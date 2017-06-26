Super Nintendo Classic Coming in September (hollywoodreporter.com) 47
Rumors are true. Nintendo is gearing up to launch the SNES Classic, a miniaturized version of the glorious original Super Nintendo Entertainment System. The console will include 21 games when it launches September 29. A report adds: Among the big surprises: a never-before released Star Fox 2 is in the mix. Here's the full list of games: Super Mario World, Super Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, F-Zero, Super Metroid, Super Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting, Super Punch Out, Super Castlevania IV, Donkey Kong Country, Mega Man X, Kirby Super Star, Final Fantasy III, Kirby's Dream Course, Star Fox, Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, Contra III: The Alien Wars, Secret of Mana, EarthBound, and Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts. It will retail at a price point of $80.
They went to 11 for that games list!
So sad they didn't include Chrono Trigger!
But i'm going to hold out for the N64 Classic.
...51 people will actually be able to get one, instead of the 50 that were able to get an NES Classic.
Not holding my breath.
That's the entire question. We'll find out if Nintendo can learn from their mistakes.
That being said, I won't be nearly as annoyed if I don't get one of these as I was about the NES Classic. I already have most of those games loaded on the RetroPi I built when I couldn't get the NES Classic. The only thing I'd miss out on would be StarFox 2, and I figure it'll take less than a week for a ROM of it to show up
Yeah will be nice to finally get the completed version of StarFox 2, but there has been a leaked mostly complete beta of StarFox 2 out there for a while.
They'd have to flood the market (Score:3)
If we are lucky, they will flood the market and end up killing a bunch of scalpers.
Yeah, right, sure (Score:3)
Considering how things played out last time with the NES Classic, I'm not holding my breath that this will ever truly become "available" to the masses for the $79.99 price mentioned in the article (and not in the summary).
A few years ago I was thinking about building an arcade cabinet. Even found working copies of several thousand old ROMs including all the classics that I plugged an uncountable number of quarters into. I could invest a couple of hours into getting all of that working on the machine connected to my TV and still be ahead of the $200-$300 a NES Classic, plus whatever $$$ this new SNES Classic will end up costing. And still play all of the games included in both the NES and SNES Classic's.
Considering how things played out last time with the NES Classic, I'm not holding my breath that this will ever truly become "available" to the masses for the $79.99 price mentioned in the article (and not in the summary)
This is my big problem with Nintendo. You can't just go to the store and buy one at or below MSRP. You either have to sleep outside the stores for when they open, or buy one online at inflated prices.
The Switch isn't expected to be available at MSRP until next year(!). And the NES Classic was never available enough to go down to MSRP before it was discontinued.
Still Waiting for the NES Classic (Score:1)
Nintendo should be manufacturing additional NES Classic units instead of shutting their production down (Which has already occurred) and then announcing a Super Nintendo Classic. They haven't remotely met demand for the first retro console yet. Many of us were looking forward to it from the second it was announced, but there were no pre-orders available online, so we waited, and tried to buy it release day, and it sold out instantly. Several "click-a-thons" were announced by Amazon, Walmart.com, etc. tha
Third-party game licenses (Score:2)
Nintendo should be manufacturing additional NES Classic units
And get sued out of existence for copyright infringement if the original deal with the third-party publishers specified a limited number of units. Or would you prefer a limited-functionality NES Classic with all third-party games cut out?
For the Price? (Score:1)
RPi SNES emulator for your games (Score:2)
Cheaper, and likely not legal to use in your jurisdiction.
If you're like me and already own almost all of these games on the original cartridges, then you can probably legally play them on a Raspberry Pi. But if you were to buy all of them on ebay, you'd spend quite a bit more than $80. (EarthBound and Super Mario RPG are both pricey), and Star Fox 2 isn't even available.
And then how much for the ROMs? (Score:2)
How much would the ROM licenses for your Raspberry Pi solution run you? They wouldn't even be available for first-party games, which outnumber third-party games in this collection.
Yes yes, of course. And building your own gaming rig is more cost effective and a better experience, especially with the Steam sales than any console could ever be, which is why both Sony and Microsoft's console divisions are having their staff fling themselves off balconies before they get pinkslipped.
Or maybe it's that doing the RetroPie thing is outside of the technical capabilities of 99.5% of the population which is why things like this sell like hotcakes?
I also have a Retropie, but I'd have to disagree with you on it's a superior product from some perspectives. Yes you can throw thousands of ROMS on it and emulate a dozen or more consoles very well, but the downside is that you have a lot of work to do yourself to get it to work. And even then sometimes things don't line up perfectly. Every time you switch controller types you have to manually re-map things in MAME for example - and the Retropie mapping in the UI doesn't go through to MAME at all so you
No, this will come with a power cable, a case, and probably some firmware with the OS on it, a PI is only cheaper if you just plan on using the raw empty board as a paperweight. This also comes with the controllers, a $20-$60 value in themselves, and a load of games (Evaluating super old classic games is not really possible, but at least $20 and possibly 5 times as much). If you wanted to custom do this yourself we are talking a few hundred dollars at least.
As for more capable, your best bet would the cheap
How do you spend several hundred on 'some Pi setup'? By putting the ~$50 pi board, flash and wallwart into a rare hardwood enclosure??
Pi is $50 shipped, last I bought one.
$30 for a pair of acceptable controllers
$15 for a case
$15 for a DECENT power supply that supplies 2A or more. Lower power supplies you have a chance of filesystem corruption which is what I ran into until I stopped cheaping out on the power supply.
$20 - $800 for a MicroSD of varying size. I use a 64GB one personally, and for that size you need to spend at least $30 on a decent card or you run the same risks as a crappy power supply.
So add all that up and you're into th
Factoring in a case, power, and SD, and shipping if you live in 99% of the world we are at $80 absolute minimum possible $50 more (The last Pi I bought cost me $80 in shipping alone). Two controllers get us to $120. Then to be compatible to a laptop with emulators we need a $100+ screen and a battery (maybe $40+, I don't know). Probably talking $300+.
Damn... (Score:2)
Gaming imitating Hollywood? (Score:2)
Is it appropriate to spend money recycling them into a new platform? I would think that rather than coming up with yet another console, wouldn't it be more effective for the customers and more profitable for Nintendo to make these games available on DVDs/cartridges for current systems?
That would leave more money & engineering talent for developing new and better hardware instead of recycling the same things over and over again?
I love playing Super Mario Kart and a number of the other games they're brin
Virtual Console (Score:2)
wouldn't it be more effective for the customers and more profitable for Nintendo to make these games available on DVDs/cartridges for current systems?
Wii and Wii U had Virtual Console, which is what you describe except provided as a download rather than as physical media. The best guess for when Virtual Console will reach Nintendo Switch is 2018, when Nintendo plans to launch the Switch's online service.
sold (Score:1)
and its already sold out...
Will they get the controllers wrong again? (Score:2)
I only care whether it takes original controllers or not. If not, fail.
Longer cords! (Score:1)
Hope they make the controller cords longer this time!
Got mine! (Score:2)
Raspberry Pi with NES, SNES, N64 (albeit hit or miss), Sega, etc.
bOIng! zOOm! (Score:2)
I am surprised by the lack of Chrono Trigger.
Chrono Trigger?? (Score:2)
No Chrono Trigger??
Also, why not complete series like Mega Man X, X2, X3 and Donkey Kong Country 1, 2 and 3? The other two Final Fantasy would have been great too.