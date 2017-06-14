Konami Reportedly Blacklisting Ex-Employees Across Japanese Video Game Industry (arstechnica.com) 18
The Nikkei Asian Review newspaper is reporting that the Japanese entertainment company Konami is blacklisting former employees in the Japanese video game industry. "The company is particularly targeting those who work for Kojima Productions, which was founded in 2016 by Hideo Kojima, who used to be a top designer at Konami," reports Ars Technica. From the report: Furthermore, according to the article, Konami is pressuring other companies not to hire its former employees. As the Nikkei Asian Review wrote: "One ex-Kon described his surprise at learning that Konami had instructed an employee at a television company not to deal with its former employees. In another case, a former Konami executive was forced to close his business due to pressure from the gaming giant. Ex-Kons are not allowed to put their Konami experience on their public resumes. 'If you leave the company, you cannot rely on Konami's name to land a job,' explained a former employee. If an ex-Kon is interviewed by the media, the company will send that person a letter through a legal representative, in some cases indicating that Konami is willing to take them to court."
Came here to say this. Looking forward to the next "Fuck Konami News" segment on the Jimquisition.
Just use the Konami code to get infinite money.
So, Konami is worthless to work for?
My, how the mighty have fallen. I can't wait for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night!
unless you like shitty japan only bejewled clone arcade machines, which is about all they "make" anymore
Hideo Kojima, I feel, is a strong reason Konami is dead though, they went from a strongly diversified company, with little to no bad games, to metal gear old gay cowboy space marine never ending soap opera crap in the blink of an eye. That's not his fault though, they should have never let it get to that
If Konami put half as much effort into developing their games as they apparently do into harassing their former employees, maybe they wouldn't get so much hate from gamers.
The answer to this puzzle is simply not to ever work for them. Surely then they will just go bankrupt and disappear, since the best people wouldn't dare join them in fear of similar activity if it doesn't go well.
Do you ever want to work somewhere you can't be fired from?