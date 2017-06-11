Microsoft Unveils The Smallest Xbox Ever -- The Xbox One X (theverge.com) 51
An anonymous reader quotes The Verge: After months of speculation, Microsoft is unveiling its "Project Scorpio" games console today, and it's officially named Xbox One X. Microsoft's Xbox One X naming comes just days after the company trademarked a mysterious S logo, and started dropping Scorpio hints in its E3 teaser videos. Microsoft is planning to launch the Xbox One X on November 7th worldwide. All existing Xbox One accessories will work on the new Xbox One X, alongside all existing Xbox 360 backwards compatible titles and Xbox One games. Microsoft is even planning to use "super sampling" on the One X to make new games look better even on 1080p TVs. [YouTube] The new console will ship with 6 teraflops of graphical power, more than its main competitor, the PS4 Pro, with 4.2 teraflops. Microsoft is using a custom GPU engine on Scorpio that runs at 1172MHz, a big increase over the Xbox One's 853MHz and even Sony's 911MHz found on the PS4 Pro.
Microsoft says the new Xbox One X is the "smallest Xbox ever."
They're calling it XOX - and it comes with a free network-playable game of Tic-Tac-Toe.
The real story here is the power, not the size of the box. Unless it's a portable console or a girlfriend, no one cares how small its box is.
Unless it's a portable console or a girlfriend, no one cares how small its box is.
Logically, aesthetics are irrelevant but truth is stranger than fiction because Nintendo made many millions by simply offering the same Gameboy console in different colors.
Apple has them beat with names like "The New iPad".
When it comes to GPUs, Hertz are irrelevant. Graphics are calculated in parallel using lots of computational pipelines. It's the number of pipelines * GPU speed that matters. You could have twice the speed per pipeline and only half the pipelines and then advertise it as twice as fast while maintaining the same computational throughput.
Of course, this doesn't even get into the matter of there being multiple types of processing pipelines (integer and single/double/quad precision) and differing ratios of each of them in the GPU.
You've contradicted yourself by saying Hz is irrelevant then saying pipelines * speed matters. So what are you measuring the speed in, miles per hour?
So what are you measuring the speed in, miles per hour?
No, that ridiculous! It's furlongs per minute.
How about pixels per hour instead of frames per second? It results in much bigger numbers.
So what are you measuring the speed in, miles per hour?
No, the OP is correct, Hz is largely irrelevant. To answer your question, you measure speed in dhrystones, whetstones, flops, fill rate, FPS, and whatever units are used by popular apps like Passmark. Measuring CPU or GPU speed in Hz is like measuring the speed of a car speed in RPM.
The price of AUD (presumably) $649 quoted for Australia is much cheaper than the $500 American price, after currency conversion and tax are taken into account. I wonder what they'll leave out for the Aussie market?
This time around you guys got lucky. The Xbox One X is manufactured in Australia and the price increase for the USA is because they need to add another GPU to put the image right side up.
The size of the Xbox 1/ x approaches zero as the version number of X increases.
capcha: branded. This joke is bran ded.
I predict that within 10 years Xboxes will be twice as powerful, 10,000 times larger, and so expensive that only the 5 richest kings of Europe will own them.
Hahahaha, that's funny considering Europe won't exist in 2027.
Oh wait, I said too much.
So watching the presentation, this is pretty much my understanding of the XBox One X: it uses the same controllers, runs the same software, has the same interface, connects to the same network, but in 4K and for $499. So the premium price tag is literally JUST for 4k then over their existing offerings? What else has changed?
Think of this as the next-generation Xbox, because that is what it is.
We're entering a new era for the consoles, in which they are *truly* nothing more than x64 PCs. Every generation will just have a faster x64 CPU, and a faster 3D chip from AMD/Nvidia.
The advantage of this is that backwards-compatibility is assured for a LONG time. Plus, Microsoft and Sony are both pushing developers to make their games work on both NEW and OLD hardware, meaning that a game designed for the Xbox One X will work on the plai
The Xbox One XXX will finally make VR mainstream