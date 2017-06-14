Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
AI Microsoft Games

Robots Are Coming For Our Ms. Pac-Man High Scores (fastcompany.com) 23

Posted by msmash from the that-hurts dept.
A Microsoft-made AI system has achieved a perfect score of 999,990 points on the Atari 2600 version of the classic 'Ms. Pac-Man.' From a report: Researchers at the Microsoft-owned deep learning company Maluuba have used an AI system to break the all-time Ms. Pac-Man record. In a blog post, Microsoft wrote that, "using a divide-and-conquer method that could have broad implications for teaching AI agents to do complex tasks that augment human capabilities," Maluuba's AI was able to record a perfect Ms. Pac-Man score of 999,990 on the Atari 2600 version of the game, breaking the all-time record of 933,580.

Robots Are Coming For Our Ms. Pac-Man High Scores More | Reply

Robots Are Coming For Our Ms. Pac-Man High Scores

Comments Filter:

  • That's ENOUGH! (Score:5, Funny)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @04:52PM (#54621145)

    When a computer beat the world champion at chess, I didn't care. When it happened with Go, I didn't care.

    But now it's personal...

  • More AI BS. Just stop it already. This isn't AI. Some idiots will be claiming Eliza is AI in their next funding cycle.

  • Seriously, it's just a pattern matching algorithm.

    It's not able to do other things.

    AI can both walk and chew gum at the same time.

    Oh, wait, ok, maybe it's smarter than the Comrade-in-Chief, but that's still not AI.

    • Haven't you heard? Everything is "AI" now. We used to just call them "computer programs", but now they are "deep learning NN".

      • It's also like Data Scientists. I work with Data Scientists. Technically, I have a postgrad in data science. Most of what they call Data Science, isn't.

    • Seriously, it's just a pattern matching algorithm.

      It's not able to do other things.

      AI can both walk and chew gum at the same time.

      Oh, wait, ok, maybe it's smarter than the Comrade-in-Chief, but that's still not AI.

      The AI guys call them "Weak AI", fearing that they would be out of a job if anyone realized that we don't have AI yet.

      https://www.techopedia.com/def... [techopedia.com]

  • This is so typical of Microsoft AI department.

    Apple gets Siri, Microsoft gets Nazi Tay.
    Google wins at Go, Microsoft wins at Mrs Pacman.

    I seem to remember there being other examples of Microsoft similar to this, but I can't think of any at the moment.......
  • but I play one on Slashdot. If your child has a cough, she'll get just what the AI orders.
  • A quick Google search suggests that the limiting factor in Ms. Pacmac top high scores is luck. Fruits that give a varying number of points show up in each stage. There are a finite number of them and it's pure luck whether you get one worth a high number of points. While getting to the Kill screen (essentially the end of the game) takes skill, it's well within human ability. Doing it enough times so the stars align and you get 1000000+ points is not as easy. RNG manipulation might be possible but it seems l

Slashdot Top Deals

If I have not seen as far as others, it is because giants were standing on my shoulders. -- Hal Abelson

Close