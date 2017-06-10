That Time Adam West, TV's 'Batman', Also Advocated For Videogames (twitter.com) 11
Adam West, star of the 1960s TV series Batman, has died at age 88. An anonymous reader shares a memory of that time the 53-year-old actor wrote an op-ed for a 1982 issue of Videogame and Computer Gaming Illustrated. "I've been playing with computers longer than most," West wrote on page 6. [PDF] "I had onboard computers in Robinson Crusoe on Mars, having learned in an episode of TV's The Outer Limits that you can't survive on the Red Planet without them. Then, of course, I was up to my cowl in computers as television's Batman... In 1966, when the series began its three season run, all of that was science fiction. Computers were playthings of the researchers at MIT... Today, a lot of the apparatus we had in Batman -- dressed, of course, in less imposing names -- is fact. And we're lucky this is so."
West called videogames "an ideal means to broaden the imaginations of young people," saying the medium "can expand our awareness of the world as it is, was, or might be. The medium is still in its infancy, but read this again in a few years and see if this prediction hasn't come true: as videogaming grows, we will grow."
My favorite story is how West was cast as Batman after the show's producer spotted his performance as super-spy Agent Q in a commercial for Nestle Quik. And CNN also remembers that "later in life, West made appearances on the animated series 'Family Guy' as Mayor Adam West, the oddball leader of Quahog, Rhode Island."
West called videogames "an ideal means to broaden the imaginations of young people," saying the medium "can expand our awareness of the world as it is, was, or might be. The medium is still in its infancy, but read this again in a few years and see if this prediction hasn't come true: as videogaming grows, we will grow."
My favorite story is how West was cast as Batman after the show's producer spotted his performance as super-spy Agent Q in a commercial for Nestle Quik. And CNN also remembers that "later in life, West made appearances on the animated series 'Family Guy' as Mayor Adam West, the oddball leader of Quahog, Rhode Island."
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Adam West is best known for starring in the lead role of a TV adaptation of a comic book.
For those who don't know, the parent is obviously referring to his recurring role as "Catman" on The Fairly Oddparents.
Farewell, Adam West. I enjoyed your work - and the fact that you had absolutely no trouble making fun of your own career.
Re: (Score:1)
A twenty one gun salute for a damned fine bat.
Some of us who were born after the initial run can still find the "West"ern Bat was still the superior species of Bat.
Some days, you just can't get rid of a bomb! (Score:2)
The bomb finally went off :( (Score:2)
Holy heart failure! [youtube.com]
51 year time bomb.