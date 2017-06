GTA V Flooded With Negative Reviews On Steam After OpenIV Modding Tool Shuts Down

OpenIV, a popular modding tool used by tons of GTA V fans, is shutting down . After nearly 10 years of operation, the creators claim they have received a cease and desist from Take-Two Interactive -- the publisher of Grand Theft Auto. The news has shocked the PC Grand Theft Auto community, who use OpenIV to add thousands of mods into GTA V. Many upset modders have retaliated by flooding GTA V with negative reviews on Steam . Kotaku reports: