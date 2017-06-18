Gaming Group Seeks Volunteers To Create Accessibility Guidelines For Tabletop Games (meeplelikeus.co.uk) 43
Meeple Like Us is a group of gaming academics, developers, hobbyists and enthusiasts with a keen interest in board games, tabletop games, video games, and all things in-between, co-founded by long-time Slashdot reader drakkos. Today he reminds us that accessibility "has become an increasingly visible part of video game development." It's even become something of a selling point for many games, with Naughty Dog's focus on the accessibility of Uncharted 4 gaining it pages and pages of enthusiastic support across the industry. Tabletop games, despite being much older an entertainment format, lag behind video games in many respects.
Meeple Like Us has for the last year been working hard to identify the accessibility issues in tabletop gaming, and is currently recruiting for volunteers for a working group aimed at developing v1.0 of the Tabletop Accessibility Guidellines.
Come on, this isn't about being "PC" or "everyone must be able to do everything." It just seems to me that if a game can be made more accessible, why not extend that courtesy? Of course it isn't possible for "everyone to do everything." But extending a helping hand where feasible? What can be wrong with that?
I have some vision issues myself, and in some games, just having the option to make the text larger is really useful and greatly appreciated.
I have no problem with options being added to games to make them more useful to certain minority sections of the population. But when the cost to do so becomes greater than the added profit generated by opening up a new market segment, that's where the model fails.
People with handicaps need to just understand and accept that they cannot and will not be abl
The problem is not the people who actually want to make things better for others. There is a sub group of "helpers" that use their position as helpers or allies as a cudgel to bash on other people, and they are attracted to things like this.
Agreed. This is not being "politically correct". I'm about as far from the typical bleeding heart type as is possible, but I was very inspired as a videogame maker myself when I saw some of Naughty Dog's videos about this topic, and it got me thinking about what I can do in my own upcoming videogame to make sure it's as accessible to as many people as possible, even if there's no likelihood it will ever pay off financially.
For instance, my game already has a scaling UI system, ranging from small to very l
Does EVERYTHING need to have a layer of PC-based "everyone must be able to do everything" applied to it?
Well, I don't think it is about having everything doable by everyone. But I think it can be about making sure that you do not prevent a fraction of the population from playing your game simply because you did not think of a way to make it easier on people.
I give you an example, I am colorblind. Some games can be difficult to play for me: Starcraft (the original) was quite difficult on games with many players because I could not tell the difference in color on the mini map. But that can be solved. For instan
It's not just those who are colourblind who have trouble telling colours apart. If you're playing a boardgame in a dimly lit pub then the colours of the pieces can sometimes be really hard to tell apart. Examples I've seen in games are Black vs Brown vs Dark Purple or Yellow vs Bare Wood. What might be easy to distinguish in an designer's office isn't always the case where you actually sit down to play the game.
Then there's the problem of the clumsy gamer, finding dark dice or meeples on a dark carpet in a
Why do some people always start whining about requests to make things slightly better for anyone who isn't them?
How does asking the designer to consider colour blindness hurt you? Why do you get so angry that other people care enough to listen and improve their games?
Maybe it's me, people keep saying I'm some kind of "SJW", but if someone said to me "hay, can we have icons next to the red and green lights because they look the same to me", I wouldn't piss myself with rage in response.
"Meeples like Us"'s concept of accessibility [meeplelikeus.co.uk] has some fair points, including color blindness, easiness to grasp the parts.
It includes the most clinically brain-damaged person ("Cognitive Accessibility"). This is harmful to a hobby which enjoyment comes from solving puzzle.
It also includes "Emotional Accessibility", which is basically "can any player interact in a way that slows me down in my path to victory"; or "Communication" accessibility "do I need to manage to talk to other players to play".
It then goe
Cognitive Accessibility is an important aspect because some people have cognitive disabilities and it's helpful to have games rated toward them if you're buying for somebody with such disabilities. Which may include buying for onerself -- not all cognitive disabilities are the same. I work with a woman who was recently struck with Multiple Sclerosis. Much to her distress, the memory cognitive accessibility aspect would be important to her, while fluid intelligence would not be a problem.
For ages theme pa
You realize that the subject here is a set of guidelines?
It's literally just some helpful guidance? There's no laws here at all.
And you think others are the psychopaths. How about you argue with this subject instead of your imaginary boogeyman?
"hay, can we have icons next to the red and green lights because they look the same to me"
Growing up I remember there being a pair of intersections along a major road in my home town, one had green over red, the other had red over green. Every time I was near there, I wondered "How many people have gotten hurt because a colorblind driver thought a red light was green?"
Shouldn't the lights at least always be in the same order so that colorblind can just know "the top one is red" (or "the bottom one is red")
How do you make Unchartered 4 "accessible"? A blind person is never going to able to play an 3rd person shooter (or any shooter), no matter what you do to it, any more than he could play tennis.
Well accessibility can be a lot of things. It is not uniquely being blind.
You could have bad vision (make the text bigger), colorblindness (make sure important color schemes have symbols associated with them), deafness (make sure there are subtitles), deafness to particular sound (make sure they are not critical, or if they are, add a visual cue).
Note that there have been FPS for blind people.
How do you make Unchartered 4 "accessible"? A blind person is never going to able to play an 3rd person shooter (or any shooter), no matter what you do to it, any more than he could play tennis.
They'll add a "snowflake" mode, where nobody is actually trying to kill you and you're really just an urban explorer who's only real concern is falling down a collapsed flight of stairs or getting caught by a surprisingly friendly security guard who is only concerned for your safety.
A blind person is never going to able to play an 3rd person shooter (or any shooter), no matter what you do to it, any more than he could play tennis.
Take a look at https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
No idea how this works, but tenis for blind people is a thing.
That's fine; I believe that 3rd person shooter tabletop games [wikipedia.org] are rare enough that I doubt too many people are going to be concerned about the accessibility issues.
You could try Fantasy Flight Games' adaptation of Doom [fantasyflightgames.com] to see what's possible.
"How do you make Unchartered 4 "accessible"? A blind person is never going to able to play an 3rd person shooter (or any shooter), no matter what you do to it, any more than he could play tennis."
Straw man argument. Really. There is more one accessibility issue and some of them are applicable to games like uncharted.
Simple stuff though. Red / green colorblindness isn't that uncommon. So if your forest setting shooter game has a red targeting reticule over predominantly green background.
Or the red heading be
A blind person is never going to able to play an 3rd person shooter (or any shooter), no matter what you do to it, any more than he could play tennis.
Back in the late 60's or early 70's pinball manufacturers made their games playable by mean deaf, dumb and blind kids.
I would be interested in seeing a game developed for blind folks, but also *created* by blind folks. That would be fascinating. To see how they would "play" with all the other senses . . .
But only if they were wizards.
Actually with echo location they could.
...
Now add a smart gun
Echo location btw is processed in the visual cortex, some blinds who original were not blind, feel it indistinguishable from seeing. Well, besides resolution and colours.
Re: (Score:3)
