Microsoft Unveils The Smallest Xbox Ever -- The Xbox One X (theverge.com) 12
An anonymous reader quotes The Verge: After months of speculation, Microsoft is unveiling its "Project Scorpio" games console today, and it's officially named Xbox One X. Microsoft's Xbox One X naming comes just days after the company trademarked a mysterious S logo, and started dropping Scorpio hints in its E3 teaser videos. Microsoft is planning to launch the Xbox One X on November 7th worldwide. All existing Xbox One accessories will work on the new Xbox One X, alongside all existing Xbox 360 backwards compatible titles and Xbox One games. Microsoft is even planning to use "super sampling" on the One X to make new games look better even on 1080p TVs. [YouTube] The new console will ship with 6 teraflops of graphical power, more than its main competitor, the PS4 Pro, with 4.2 teraflops. Microsoft is using a custom GPU engine on Scorpio that runs at 1172MHz, a big increase over the Xbox One's 853MHz and even Sony's 911MHz found on the PS4 Pro.
Microsoft says the new Xbox One X is the "smallest Xbox ever."
When it comes to GPUs, Hertz are irrelevant. Graphics are calculated in parallel using lots of computational pipelines. It's the number of pipelines * GPU speed that matters. You could have twice the speed per pipeline and only half the pipelines and then advertise it as twice as fast while maintaining the same computational throughput.
Of course, this doesn't even get into the matter of there being multiple types of processing pipelines (integer and single/double/quad precision) and differing ratios of e