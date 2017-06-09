Intel Fires Warning Shot At Qualcomm and Microsoft Over Windows 10 ARM Emulation (hothardware.com) 25
MojoKid quotes a report from HotHardware: Qualcomm and Microsoft are on the verge of ushering in a new class of always-connected mobile devices that run full-blown Windows 10. The two are enabling ARM-based Snapdragon 835 processors to run Windows 10 with full x86 emulation, meaning that devices will be capable of not only running Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps from the Windows Store, but legacy win32 apps as well. There is little question, Intel is likely none too pleased with it and PC OEM heavyweights Lenovo, Hewlett-Packard and ASUS have also signed-on to deliver Windows 10 notebooks and 2-in-1 convertibles powered by Qualcomm. Until now, Intel sat by quietly while all of this unfolded, but the company today took the opportunity to get a bit passive-aggressive while announcing the fast-approaching 40th anniversary of the world's first x86 microprocessor. The majority of the press release reads like a trip down memory lane. However, Intel shifts into serious mama bear mode, with significant legal posturing, touting its willingness to protect its "x86 innovations." Intel goes on to say that Transmeta tried and ultimately failed in the marketplace, and has been dead and buried for a decade. The company then pivots, almost daring Microsoft and Qualcomm to challenge it by making Windows on ARM devices commercially available. "Only time will tell if new attempts to emulate Intel's x86 ISA will meet a different fate. Intel welcomes lawful competition... However, we do not welcome unlawful infringement of our patents, and we fully expect other companies to continue to respect Intel's intellectual property rights."
Between the fact that current ISA is actually AMD64 (which is x86 compatible, but not intel-designed) and the fact that many key patents should have expired by now, it's going to be interesting if intel has the legal bass to actually stop this from happening.
As far as I remember, emulation is not covered by the patents anyways, as an instruction-set is basically an API. Does anybody know whether this is accurate?
Yeah. Even AMD64 is almost 15 years old by now. They might have patents on some newer additions (maybe no AVX emulation?), but what can still be patented about x86?
Windows 10S is also hobbled by design. Only Edge browser, Only Bing as a search engine, only Apps from the MS App store (a veritable desert)
This is a walled garden that is higher than Apple's on the iPhone.
You can get rid of the lock down by paying MS $$$$ but honestly, W10 is a dead OS walking as far as an awful lot of people are concerned.
The Big Question Is... (Score:2)
Well, here are two demos of x86 Win32 emulation in Windows 10 on ARM:
1. A shorter, more marketing orientated demo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_GlGglbu1U [youtube.com]
2. A longer, more "show me stuff" orientated demo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oSXUDKpkbx4 [youtube.com]
This is strictly software emulation, so it's easy to get a decent picture of how slow it is going to be.
1- Install QEMU
2- Grab Rasbpian Linux from the Raspberry PI site
3- Install/Run Raspbian on QEMU
4- Profit?
I tried this like a year ago on my core i7, and it was rather slow. Not unusable, but there was a noticeable performance hit.
But this was a beefy i7 system, with GOBS of ram emulating ARM. Now, how well do you think that a bottom of the barrel ARM - which is what the majority of the users is gonna end up with - is going to fare emulating x86?
Not well, I'm guessing. This is mainly going to be a PR thing for Qualcomm and Microsoft.
I often run emulated ARM or MIPS applications on my desktop (for testing), and while it was once a beefy workstation it is also a 6-year old sandy-bridge by now, and most applications are perfectly usable emulated through QEMU, and if you add a bit more optimization you could probably improve the performance even more.
How fast can Snapdragon processors run Windows software? I'm sure that productivity software - Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OpenOffice Acrobat Reader, Edge, Firefox, Chrome et cetera - will run just fine. That stuff doesn't need huge CPU power to begin with. What about something more CPU-heavy like Adobe Photoshop, AfterEffects, AutoCAD, 3D Max,Blender, Handbrake? How fast will that software run on Snapdragon? Of course this is no big problem - if ARM can't run it today, you can always run it on an Intel or AMD box. But the question remains - how fast is emulated Windows on ARM?
It won't be winning any benchmarks. The base processor starts off slower than most x86 processors, and then has an overhead for emulation. I am guessing it is mostly just for old applications, and not for games or anything CPU intensive, and for that it might be enough.
Intel, can you read... (Score:2)
...the writing on the wall?
The future is mobile, and in mobile RISC wins (for now). First you emulate, then you go native. Microsoft has seen the new Samsung S8 working as a desktop replacement with a dock, and is sweating cold. If that trend goes on (and why shouldn't it, as phones become more powerful), and mobile apps adapt to the "desktop mode", soon Windows will have a real competitor. I can see plane stewardesses distributing keyboards to the passengers, so as to use the entertainment screens with you
"Intel welcomes lawful competition" (Score:3, Informative)
Fuck Intel (Score:1)
I imagine they'd be more upset if MS partnered with Nvidia.
Nvidia's Denver architecture does some on-silicon code morphing (similar to Transmeta?) but specifically as an ARM licensee. If they used that technology to speed up x86 without paying the Intel Tax, I imagine it'd be lawyers getting busy.
Alternative explanation (Score:2)
Proposition: Apple are planning to release low end macOS products based on their ARM64 SoCs.
Imagine having a common ARM-based hardware spec for Watch, Mac Mini, iPhone, iPad, MacBook and iMac - only select 'Pro' models would require Intel Inside.
Such a transition would require checking an extra box in XCode for fat-binaries. Optionally they could develop a Rosetta-style translation layer for 'legacy' amd64 only binaries.