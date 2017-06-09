Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Intel Fires Warning Shot At Qualcomm and Microsoft Over Windows 10 ARM Emulation (hothardware.com) 25

Posted by BeauHD from the friendly-fire dept.
MojoKid quotes a report from HotHardware: Qualcomm and Microsoft are on the verge of ushering in a new class of always-connected mobile devices that run full-blown Windows 10. The two are enabling ARM-based Snapdragon 835 processors to run Windows 10 with full x86 emulation, meaning that devices will be capable of not only running Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps from the Windows Store, but legacy win32 apps as well. There is little question, Intel is likely none too pleased with it and PC OEM heavyweights Lenovo, Hewlett-Packard and ASUS have also signed-on to deliver Windows 10 notebooks and 2-in-1 convertibles powered by Qualcomm. Until now, Intel sat by quietly while all of this unfolded, but the company today took the opportunity to get a bit passive-aggressive while announcing the fast-approaching 40th anniversary of the world's first x86 microprocessor. The majority of the press release reads like a trip down memory lane. However, Intel shifts into serious mama bear mode, with significant legal posturing, touting its willingness to protect its "x86 innovations." Intel goes on to say that Transmeta tried and ultimately failed in the marketplace, and has been dead and buried for a decade. The company then pivots, almost daring Microsoft and Qualcomm to challenge it by making Windows on ARM devices commercially available. "Only time will tell if new attempts to emulate Intel's x86 ISA will meet a different fate. Intel welcomes lawful competition... However, we do not welcome unlawful infringement of our patents, and we fully expect other companies to continue to respect Intel's intellectual property rights."

  • Can go either way (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Luckyo ( 1726890 ) on Friday June 09, 2017 @06:21AM (#54583661)

    Between the fact that current ISA is actually AMD64 (which is x86 compatible, but not intel-designed) and the fact that many key patents should have expired by now, it's going to be interesting if intel has the legal bass to actually stop this from happening.

    • Re:Can go either way (Score:4, Interesting)

      by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Friday June 09, 2017 @06:25AM (#54583671)

      As far as I remember, emulation is not covered by the patents anyways, as an instruction-set is basically an API. Does anybody know whether this is accurate?

      Yeah. Even AMD64 is almost 15 years old by now. They might have patents on some newer additions (maybe no AVX emulation?), but what can still be patented about x86?

  • How fast can Snapdragon processors run Windows software? I'm sure that productivity software - Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OpenOffice Acrobat Reader, Edge, Firefox, Chrome et cetera - will run just fine. That stuff doesn't need huge CPU power to begin with. What about something more CPU-heavy like Adobe Photoshop, AfterEffects, AutoCAD, 3D Max,Blender, Handbrake? How fast will that software run on Snapdragon? Of course this is no big problem - if ARM can't run it today, you can always run it on an Intel or AMD

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Well, here are two demos of x86 Win32 emulation in Windows 10 on ARM:

      1. A shorter, more marketing orientated demo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_GlGglbu1U [youtube.com]
      2. A longer, more "show me stuff" orientated demo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oSXUDKpkbx4 [youtube.com]

      It won't be winning any benchmarks. The base processor starts off slower than most x86 processors, and then has an overhead for emulation. I am guessing it is mostly just for old applications, and not for games or anything CPU intensive, and for that it might be enough.

  • ...the writing on the wall?

    The future is mobile, and in mobile RISC wins (for now). First you emulate, then you go native. Microsoft has seen the new Samsung S8 working as a desktop replacement with a dock, and is sweating cold. If that trend goes on (and why shouldn't it, as phones become more powerful), and mobile apps adapt to the "desktop mode", soon Windows will have a real competitor. I can see plane stewardesses distributing keyboards to the passengers, so as to use the entertainment screens with you

  • "Intel welcomes lawful competition" (Score:3, Informative)

    by Zuriel ( 1760072 ) on Friday June 09, 2017 @06:41AM (#54583721)
    I have heard that Intel is delighted about AMD's new 32 core server CPU and 16 core desktop CPU. If I remember correctly, the last time Intel was this delighted with AMD they started bribing system manufacturers into not offering any AMD-based products. [wikipedia.org]
  • They are belly-aching like the candlestick makers did 100 years ago when the place was being electrified. They represent the old way of doing things.

  • Proposition: Apple are planning to release low end macOS products based on their ARM64 SoCs.

    Imagine having a common ARM-based hardware spec for Watch, Mac Mini, iPhone, iPad, MacBook and iMac - only select 'Pro' models would require Intel Inside.

    Such a transition would require checking an extra box in XCode for fat-binaries. Optionally they could develop a Rosetta-style translation layer for 'legacy' amd64 only binaries.

