Sony Suspends Thousands Of PlayStation Network Accounts in UK, Allegedly Because Of Issue With PayPal (kotaku.co.uk) 28
An anonymous reader writes: PlayStation Network (PSN) users in the UK who've paid via PayPal have had their accounts suspended. 'Thousands' of users this week received an automatic refund for purchases they made with the US money transfer service. According to game blog Kotaku, since Sony hasn't received money from those users, their accounts have been suspended. Neither Sony nor Paypal have addressed the issue yet.
Only hackers and criminals use these money transfer services. Any legitimate purchase should be made via a proper band credit or debit card.
Grossly Incompetent (Score:2)
The only reason Sony gaming has been as good as it has is that is essentially US run at this point. It appears that Sony international accounting still leaves a lot to be desired as they have been incapable of taking peoples damn money in the UK... The Japan based Sony is a mess, they have been losing ground everywhere except for the PS4 and haven't had a real hit new product (think walkman etc.) since the introduction of the Bluray (2003), and they had to bribe the industry with arcane DRM that breaks ev
Change the Headline (Score:4, Insightful)
Read the article: the problem is Sony closed (or blocked) the account they were asking PayPal to send money to. Since PayPal couldn't provide them with the funds, they refunded the transactions.
You'd think by now people would know to never do business with Sony.
Dealing with PayPal, I bet this is not Sony's fault. If there was a spike in chargebacks, it's usually some clever boys finding a way to get refunds for charges they never paid. But PP does sometimes burp, and they will fix this.
Not that Sony ever made a mistake...
Remember reading somewhere about how some UK fellows figured out some chargeback tricks to get PSN credit/games.
On some Swedish forum some "clever" kid posted a "hack" which would let you get anything you wanted on your WoW account for free, the advertised process was something like:
- Change your account's country to a particular EU state.
- Change your billing type to some direct debit system.
- Enter bullshit details.
- Buy what you want, and it works.
Except what they didn't realize is that when the end of mont
I read TFA, and it didn't say as what you said. You picked and chose to read only a portion of TFA.
Neither company has yet responded to requests for comment. However our intrepid insider said this although, understandably, they didn't want their name on it:
"The payments that were charged back to Paypal were coming up from a while back in June, the 11th, the 15th, stuff like that. I saw a Paypal statement from someone [which] said 'This error is on Sony's end and is to do with them closing or somehow limiting their GDP account, meaning that the funds didn't credit the accounts.'
That doesn't seem to fly because why would it take at least two weeks for those payments to clear? Oh well, it's a massive mess anyway."
Renewal on Expiration Day? (Score:2)
This is the problem with having automatic renewal set to happen on the date of expiration. It gives no time for resolving the payment if it fails to go through before your account is suspended. Not just Sony but all sorts of services do annual billing like this.
Re:Renewal on Expiration Day? (Score:4, Informative)
Replying to myself pre-emptively after actually reading the article to save anyone the trouble.
These are payments that were made as much as two weeks ago, but essentially Sony never claimed the funds because their side was set up wrong so they were refunded automatically.
I'd accept that. PayPal doesn't do merchant servicing very well. 'Merchant disservicing'. is their model
Eh? From what GP wrote, it was Sony who fumbled the egg here.
It wouldn't have killed them to have just let the accounts continue in the meantime, until it was solved. Little bastards.
It's not that simple.
IPN Server Change? (Score:2)
BS wins (Score:1)
That's why I don't play computer games that require accounts. That's BS
Applies to more than consoles (Score:3)
