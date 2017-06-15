Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


typodupeerror
GTA V Flooded With Negative Reviews On Steam After OpenIV Modding Tool Shuts Down (kotaku.com) 28

Posted by BeauHD from the cease-and-desist dept.
OpenIV, a popular modding tool used by tons of GTA V fans, is shutting down. After nearly 10 years of operation, the creators claim they have received a cease and desist from Take-Two Interactive -- the publisher of Grand Theft Auto. The news has shocked the PC Grand Theft Auto community, who use OpenIV to add thousands of mods into GTA V. Many upset modders have retaliated by flooding GTA V with negative reviews on Steam. Kotaku reports: According to a post on the official OpenIV website, the alleged cease and desist came on June 5th 2017. The supposed problem, OpenIV's creators say, is that the program allows "third parties to defeat security features of its software and modify that software in violation Take-Two's rights." After discussing their options, the team behind the tool says they decided it was not worth their time to fight back. "Yes, we can go to court and yet again prove that modding is fair use and our actions are legal," creator GooD-NTS wrote. "Yes, we could. But we decided not to. Going to court will take at least few months of our time and huge amount of efforts, and, at best, we'll get absolutely nothing. Spending time just to restore status quo is really unproductive, and all the money in the world can't compensate the loss of time. So, we decided to agree with their claims and we're stopping distribution of OpenIV."

  • Kerbal Space Program (Score:3)

    by spiritplumber ( 1944222 ) on Thursday June 15, 2017 @07:25PM (#54629637) Homepage
    Take Two just bought Kerbal Space Program. Are they going to try to put a stop to KSP modding? Would Take Two even survive that?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pellik ( 193063 )
      They will survive, but KSP may not.
      • Given the cohesiveness, skills, and interests of the KSP community, I'd give better odds to Take Two's office building taking an orbital kinetic strike than to KSP not surviving.

        • We could crowdfund it. How much does SpaceX charge for an ICBM trajectory, say a 5 ton tank of hydrazine, right in the CEO's office?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by asavage ( 548758 )
      KSP is already getting a ton of negative reviews on steam because of this. Lots of players are backing up the game files so they can keep running the current version in case a new version blocks mods.
  • JUST in the nick of time! Allowing modding, and then pulling it years later... Equates to me never buying your titles again. Enjoy those lost dollars, because that is all you "Won" today Take-Two, Less profits :-P

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lgw ( 121541 )

      Believe "Steve Jackson" when it comes to gaming. :)

      BTW, there's already a Jimquisition [youtube.com] on this shit. NSFW-ish.

      Banning mods on day one would have been a dick move, but letting them flourish, then banning them years later? That's No Man's Sky level asshattery.

  • Crazy thought process (Score:3)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Thursday June 15, 2017 @07:36PM (#54629695)

    "We have a game here that customers really enjoy adding their own content to, at their own time and expense, which results in the game remaining entertaining longer and increases purchases... we've let that go for years because it benefits us. So what the hell, let's shut it down, reduce the value of our product, and piss off our customer base. It's a bold plan, let's see how it plays out!"

    They want to protect their DLC which apparently makes more than the game itself... but their DLC is already making money. Shutting down 3rd party content isn't going to result in a boost to that income stream, and since they turn out new content at a pathetically slow pace, it's actually likely to go down as players get bored and move on to something else.

  • This is *all* about GTA VI (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Cipheron ( 4934805 ) on Thursday June 15, 2017 @07:52PM (#54629749)

    They recently displayed a GTA VI demo at E3. Up until now, modders were great for sales and retention. But now they have a sequel and they have to hype how much better the sequel is going to be than the last one.

    Think about it this way: any new feature announced for GTA VI will see GTA V modders seeing if they can't just mod that into GTA V. Which would take a dump on their marketing. GTA V is the old stuff, GTA VI is where their profit is. Modding isn't for your benefit, it's because it extends the lifetime, community and sales of the product. But now, they don't want that. They want to create a clear distinction by which GTA VI is "better" than GTA V. How better to do that than crushing the mod scene?

    • They want to create a clear distinction by which GTA VI is "better" than GTA V. How better to do that than crushing the mod scene?

      By *gasp* making a better game.
      I guess maybe you can only rehash the same idea before you achieve perfection.

      Shadowrun, while probably not nearly as popular as GTA, is a game with a good modding community. The long story short is that somehow, copies of the game still sell, despite the prevalence of modders.

  • Take Two/R* first co-opted modders through GTAForums with some success.

    Unfortunately, they went for too much by trying to kill off modding entirely. Hopefully they reverse course, as they've removed any goodwill.

