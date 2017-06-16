Atari CEO Confirms the Company Is Working On a New Game Console (venturebeat.com) 15
Dean Takahashi, reporting for VentureBeat: Atari CEO Fred Chesnais told GamesBeat in an exclusive interview that his fabled video game company is working on a new game console. In doing so, the New York company might be cashing in on the popularity of retro games and Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, which turned out to be surprisingly popular for providing a method to easily play old games like Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda in HD on a TV. Last week, Atari began teasing a new product called the Ataribox. The video released on a non-Atari web site showed a picture of some kind of hardware product, but many people wondered if the teaser was fake. Others had no idea what the video was showing about a "brand new Atari product years in the making."
If it's just another Emulator with pre-loaded ROMs, not interesting.
If they made a fully programmable console with ports for removable media - even if it was just emulating the 2600 - that's a little more interesting
A catchy tune more about the ZX Spectrum, but still: https://youtu.be/Ts96J7HhO28 [youtu.be]
Imagine a modern console platform anybody could cut software for without all the fuckery. Spicy
Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, which turned out to be surprisingly popular
Big difference: NES games were an order of magnitude better than Atari 2600 games.
Launching a 2600 emulator in a box will be a huge flop. Most of the games were shovelware if we're honest.
Based on your username I expect that you're of the same generation I am, and that the original Nintendo Entertainment System came out right about the time you were old enough to pay attention to video games.
For this generation an Atari 2600 would feel like a step backward, but for those who are only a few years older it might be just what they want, as it was the mainstream system when they were old enough to get into video games. In short, if it emulates the 2600 and even the 5200 or 7800 it would be aime
... play Pong?
