Original Colossal Cave Adventure Now Playable On Alexa (amazon.com) 35
Last month Eric Raymond announced the open sourcing of the world's very first text adventure. Now Slashdot reader teri1337 brings news about their own special project: A few old-timers here may recall with fond memories the phrase "Somewhere nearby is Colossal Cave..." Well, a voice-playable version of Colossal Cave "Adventure" is now available on Amazon Echo devices as a [free] Alexa Skill. This is a port of the original 1976 text adventure game written by Willie Crowther and Don Woods, which started the interactive fiction genre and led to later games like Infocom's Zork. This version was written from scratch as an AWS Lamda function incorporating the original 350-point game database, and made available with permission from Don Woods.
http://inform-fiction.org/examples/index.html [inform-fiction.org]
StoryHarp from 1998 for voice-activated IF (Score:3)
By me: http://www.kurtz-fernhout.com/... [kurtz-fernhout.com]
It's a tool for quickly editing interactive fiction that can be driven by voice recognition.
I actually applied (with mixed feelings, given Alexa's possibilities for privacy violation) to Amazon's Alexa developer funding program to port StoryHarp to Alexa's system just after Alexa came out, but nothing came of it.
ME: GO NORTH (Score:2)
Alexa: You can't go that direction.
Yup, going to be LOTS of fun
XYZZY (Score:2)
'nuff said.
I know what Colossal Cave cave is (Score:2)
But what is Alexa?
(is what I'm saying right now, and what people 20 years from now will say when questioned about popculture fads like Alexa)
Re:I know what Colossal Cave cave is (Score:4, Informative)
Orwell is spinning in his grave.
Indeed he his, I just checked his grave cam.
A great way to play this kind of game (Score:2)
Hearing a voice read the text would make it easier for your mind to create mental pictures as you play. I like it!
For some people. For others verbal is far harder. I would much rather read than listen. Reading is 10x faster and easier to remember and reference, for me. Verbal memory is far slower, very linear and inefficient, for me.
What? No light? (Score:2)
I hope they will get eaten by a grue.
Re:XYZZY (Score:5, Informative)
