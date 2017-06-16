Atari CEO Confirms the Company Is Working On a New Game Console (venturebeat.com) 20
Dean Takahashi, reporting for VentureBeat: Atari CEO Fred Chesnais told GamesBeat in an exclusive interview that his fabled video game company is working on a new game console. In doing so, the New York company might be cashing in on the popularity of retro games and Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, which turned out to be surprisingly popular for providing a method to easily play old games like Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda in HD on a TV. Last week, Atari began teasing a new product called the Ataribox. The video released on a non-Atari web site showed a picture of some kind of hardware product, but many people wondered if the teaser was fake. Others had no idea what the video was showing about a "brand new Atari product years in the making."
If it's just another Emulator with pre-loaded ROMs, not interesting.
If they made a fully programmable console with ports for removable media - even if it was just emulating the 2600 - that's a little more interesting
A catchy tune more about the ZX Spectrum, but still: https://youtu.be/Ts96J7HhO28 [youtu.be]
Imagine a modern console platform anybody could cut software for without all the fuckery. Spicy
Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, which turned out to be surprisingly popular
Big difference: NES games were an order of magnitude better than Atari 2600 games.
Launching a 2600 emulator in a box will be a huge flop. Most of the games were shovelware if we're honest.
Based on your username I expect that you're of the same generation I am, and that the original Nintendo Entertainment System came out right about the time you were old enough to pay attention to video games.
For this generation an Atari 2600 would feel like a step backward, but for those who are only a few years older it might be just what they want, as it was the mainstream system when they were old enough to get into video games. In short, if it emulates the 2600 and even the 5200 or 7800 it would be aime
Wasn't Pacman, Donkey Kong, Donkey Kong jr, Mario bros., and galaga all on atari also.The atari came out in the 70s and the nes in the 80s so the games look much better on nes but they were still a lot of the same games.
Eh, it's a viable product for lazy consumers or those afraid of doing to intellectual property tango. It's bringing to the masses the capabilities that were previously held exclusively by geek or those who gave a damn and weren't idiots.
I'm surprised there's still a company called Atari and that it has a CEO!
Does it say something about our society when everything is a remake, reboot, or a retro throwback?
... play Pong?
Atari recycling old ideas again... (Score:2)
Atari (home console company) died when they were reverse-taken over by JTStorage, a hard drive manufacturer, after the Jaguar failed. A whole three Atari employees joined the company (I think one of them did Jaguar technical support for a few more years). Even that tenuous link was broken when JTStorage when out of business and sold the Atari name to someone else. It's been passed around every since, and anyone claiming to be them now just bought the name from someone who bought it from someone, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
It's been passed around every since, and anyone claiming to be them now just bought the name from someone who bought it from someone, etc.
I worked at Accolade when Infogrames went on a buying spree prior to the dot com bust. After they bought Accolade, they bought Hasbro Interactive that also owned the Atari intellectual property rights. It wasn't a coincidence that headquarters got moved from San Jose to Sunnyvale, home for the original Atari, and the company renamed itself to Atari. I believe that Accolade/Infogrames/Atari (same company, different owners, multiple personality disorders) is still behind the current Atari after the most recen
Jaguar Mark II? (Score:2)
I don't think so (Score:2)
There's no reason for people to buy your game console.
Sony and Nintendo can sell consoles because they have a library of 1st party IPs, first class game publishing operations, and an extensive number of highly talented game creators. Microsoft is struggling because they haven't maintained this part of their business very well and they had a bad console launch.
Atari has none of this. No one will make games for your console. You can't write the billions of dollars of checks Microsoft wrote to get into the