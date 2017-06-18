Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Classic Games (Games) Games

Gaming Group Seeks Volunteers To Create Accessibility Guidelines For Tabletop Games (meeplelikeus.co.uk) 2

Posted by EditorDavid from the very-classic-games dept.
Meeple Like Us is a group of gaming academics, developers, hobbyists and enthusiasts with a keen interest in board games, tabletop games, video games, and all things in-between, co-founded by long-time Slashdot reader drakkos. Today he reminds us that accessibility "has become an increasingly visible part of video game development." It's even become something of a selling point for many games, with Naughty Dog's focus on the accessibility of Uncharted 4 gaining it pages and pages of enthusiastic support across the industry. Tabletop games, despite being much older an entertainment format, lag behind video games in many respects.

Meeple Like Us has for the last year been working hard to identify the accessibility issues in tabletop gaming, and is currently recruiting for volunteers for a working group aimed at developing v1.0 of the Tabletop Accessibility Guidellines.

Gaming Group Seeks Volunteers To Create Accessibility Guidelines For Tabletop Games More | Reply

Gaming Group Seeks Volunteers To Create Accessibility Guidelines For Tabletop Games

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

[A computer is] like an Old Testament god, with a lot of rules and no mercy. -- Joseph Campbell

Close