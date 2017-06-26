Super Nintendo Classic Coming in September

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Rumors are true. Nintendo is gearing up to launch the SNES Classic, a miniaturized version of the glorious original Super Nintendo Entertainment System. The console will include 21 games when it launches September 29. A report adds: Among the big surprises: a never-before released Star Fox 2 is in the mix. Here's the full list of games: Super Mario World, Super Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, F-Zero, Super Metroid, Super Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting, Super Punch Out, Super Castlevania IV, Donkey Kong Country, Mega Man X, Kirby Super Star, Final Fantasy III, Kirby's Dream Course, Star Fox, Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, Contra III: The Alien Wars, Secret of Mana, EarthBound, and Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts. It will retail at a price point of $80.

  Holy crap

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Monday June 26, 2017 @12:22PM (#54692003)

    They went to 11 for that games list!

  Ooooh exciting...

    by Anonymous Coward

    But i'm going to hold out for the N64 Classic.

  and all of...

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, 2017 @12:31PM (#54692079)

    ...51 people will actually be able to get one, instead of the 50 that were able to get an NES Classic.

    Not holding my breath.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Salgak1 ( 20136 )

      Beat me to it. Massive hype, tiny production. That seems to be going around: the same thing is happening with the new Lego Saturn V. . .

      • You wouldn't be able to sell the thing for $80 otherwise. You can get an RPi and some controllers with a bunch more games and better emulators than either the NES Classic or this thing.

        They'll keep selling new game systems at $80 until people stop buying it.

    • If only we had some sturdy Super Nintendo emulators... wait, we've had that for 20 years.
  • Nice games list, but will they make enough to come close to demand?

  Yeah, right, sure

    by zamboni1138 ( 308944 ) on Monday June 26, 2017 @12:33PM (#54692095)

    Considering how things played out last time with the NES Classic, I'm not holding my breath that this will ever truly become "available" to the masses for the $79.99 price mentioned in the article (and not in the summary).

    A few years ago I was thinking about building an arcade cabinet. Even found working copies of several thousand old ROMs including all the classics that I plugged an uncountable number of quarters into. I could invest a couple of hours into getting all of that working on the machine connected to my TV and still be ahead of the $200-$300 a NES Classic, plus whatever $$$ this new SNES Classic will end up costing. And still play all of the games included in both the NES and SNES Classic's.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      There's a initial period where it's fun to get one, and then you realize it's an under powered console for kids. Not to mention we've played most of these games WHEN we were kids.

      No thanks I'll stick with current generation consoles.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      Considering how things played out last time with the NES Classic, I'm not holding my breath that this will ever truly become "available" to the masses for the $79.99 price mentioned in the article (and not in the summary)

      This is my big problem with Nintendo. You can't just go to the store and buy one at or below MSRP. You either have to sleep outside the stores for when they open, or buy one online at inflated prices.
      The Switch isn't expected to be available at MSRP until next year(!). And the NES Classic was never available enough to go down to MSRP before it was discontinued.

      • You can't just go to the store and buy one at or below MSRP. You either have to sleep outside the stores for when they open, or buy one online at inflated prices.

        I can understand not being able to walk into a store and buy one. Each store has a certain number in stock at any given time, and once they run out, they run out.

        What I don't understand is, why don't they let you order in online, and then let Nintendo fill the orders on a first-come, first-serve basis? Like... ok, I get it, you don't have any in stock right now. But then when you get a shipment in two weeks, you'll just run out immediately because scalpers are making a job out of buying up all available

        • I can understand not being able to walk into a store and buy one. Each store has a certain number in stock at any given time, and once they run out, they run out.

          The last remaining high street Game (the capitalisation is deliberate) retail chain here in the UK didn't even get "new" NES Classics. What they did have though, was lots of UNOPENED pre-owned ones. With a scalpers price to match. That sort of shit should be stomped on by Nintendo.

      • I bought a Switch at MSRP a few weeks ago.

        It was sheer luck, though. There were four at the store. Went back a few hours later and the three I didn't buy were gone.

  Still Waiting for the NES Classic

    by Anonymous Coward

    Nintendo should be manufacturing additional NES Classic units instead of shutting their production down (Which has already occurred) and then announcing a Super Nintendo Classic. They haven't remotely met demand for the first retro console yet. Many of us were looking forward to it from the second it was announced, but there were no pre-orders available online, so we waited, and tried to buy it release day, and it sold out instantly. Several "click-a-thons" were announced by Amazon, Walmart.com, etc. tha

    • Nintendo should be manufacturing additional NES Classic units

      And get sued out of existence for copyright infringement if the original deal with the third-party publishers specified a limited number of units. Or would you prefer a limited-functionality NES Classic with all third-party games cut out?

  • A 3d Printed Case and Raspberry PI are FAR cheaper, and MANY times more capable!

    • Cheaper, and likely not legal to use in your jurisdiction.

      If you're like me and already own almost all of these games on the original cartridges, then you can probably legally play them on a Raspberry Pi. But if you were to buy all of them on ebay, you'd spend quite a bit more than $80. (EarthBound and Super Mario RPG are both pricey), and Star Fox 2 isn't even available.

    • How much would the ROM licenses for your Raspberry Pi solution run you? They wouldn't even be available for first-party games, which outnumber third-party games in this collection.

      • Considering I already own complete CARTRIDGE collections of, NES, SNES, Gameboy, Gameboy Advance, and Gameboy Color... I'm pretty sure I already have access to them ;-P (Rom dumpers are CHEAP now...)

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by tepples ( 727027 )

          This device is intended for people who lack such an extensive cartridge collection. Though you are outside this device's market, this market exists nonetheless.

    • Yes yes, of course. And building your own gaming rig is more cost effective and a better experience, especially with the Steam sales than any console could ever be, which is why both Sony and Microsoft's console divisions are having their staff fling themselves off balconies before they get pinkslipped.

      Or maybe it's that doing the RetroPie thing is outside of the technical capabilities of 99.5% of the population which is why things like this sell like hotcakes?

    • No, this will come with a power cable, a case, and probably some firmware with the OS on it, a PI is only cheaper if you just plan on using the raw empty board as a paperweight. This also comes with the controllers, a $20-$60 value in themselves, and a load of games (Evaluating super old classic games is not really possible, but at least $20 and possibly 5 times as much). If you wanted to custom do this yourself we are talking a few hundred dollars at least.

      As for more capable, your best bet would the cheap

      • How do you spend several hundred on 'some Pi setup'? By putting the ~$50 pi board, flash and wallwart into a rare hardwood enclosure??

        • Pi is $50 shipped, last I bought one.

          $30 for a pair of acceptable controllers

          $15 for a case

          $15 for a DECENT power supply that supplies 2A or more. Lower power supplies you have a chance of filesystem corruption which is what I ran into until I stopped cheaping out on the power supply.

          $20 - $800 for a MicroSD of varying size. I use a 64GB one personally, and for that size you need to spend at least $30 on a decent card or you run the same risks as a crappy power supply.

          So add all that up and you're into th

          • While I agree that a Raspberry Pi isn't "far cheaper" than this SNES Classic, your pricing is a bit too high. I just bought a RPi 3 kit with a case, AC adapter, HDMI cable, and 8 GB SD card for $65 at MicroCenter.

            • Last month I did a Raspberry Pi Zero W build for retro gaming. What I've bought was:

              - 2x 8bitdo NES30 bluetooth controllers (the best in my opinion) - ~$20 each
              - 1x Raspberry Pi Zero W with black plastic case - ~$15
              - 8GB SD card - $0 - I've got it laying around - but it would be probably few bucks
              - Mini-HDMI to HDMI cable - $2 off Aliexpress
              - Micro USB cable - $2 off Aliexpress

              The build took me about 3hrs. Installed RetroPie, tweaked it a litte. Most time consuming was selection of games as I didn't want it

        • Factoring in a case, power, and SD, and shipping if you live in 99% of the world we are at $80 absolute minimum possible $50 more (The last Pi I bought cost me $80 in shipping alone). Two controllers get us to $120. Then to be compatible to a laptop with emulators we need a $100+ screen and a battery (maybe $40+, I don't know). Probably talking $300+.

      • My setup builds with an RPI3 in a SNES or NES Styled 3D Printed Case (Multi Color), With 2 Controllers (Up to 8! with Bluetooth), a Power Supply, AND a 64GB MicroSD card for 76$ on Prime, Delivered... and can hold some 14,000 Games from Amiga and Atari, all the way to Dreamcast, N64, PSP, and Playstation1... Oh, and It costs a whopping .82 cents in plastic also :-P

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by x0ra ( 1249540 )

        This also comes with the controllers, a $20-$60 value in themselves, [...]

        Are you kidding, these aren't worth more than US $6.39 with free shipping from Shenzhen, China.

    • But without a finished copy of Star Fox 2; the only ROM of it that was leaked was an old build that lacked entire gameplay elements.
  • Talk about shut up and take my money. Maybe they'll remix the audio as well. Get some authentic 5.1 surround. Not holding my breath.

  • Is it appropriate to spend money recycling them into a new platform? I would think that rather than coming up with yet another console, wouldn't it be more effective for the customers and more profitable for Nintendo to make these games available on DVDs/cartridges for current systems?

    That would leave more money & engineering talent for developing new and better hardware instead of recycling the same things over and over again?

    I love playing Super Mario Kart and a number of the other games they're brin

    • wouldn't it be more effective for the customers and more profitable for Nintendo to make these games available on DVDs/cartridges for current systems?

      Wii and Wii U had Virtual Console, which is what you describe except provided as a download rather than as physical media. The best guess for when Virtual Console will reach Nintendo Switch is 2018, when Nintendo plans to launch the Switch's online service.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      Nintendo is the only console company that makes money on the hardware and software. Everyone else sells hardware as a loss leader for software. Ever wonder why new video games are $60 a pop?

      • Nintendo is the only console company that makes money on the hardware and software. Everyone else sells hardware as a loss leader for software. Ever wonder why new video games are $60 a pop?

        Which is actually a pretty good price these days. Popular SNES games were $60 each, and that was 20+ years ago.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by creimer ( 824291 )

          Popular SNES games were $60 each, and that was 20+ years ago.

          Geez... I thought paying $30 for Atari 2600 cartridges was nuts back in the day. I had 30 of them as a kid.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Rakarra ( 112805 )

        Nintendo is the only console company that makes money on the hardware and software. Everyone else sells hardware as a loss leader for software. Ever wonder why new video games are $60 a pop?

        A few years ago I remember leafing through my old "Family Computing," noted the $35-$50 price that new games from most places were selling back in 1988, and I plugged it into an inflation calculator. If games were as expensive now as they used to be, we would be paying $75-$110 for every game these days.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by ls671 ( 1122017 )

          I believe this is due to nowadays better hardware performances. Back then, games had often to be optimized in plain assembly and took longer to develop.

          Nowadays, more high level languages and reusable libraries can be used and there is no problems deploying 200MB games on computers.

          Back then, most games were work of art optimized in every part of it. Today, games are optimized just enough to run on the available hardware.

  sold

    by Anonymous Coward

    and its already sold out...

  • I only care whether it takes original controllers or not. If not, fail.

  Longer cords!

    by Anonymous Coward

    Hope they make the controller cords longer this time!

  • Raspberry Pi with NES, SNES, N64 (albeit hit or miss), Sega, etc.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by biojayc ( 856286 )
      What controller do you use? I'm curious because I'd love to set something like this up on my raspberry pi. Is there anything close to the N64 controller, and how well do those games run?

      • Re:Got mine! (Score:5, Interesting)

        by ausekilis ( 1513635 ) on Monday June 26, 2017 @02:31PM (#54693169)

        The fun part about RetroPie is it automagically detects controllers on startup. Check out the Controllers section of their docs [retropie.org.uk] to see common examples.

        I tend to leave my Pi on, so I have a few wired 360 controllers attached to it (power-a xbox 360 controllers [amazon.com], if you're curious). I find they work pretty well for NES, SNES, PS1, and Genesis (with minor remapping) games, and they are ergonomic enough that I don't get X-Box claw or any other hand cramps. They don't have quite the same feel as original controllers, but I find I'm able to do stuff like the Mock Ball and other timing-dependent tricks just fine. Of course, you could also just find some original controllers and get a USB adapter.

      • I bought a $20-25 Logitech controller. Has two sticks, takes some playing around to get used to. I've seen USB N64 controller clones on Amazon, but they get mixed reviews. I can attest to some of them being cheap after having both a USB NES and SNES controller - shitty quality. Again, N64 games are hit and miss on it: Star Fox, Super Smash Bros work well; Golden Eye barely works; Star Wars Shadows of the Empire and Rogue Squadron do not work. If you really want N64, you can find decent N64 bundles on e

  • I am surprised by the lack of Chrono Trigger.

    .

  Chrono Trigger??

    by Eloking ( 877834 ) on Monday June 26, 2017 @01:42PM (#54692727)

    No Chrono Trigger??

    Also, why not complete series like Mega Man X, X2, X3 and Donkey Kong Country 1, 2 and 3? The other two Final Fantasy would have been great too.

  "Price point"

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Monday June 26, 2017 @01:46PM (#54692773) Journal
    You don't need to say "price point," you can just say "price." It means the same.
  • For about 110$ TOTAL, you can get an Odroid Xu4, Fan cooled, with a 4 Amp Power Supply, a 32GB eMMC Drive, and 2 SNES style controllers... This + Retroarch on Meveric's GameStation Turbo Image = up to 25,000 Total games that can be played... For anyone who owns a large Cartridge collection, you can build a multicart rom dumper from off the shelf stuff these days. The code is all over the web in multiple forms. I have been building my own Multi-system machines with Hyperspin, RocketLauncher, Retroarch, and

  • Why have just Super Mario World when you can have Super Mario All-Stars + Super Mario World

    • Why have just Super Mario World when you can have Super Mario All-Stars + Super Mario World

      The answer to this is obvious. They've decided how many games they want on it at this price. If they add too many, no one will buy them on Virtual Console. The number of cartridges is irrelevant. It doesn't matter if they have 21 or 22 "cartridges". They likely have the exact same hardware in this as the NES classic*, and that had room for literally hundreds of games, not just the 30 included. They don't want to reduce the perceived value of their games by making them too cheap. Indeed, if they wante

  • But not enough to pay $180-$200US for it. And even if I happen to stumble upon one of these SNES in store, I'm not paying $80 mostly because I never played SNES. I played the shit out of the original NES. But after that my parents decided to go Sega and I decided to go PC gaming. I'm sure the nostalgia market for SNES will be huge, I'm just not among their potential buyers. Maaaaaybe if they combined the SNES with the NES classic so I could still get the NES stuff, but not as a separate thing.

  • The game lineup is amazing. Price will be a big deal.

    Who hasn't heard/watched "Rawest Forest" (Super Mario RPG)?

