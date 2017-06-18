Gaming Group Seeks Volunteers To Create Accessibility Guidelines For Tabletop Games (meeplelikeus.co.uk) 18
Meeple Like Us is a group of gaming academics, developers, hobbyists and enthusiasts with a keen interest in board games, tabletop games, video games, and all things in-between, co-founded by long-time Slashdot reader drakkos. Today he reminds us that accessibility "has become an increasingly visible part of video game development." It's even become something of a selling point for many games, with Naughty Dog's focus on the accessibility of Uncharted 4 gaining it pages and pages of enthusiastic support across the industry. Tabletop games, despite being much older an entertainment format, lag behind video games in many respects.
Meeple Like Us has for the last year been working hard to identify the accessibility issues in tabletop gaming, and is currently recruiting for volunteers for a working group aimed at developing v1.0 of the Tabletop Accessibility Guidellines.
Come on, this isn't about being "PC" or "everyone must be able to do everything." It just seems to me that if a game can be made more accessible, why not extend that courtesy? Of course it isn't possible for "everyone to do everything." But extending a helping hand where feasible? What can be wrong with that?
I have some vision issues myself, and in some games, just having the option to make the text larger is really useful and greatly appreciated.
Does EVERYTHING need to have a layer of PC-based "everyone must be able to do everything" applied to it?
Well, I don't think it is about having everything doable by everyone. But I think it can be about making sure that you do not prevent a fraction of the population from playing your game simply because you did not think of a way to make it easier on people.
I give you an example, I am colorblind. Some games can be difficult to play for me: Starcraft (the original) was quite difficult on games with many players because I could not tell the difference in color on the mini map. But that can be solved. For instan
It's not just those who are colourblind who have trouble telling colours apart. If you're playing a boardgame in a dimly lit pub then the colours of the pieces can sometimes be really hard to tell apart. Examples I've seen in games are Black vs Brown vs Dark Purple or Yellow vs Bare Wood. What might be easy to distinguish in an designer's office isn't always the case where you actually sit down to play the game.
Then there's the problem of the clumsy gamer, finding dark dice or meeples on a dark carpet in a
Why do some people always start whining about requests to make things slightly better for anyone who isn't them?
How does asking the designer to consider colour blindness hurt you? Why do you get so angry that other people care enough to listen and improve their games?
Maybe it's me, people keep saying I'm some kind of "SJW", but if someone said to me "hay, can we have icons next to the red and green lights because they look the same to me", I wouldn't piss myself with rage in response.
How do you make Unchartered 4 "accessible"? A blind person is never going to able to play an 3rd person shooter (or any shooter), no matter what you do to it, any more than he could play tennis.
Well accessibility can be a lot of things. It is not uniquely being blind.
You could have bad vision (make the text bigger), colorblindness (make sure important color schemes have symbols associated with them), deafness (make sure there are subtitles), deafness to particular sound (make sure they are not critical, or if they are, add a visual cue).
Note that there have been FPS for blind people.
They'll add a "snowflake" mode, where nobody is actually trying to kill you and you're really just an urban explorer who's only real concern is falling down a collapsed flight of stairs or getting caught by a surprisingly friendly security guard who is only concerned for your safety.
Take a look at https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
No idea how this works, but tenis for blind people is a thing.
That's fine; I believe that 3rd person shooter tabletop games [wikipedia.org] are rare enough that I doubt too many people are going to be concerned about the accessibility issues.
Straw man argument. Really. There is more one accessibility issue and some of them are applicable to games like uncharted.
Simple stuff though. Red / green colorblindness isn't that uncommon. So if your forest setting shooter game has a red targeting reticule over predominantly green background.
Or the red heading be
Back in the late 60's or early 70's pinball manufacturers made their games playable by mean deaf, dumb and blind kids.
I would be interested in seeing a game developed for blind folks, but also *created* by blind folks. That would be fascinating. To see how they would "play" with all the other senses . . .
