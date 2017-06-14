Robots Are Coming For Our Ms. Pac-Man High Scores (fastcompany.com) 23
A Microsoft-made AI system has achieved a perfect score of 999,990 points on the Atari 2600 version of the classic 'Ms. Pac-Man.' From a report: Researchers at the Microsoft-owned deep learning company Maluuba have used an AI system to break the all-time Ms. Pac-Man record. In a blog post, Microsoft wrote that, "using a divide-and-conquer method that could have broad implications for teaching AI agents to do complex tasks that augment human capabilities," Maluuba's AI was able to record a perfect Ms. Pac-Man score of 999,990 on the Atari 2600 version of the game, breaking the all-time record of 933,580.
That's ENOUGH! (Score:5, Funny)
When a computer beat the world champion at chess, I didn't care. When it happened with Go, I didn't care.
But now it's personal...
More AI (Score:2)
This is not AI (Score:1)
Seriously, it's just a pattern matching algorithm.
It's not able to do other things.
AI can both walk and chew gum at the same time.
Oh, wait, ok, maybe it's smarter than the Comrade-in-Chief, but that's still not AI.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
It's also like Data Scientists. I work with Data Scientists. Technically, I have a postgrad in data science. Most of what they call Data Science, isn't.
Re: (Score:2)
The AI guys call them "Weak AI", fearing that they would be out of a job if anyone realized that we don't have AI yet.
https://www.techopedia.com/def... [techopedia.com]
Microsoft AI (Score:2)
Apple gets Siri, Microsoft gets Nazi Tay.
Google wins at Go, Microsoft wins at Mrs Pacman.
I seem to remember there being other examples of Microsoft similar to this, but I can't think of any at the moment.......
Re: (Score:2)
Amazon gets Alexa.
Microsoft gets Clippy/Bob.
I'm not an AI (Score:1)
Ms. Pacman high scores are heavily luck based (Score:1)