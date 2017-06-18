Gaming Group Seeks Volunteers To Create Accessibility Guidelines For Tabletop Games

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Meeple Like Us is a group of gaming academics, developers, hobbyists and enthusiasts with a keen interest in board games, tabletop games, video games, and all things in-between, co-founded by long-time Slashdot reader drakkos. Today he reminds us that accessibility "has become an increasingly visible part of video game development." It's even become something of a selling point for many games, with Naughty Dog's focus on the accessibility of Uncharted 4 gaining it pages and pages of enthusiastic support across the industry. Tabletop games, despite being much older an entertainment format, lag behind video games in many respects.

Meeple Like Us has for the last year been working hard to identify the accessibility issues in tabletop gaming, and is currently recruiting for volunteers for a working group aimed at developing v1.0 of the Tabletop Accessibility Guidellines.

  • How do you make Unchartered 4 "accessible"? A blind person is never going to able to play an 3rd person shooter (or any shooter), no matter what you do to it, any more than he could play tennis.

    • Re:Um, I'm confused (Score:4, Interesting)

      by godrik ( 1287354 ) on Sunday June 18, 2017 @12:59PM (#54642855)

      Well accessibility can be a lot of things. It is not uniquely being blind.
      You could have bad vision (make the text bigger), colorblindness (make sure important color schemes have symbols associated with them), deafness (make sure there are subtitles), deafness to particular sound (make sure they are not critical, or if they are, add a visual cue).

      Note that there have been FPS for blind people.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by kugeln ( 680574 )

      How do you make Unchartered 4 "accessible"? A blind person is never going to able to play an 3rd person shooter (or any shooter), no matter what you do to it, any more than he could play tennis.

      They'll add a "snowflake" mode, where nobody is actually trying to kill you and you're really just an urban explorer who's only real concern is falling down a collapsed flight of stairs or getting caught by a surprisingly friendly security guard who is only concerned for your safety.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by abies ( 607076 )

      A blind person is never going to able to play an 3rd person shooter (or any shooter), no matter what you do to it, any more than he could play tennis.

      Take a look at https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

      No idea how this works, but tenis for blind people is a thing.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by c ( 8461 )

      A blind person is never going to able to play an 3rd person shooter

      That's fine; I believe that 3rd person shooter tabletop games [wikipedia.org] are rare enough that I doubt too many people are going to be concerned about the accessibility issues.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by vux984 ( 928602 )

      "How do you make Unchartered 4 "accessible"? A blind person is never going to able to play an 3rd person shooter (or any shooter), no matter what you do to it, any more than he could play tennis."

      Straw man argument. Really. There is more one accessibility issue and some of them are applicable to games like uncharted.

      Simple stuff though. Red / green colorblindness isn't that uncommon. So if your forest setting shooter game has a red targeting reticule over predominantly green background.

      Or the red heading be

    • A blind person is never going to able to play an 3rd person shooter (or any shooter), no matter what you do to it, any more than he could play tennis.

      Back in the late 60's or early 70's pinball manufacturers made their games playable by mean deaf, dumb and blind kids.

      I would be interested in seeing a game developed for blind folks, but also *created* by blind folks. That would be fascinating. To see how they would "play" with all the other senses . . .

      • Back in the late 60's or early 70's pinball manufacturers made their games playable by mean deaf, dumb and blind kids.

        But only if they were wizards.

    • Actually with echo location they could.
      Now add a smart gun ...

      Echo location btw is processed in the visual cortex, some blinds who original were not blind, feel it indistinguishable from seeing. Well, besides resolution and colours.

  • The concept of Universal Design https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] is what should be aimed for. So well integrating "accessibility" into the core of the design of the environment (or game) that it just works, and works better for all. Curb cuts on sidewalks is an example: yes, they help people in wheel chairs, but they also make life just a tad better for folks pushing baby strollers and kids on skateboards.

