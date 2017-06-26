Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Nintendo Games

Super Nintendo Classic Coming in September (hollywoodreporter.com) 47

Posted by msmash from the round-2 dept.
Rumors are true. Nintendo is gearing up to launch the SNES Classic, a miniaturized version of the glorious original Super Nintendo Entertainment System. The console will include 21 games when it launches September 29. A report adds: Among the big surprises: a never-before released Star Fox 2 is in the mix. Here's the full list of games: Super Mario World, Super Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, F-Zero, Super Metroid, Super Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting, Super Punch Out, Super Castlevania IV, Donkey Kong Country, Mega Man X, Kirby Super Star, Final Fantasy III, Kirby's Dream Course, Star Fox, Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, Contra III: The Alien Wars, Secret of Mana, EarthBound, and Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts. It will retail at a price point of $80.

Super Nintendo Classic Coming in September More | Reply

Super Nintendo Classic Coming in September

Comments Filter:

  • Holy crap (Score:3)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Monday June 26, 2017 @12:22PM (#54692003)

    They went to 11 for that games list!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So sad they didn't include Chrono Trigger!

  • Ooooh exciting... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    But i'm going to hold out for the N64 Classic.

  • and all of... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 26, 2017 @12:31PM (#54692079)

    ...51 people will actually be able to get one, instead of the 50 that were able to get an NES Classic.

    Not holding my breath.

  • Nice games list, but will they make enough to come close to demand?

    • That's the entire question. We'll find out if Nintendo can learn from their mistakes.

      That being said, I won't be nearly as annoyed if I don't get one of these as I was about the NES Classic. I already have most of those games loaded on the RetroPi I built when I couldn't get the NES Classic. The only thing I'd miss out on would be StarFox 2, and I figure it'll take less than a week for a ROM of it to show up

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by AC-x ( 735297 )

        Yeah will be nice to finally get the completed version of StarFox 2, but there has been a leaked mostly complete beta of StarFox 2 out there for a while.

    • to keep the scalpers at bay. It's going to sell for 3x the asking price, meaning a scalper could buy 3, sit on 1 and sell two and make a nice profit. I could do a little more math and tell you how many they could sit on and still do well. Basically, these would have to be so common that the scalpers can't keep up.

  • Yeah, right, sure (Score:3)

    by zamboni1138 ( 308944 ) on Monday June 26, 2017 @12:33PM (#54692095)

    Considering how things played out last time with the NES Classic, I'm not holding my breath that this will ever truly become "available" to the masses for the $79.99 price mentioned in the article (and not in the summary).

    A few years ago I was thinking about building an arcade cabinet. Even found working copies of several thousand old ROMs including all the classics that I plugged an uncountable number of quarters into. I could invest a couple of hours into getting all of that working on the machine connected to my TV and still be ahead of the $200-$300 a NES Classic, plus whatever $$$ this new SNES Classic will end up costing. And still play all of the games included in both the NES and SNES Classic's.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      Considering how things played out last time with the NES Classic, I'm not holding my breath that this will ever truly become "available" to the masses for the $79.99 price mentioned in the article (and not in the summary)

      This is my big problem with Nintendo. You can't just go to the store and buy one at or below MSRP. You either have to sleep outside the stores for when they open, or buy one online at inflated prices.
      The Switch isn't expected to be available at MSRP until next year(!). And the NES Classic was never available enough to go down to MSRP before it was discontinued.

  • Still Waiting for the NES Classic (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Nintendo should be manufacturing additional NES Classic units instead of shutting their production down (Which has already occurred) and then announcing a Super Nintendo Classic. They haven't remotely met demand for the first retro console yet. Many of us were looking forward to it from the second it was announced, but there were no pre-orders available online, so we waited, and tried to buy it release day, and it sold out instantly. Several "click-a-thons" were announced by Amazon, Walmart.com, etc. tha

    • Nintendo should be manufacturing additional NES Classic units

      And get sued out of existence for copyright infringement if the original deal with the third-party publishers specified a limited number of units. Or would you prefer a limited-functionality NES Classic with all third-party games cut out?

  • A 3d Printed Case and Raspberry PI are FAR cheaper, and MANY times more capable!

    • Cheaper, and likely not legal to use in your jurisdiction.

      If you're like me and already own almost all of these games on the original cartridges, then you can probably legally play them on a Raspberry Pi. But if you were to buy all of them on ebay, you'd spend quite a bit more than $80. (EarthBound and Super Mario RPG are both pricey), and Star Fox 2 isn't even available.

    • How much would the ROM licenses for your Raspberry Pi solution run you? They wouldn't even be available for first-party games, which outnumber third-party games in this collection.

      • Considering I already own complete CARTRIDGE collections of, NES, SNES, Gameboy, Gameboy Advance, and Gameboy Color... I'm pretty sure I already have access to them ;-P (Rom dumpers are CHEAP now...)

    • Yes yes, of course. And building your own gaming rig is more cost effective and a better experience, especially with the Steam sales than any console could ever be, which is why both Sony and Microsoft's console divisions are having their staff fling themselves off balconies before they get pinkslipped.

      Or maybe it's that doing the RetroPie thing is outside of the technical capabilities of 99.5% of the population which is why things like this sell like hotcakes?

    • No, this will come with a power cable, a case, and probably some firmware with the OS on it, a PI is only cheaper if you just plan on using the raw empty board as a paperweight. This also comes with the controllers, a $20-$60 value in themselves, and a load of games (Evaluating super old classic games is not really possible, but at least $20 and possibly 5 times as much). If you wanted to custom do this yourself we are talking a few hundred dollars at least.

      As for more capable, your best bet would the cheap

      • How do you spend several hundred on 'some Pi setup'? By putting the ~$50 pi board, flash and wallwart into a rare hardwood enclosure??

        • Pi is $50 shipped, last I bought one.

          $30 for a pair of acceptable controllers

          $15 for a case

          $15 for a DECENT power supply that supplies 2A or more. Lower power supplies you have a chance of filesystem corruption which is what I ran into until I stopped cheaping out on the power supply.

          $20 - $800 for a MicroSD of varying size. I use a 64GB one personally, and for that size you need to spend at least $30 on a decent card or you run the same risks as a crappy power supply.

          So add all that up and you're into th

        • Factoring in a case, power, and SD, and shipping if you live in 99% of the world we are at $80 absolute minimum possible $50 more (The last Pi I bought cost me $80 in shipping alone). Two controllers get us to $120. Then to be compatible to a laptop with emulators we need a $100+ screen and a battery (maybe $40+, I don't know). Probably talking $300+.

      • My setup builds with an RPI3 in a SNES or NES Styled 3D Printed Case (Multi Color), With 2 Controllers (Up to 8! with Bluetooth), a Power Supply, AND a 64GB MicroSD card for 76$ on Prime, Delivered... and can hold some 14,000 Games from Amiga and Atari, all the way to Dreamcast, N64, PSP, and Playstation1... Oh, and It costs a whopping .82 cents in plastic also :-P
  • Talk about shut up and take my money. Maybe they'll remix the audio as well. Get some authentic 5.1 surround. Not holding my breath.

  • Is it appropriate to spend money recycling them into a new platform? I would think that rather than coming up with yet another console, wouldn't it be more effective for the customers and more profitable for Nintendo to make these games available on DVDs/cartridges for current systems?

    That would leave more money & engineering talent for developing new and better hardware instead of recycling the same things over and over again?

    I love playing Super Mario Kart and a number of the other games they're brin

    • wouldn't it be more effective for the customers and more profitable for Nintendo to make these games available on DVDs/cartridges for current systems?

      Wii and Wii U had Virtual Console, which is what you describe except provided as a download rather than as physical media. The best guess for when Virtual Console will reach Nintendo Switch is 2018, when Nintendo plans to launch the Switch's online service.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      Nintendo is the only console company that makes money on the hardware and software. Everyone else sells hardware as a loss leader for software. Ever wonder why new video games are $60 a pop?

  • sold (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    and its already sold out...

  • I only care whether it takes original controllers or not. If not, fail.

  • Longer cords! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Hope they make the controller cords longer this time!

  • Raspberry Pi with NES, SNES, N64 (albeit hit or miss), Sega, etc.

  • I am surprised by the lack of Chrono Trigger.

    .

  • No Chrono Trigger??

    Also, why not complete series like Mega Man X, X2, X3 and Donkey Kong Country 1, 2 and 3? The other two Final Fantasy would have been great too.

Slashdot Top Deals

Even bytes get lonely for a little bit.

Close