about best, but there's no arguing that before using the toilet is likely preferable to after using it and pre-flush. The worst possible time however can be well well defined as after using the toilet, pre-flush, and post a spicy burrito.
Re: (Score:2)
More importantly, someone who is 35+ has his preferences set--if you don't have him, you can't get him. The 17-34 set is changeable--he may not have much to spend now, but catch him now, and he'll be yours when he does have money to spend. So they're the guys you want to spend effort getting.
Re:45% of consumer base is misleading (Score:4, Insightful)
What will be their spending power in a few years? Professional sports are trying to maximize short term profits at the expense of future earnings.
My wife are at the leading edge of the millenials and have lost nearly all interest in the sports we grew up watching and now that we have dispensable income we've found other things to spend it on. We grew up fans of certain teams because we watched them with parents and grandparents on free OTA TV.
After we graduated we tried to keep up with our Alma maters and watch our professional teams but the sports industry decided to make that impossible to do. When we were younger we'd go to a bar and try and catch the game but as we aged that became less and less entertaining.
I even tried to pirate streams for a while because the local team decided it didn't fill enough $$$$ seats so they wouldn't air it. Or because we were closer in nautical miles to another sports team AND it was an NFC vs AFC game that it could only be watched on ESPN4, UNLESS we had the Plaid Sports channel with the blackout exception package. After a while we just gave up and moved on.
I'm watching our younger siblings and their peers do the same. Because they don't have money it's "Pay rent" or "Buy Big10/SEC Network to watch football games" and Rent wins. My school can't figure out why they can't fill seats and it's because 0-12 year olds aren't excited about a team they've never seen play because their parents never watched it while they were growing up. Going to a Big 10 rivalry game was usually a Birthday present for me and my peers, but we watched it on ABC or NBC every other week.
And they can't claim that the technology or demand wasn't there. Mark Cuban started out with phone lines so IU alumni could listen to home Basketball games, that turned into broadcast.com which Yahoo bought out. Professional sports could have charged a simple nominal fee to listen to 'home' games since 2000 and they decided to double down on the Cable route.
Re: (Score:2)
I dunno, I'm within the top 30% of income earners in my state, so probably more than most I imagine. I know plenty of people that are older than me and don't even have half of my income.
Re: (Score:1)
You mean to tell me the younger generations don't like watching 300 pound men dress in up bullet-proof equipment to be able to run into each head first @ high speeds!?!? Or that MMA stuff with people getting kicked in the head and knocked out?
Baseball ("no contact" sport) is included. Apparently millennials don't like to watch classic sports on TV in general. I wonder if this is because they don't like physical activity in general or unlike previous generations they don't consider professional athletes their heroes.
Also, is the trend same for new solo sports such as X-sports (mountain biking, snowtubing and similar)?
Most millennials I know are very active but generally prefer solo "non-mainstream" activities (parasailing, board-sailing, mountai
Not stupid at all (Score:5, Insightful)
Esports doesn't:
Require tax hikes to pay for bazillion dollar stadiums every decade lest the team pitch a fit and threaten to leave. Then, to add insult to injury, make you pay for parking, overcharge for shitty food and watered down beer, then make you pay through the nose for tickets. Good tickets are reserved for those with very deep pockets.
Have competitors who make $20, $50, $100M dollar contracts. They throw a fucking ball for fucks sake.
Require a subscription to E$PN or some giant Sports Package just to watch your team play.
I don't really watch neither of them but if I had to make a choice, it wouldn't be traditional sports. Fuck those greedy bastages.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
People feel like they are closer to esports, in the sense that they can pick up a controller and with some practice get good at the same games.
In fact games like Street Fighter V have been designed so that combos are easy and even average players can compete against high ranking ones.
Re: (Score:2)
No royalty payable to inventor of ball sport (Score:2)
Ball sports doesn't:
Require permission from a game's inventor just to start your own league. Many publishers of proprietary video games used as esports assert their exclusive right to perform their games publicly, demanding either a royalty per match or even to shut down streams entirely. See "Why Nintendo can legally shut down any Smash Bros. tournament it wants" by Kyle Orland [arstechnica.com].
I am aware that the MLB, NFL, and NBA leagues tightly control broadcasts of their matches. But they have no legal standing against
Re: (Score:2)
Even simpler: ball sports doesn't need a licence to play. Imagine a world where the football is a luxury good manufactured by a monopoly, and making your own ball is a crime. Contrast that with today's stars who started out in poverty, playing backyard games with makeshift equipment.
Next time somebody compares e-sports to chess, remind them that chess is completely open-source.
Re: (Score:2)
Good tickets are reserved for those with very deep pockets
Depends on how you define "good". Frankly if "good" means corporate box locked in a silent cabin eating a nice dinner I may as well stay at home. If "good means front row where I spend more time looking up at some screen because I can't see an overview of what is happening on the field, then likewise.
Part of the joy of going to a sport is similar to standing in a moshpit of a band, where the premium tickets will give you a boring assigned seat somewhere. Good and expensive are not the same thing.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure when you ask millennials you'll find that they don't give a shit about Trump. I'm fairly certain, the answer you get is that "I don't care whether he or that other guy won".
Re: (Score:3)
Target
Target is a bit high end for the average Trump supporter.
Re: Figures... No wonder the emptier stadiums. (Score:2, Insightful)
Fun fact: "soccer" came from the brits. It was the upper-class and correct term for the sport, with "football" being a term for other games. It was British class hatred of the upper class which drove the term "soccer" into disuse, not some American misunderstanding.
Re: (Score:2)
Yup. Public school slang for Association Football.
Another fun fact: In England a "public school" is in fact a top-end private school.
e stands for exciting (Score:3, Interesting)
I would rather watch eSports than real sports. Hint: I have never watched eSports.
In the time it takes to watch other people play one game of baseball, or even League of Legends, I could win a few games of Hearthstone. I'd rather win at something I can do myself, than watch other people win at a level I can't play at.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd rather win at something I can do myself, than watch other people win at a level I can't play at.
I think couch potatoes and people who can't stand passive entertainment are both missing out on something. Personally, playing a video game can be fun. Sitting down for two hours to watch a movie can also be fun. I'm not a huge my team vs your team fan but occasionally during world championships and the Olympics I'll see if "our" athletes win, it can be fun to cheer for somebody. And occasionally watching skilled people do impressive feats is fun, even when it's not a competition as such. But if that doesn'
Re: (Score:3)
These numbers do not seem that dratatic. (Score:3)
Assumption: Referenced on other sites, Mellennials make up 23.3% of the US populace. Claiming 45% including 16 and younger skews the rest of the "data"
Claim: 40% of millennials prefer watching esports to traditional sports
So 40% of 24.3% (so we're looking at 9.32%) prefer esports to sweaty sports.
Isn't that terribly easy to skew? Survey question: "Do you prefer esports or real sports?". If I cannot say "Neither, you insensitive clod" then it skews quickly towards esports. If forced to choose with a BFG to my head, the one I can play in the background on my monitor and ignore while I do other things is the choice.
Claim:26% of millennial eSports enthusiasts reported a significant uptick in eSports viewing over the past year
So 26% of the "enthusiasts" saw an uptick. Umm, define enthusiasts. Even if the assumed full 9.32% that chose esports over sports, 26% of that is just 2.4%
Come on, 2.4% of the populace started watching more esports and the rest seems like inflated presentation.
Re: (Score:3)
It makes you wonder who paid L.E.K. Consulting to do this study. I guess this is a case of "Lies, damned lies, and statistics." The assertion that professional sports "have a millennial problem" seemed suspicious to me. While it may be true that millennials view and attend less sporting events than previous generations, this study doesn't sound like it necessarily provides evidence of that. Furthermore, it fails to demonstrate that if in fact traditional sports are in some kind of decline, "e-sports" have a
Tastes Change (Score:1)
This is a typical cycle. The old is disregarded by the new generation for the next big thing. Those on the bleeding edge can profit. But now in our corporate sponsored world, it is cheaper for the old vanguard to wait and just purchase the next big thing instead of trying to innovate. Of course, they wouldn't be buying it if they didn't think it was worth SIGNIFICANTLY more than they were paying (otherwise, how could they should 7% growth of income every year).
Perhaps they find them more exciting (Score:4, Insightful)
Apart from Ice Hockey, US mainstream sports are a snoozefest. With the ever decreasing attention span of young people is it little wonder that audiences are voting with their feet.
Answer: reduce the number of games (Score:1)
The NBA, NHL, MLB etc. should adopt the NFL/UCL/EPL paradigm: less, but more meaningful, games. One or two games per week - but games that actually MATTER. Who's gonna watch 1 out of 82 (or whatever the number actually is these days) regular season games when that particular game might matter very little in the grand scheme of things? Once a playoff spot is assured, even the teams sit out their main stars...basically nothing matters until the playoffs.
That's why I stopped watching the NBA and the NHL. I don
A basketball court is smaller (Score:2)
I sort of see your point for baseball.
But what works for soccer and gridiron football might not work for basketball and ice hockey. A football pitch is much bigger than a basketball court or ice hockey rink. This means there are fewer seats per match to sell, which requires more matches per year for a given revenue level.
Re: (Score:1)
You're right, with 94% attendance in the NBA (as measured relative to capacity), there is little incentive to change. I doubt the figure is that high for the NHL though, on average. However, most of the money NBA teams make comes from TV rights and merchandising, not ticket sales. If there were, say 45 games per season instead of 82, each game would be worth more...also they could probably raise ticket prices and still keep the arenas packed.
The only way things will change is if attendance and/or TV viewers
Re: (Score:2)
"The reason I and my friends watch sports is to see feats that we can't perform"
You could sit on a bench for free and watch people go to work.
(said entirely in jest, because it's too good a jab to pass up)
:)
Anything that kills ESPN is fine by me (Score:5, Informative)
Tired of the general populace subsidizing sports channels.
https://www.outkickthecoverage... [outkickthecoverage.com]
Not just ESPN: Overpaid Sportspeople (Score:2)
Re:Anything that kills ESPN is fine by me (Score:4, Insightful)
ESPN value to cable companies is that men will tend to buy a cable package that includes it, in the same that families will buy Disney and old people will buy Fox News. These channels attract a premium in the carriage fees because they will attract subscribers. But still, a majority of views do not watch these channels, so they mostly make their money, as the poster suggests, through a sociality system in which people who never use the system are forced to subsidize.
In a free market al a cart world in which the consumer only paid the carriage fees for the elected channels Fox and ESPN could not survive. The fees would no longer be hidden from the consumer, so the free market would set much lower fees that would not support the cost structure. An article was posting a few day ago that claimed ESPN could have saved itself by embracing technology. That would have happened only if was able to monetize the technology to consumers. As it has no experience at this, I don't see who it could work.
Disney likely provides enough value to families as free babysitting to survive.
In any case, most sports are toast for the same reason. They depend on inflated broadcast deals that in turn are funded at least in part by carriage fees that are funded in a large part by people who never watch sports. These fees are becoming more scarce by cord cutters.
Streaming deals are funded only by people who stream, i.e. a baseball fan who wants to steam has to pony up at least $100. This is only a month of cable, but it is not longer a hidden cost that might have been included in other bills, so baseball fans might be less likely to subscribe.
So fans go to other less expensive options. Also, schools are not doing nearly as a good a job at indoctrinating students into believing expensive sports are a good use of their hard earned money. Frankly you can get an excellent soccer ticket at the same cost as a nosebleed baseball ticket, and univision is broadcast.
Re: (Score:3)
So fans go to other less expensive options. Also, schools are not doing nearly as a good a job at indoctrinating students into believing expensive sports are a good use of their hard earned money.
Schools in the deep South are still doing yeoman's work making sure good ol' boys like expensive traditional sports. The deep South is where they build multi-million dollar stadiums while the textbooks literally fall apart. It's happened more than once in recent years. My ex is from Texas and has three sons. All three of them joined the football team in high school. Even the pudgy one. Two of the three still watch football, and profess to enjoy it. The formerly pudgy one doesn't. It's high schools i
Re: (Score:3)
i.e. a baseball fan who wants to steam has to pony up at least $100. This is only a month of cable
A month? Try a year, if the local ISP offers Internet for $62 per month or a bundle of Internet and TV for $70 per month.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually Disney Channel is in deep trouble. Seen a young child lately? Good luck prying them away from their tablet/parent's smartphone. Chances are it's cued up to Youtube watching a Let's Play or random children's program; maybe not a premium exclusive-to-Disney program, but chances are the child doesn't care. The Youtube Kids app has more than enough content, and is 'good enough' entertainment for many young children. If they don't want to watch a video, there are long tons of free games. The tablet is T
Re: (Score:2)
Fuck ESPN (Score:3)
Is it such a wonder that people who are not slaves to American Hand Egg prefer something more alive and user-friendly?
Re: (Score:2)
Baseball might be watchable if it were 5 innings and there were a 'shot clock' in which the pitcher must throw or else it's counted as a Ball. (American) Football timeouts should be 60 seconds unless there's a flag, and the clock shouldn't stop on out-of-bounds (which is flagrantly abused by everyone.) The glacial nature of these sports is exacerbated by the broadcasters wanting space for regular commercial breaks. The athletes actually have to wait to resume play until the broadcaster comes back from comme
Karma's a b-word (Score:1)
Oligopolies have been dicking consumers around for so long that they are jumping ship as soon as they find a raft.
I don't care to watch (e)Sports (Score:1)
I grew tired of it (Score:2)
Pickup basketball (Score:2)
You can't just show up at some sport field and say "hey can I play?" to whoever is there.
Then what are the 10-foot-high hoop and backboard at the city park for if not pickup basketball [wikipedia.org]? Or are you like Willie [youtube.com], finding that a match has almost always started without you?
Re: (Score:2)
At least with e-sports games(or any other game really), ANYONE can join a game if they want while watching the game play out at the same time and try to imitate whatever you see on video.
Anyone can play, as long as they buy the license for the closed-source game software from the single manufacturer. Not exactly like learning football with some random spheroid.
I'm not complaining (Score:2)
It will be pretty cool when they drop the prices and let me bring in food to fill some seats
:-)
Let's look at it pessimistically (Score:2)
The rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. Millenials are being saddled with giant student debt loads at the same time they are being expected to pay forward to social assistance programs that are being utilized by boomers on their slow shuffle off the planet.
The megacorps that own America can't have it both ways -- they can't pressure wages downward with the threat of outsourcing and then expect the oppressed people to cough up for expensive entertainment, whether it's movie tickets, sit
Just 3 little points. (Score:1)
1) Lets stop calling games as "sports". This includes poker, chess, and anything involving computer button pressing. Not to denigrate such things, but they are competitive games, not sports.
2) Live televised sports have become so "monetized" with commercials that many are virtually unwatchable. For a generation used to Netflix and adblocked Youtube, it's a non-starter. Have you tried to watch a football game in the past few years? There is a commercial almost every whistle. Constant bombardment.
3)
Wrong title (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think AC posts should be automatically moderated at -1. Actually I think if you can't even bother creating a Slashdot account, you shouldn't be able to post at all.
Re: (Score:1)
Because it's always trolling? Or do you just like censorship?
Silencing someone else's opinion just because you may dislike it, and don't want to tarnish your eyes reading it is not a valid reason. If you don't like it, don't read it. Also you could just set your user settings to block the AC account, and not block it for everyone.
The purpose of creating an account, is b
Re: (Score:2)
I say may as well experiment since the Slashdot groupthink / ideology as basically Naziism as this point.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Believe me, I can way more than afford TV on my $80k/year income, I just think TV is crap. Essentially it comes down to this: 500 channels and nothing good is on, and you have to waste a third of your time watching commercials. Even when you can skip commercials with DVRs, it's just annoying. And besides that modern TV providers rarely support third party DVRs these days, and their in-house DVRs very often forbid skipping commercials.
So fuck TV, it's just something old people do.
BTW, I legally became an adu
