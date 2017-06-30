Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Sony Businesses PlayStation (Games) The Almighty Buck United Kingdom IT Technology

Sony Suspends Thousands Of PlayStation Network Accounts in UK, Allegedly Because Of Issue With PayPal (kotaku.co.uk) 13

Posted by msmash from the what's-happening? dept.
An anonymous reader writes: PlayStation Network (PSN) users in the UK who've paid via PayPal have had their accounts suspended. 'Thousands' of users this week received an automatic refund for purchases they made with the US money transfer service. According to game blog Kotaku, since Sony hasn't received money from those users, their accounts have been suspended. Neither Sony nor Paypal have addressed the issue yet.

Sony Suspends Thousands Of PlayStation Network Accounts in UK, Allegedly Because Of Issue With PayPal More | Reply

Sony Suspends Thousands Of PlayStation Network Accounts in UK, Allegedly Because Of Issue With PayPal

Comments Filter:

  • The only reason Sony gaming has been as good as it has is that is essentially US run at this point. It appears that Sony international accounting still leaves a lot to be desired as they have been incapable of taking peoples damn money in the UK... The Japan based Sony is a mess, they have been losing ground everywhere except for the PS4 and haven't had a real hit new product (think walkman etc.) since the introduction of the Bluray (2003), and they had to bribe the industry with arcane DRM that breaks ev

  • Change the Headline (Score:3)

    by thechemic ( 1329333 ) on Friday June 30, 2017 @12:56PM (#54720379)
    The headline in its current form makes Sony look bad, and this isn't necessarily their fault. The headline should read, "PayPal initiate 1000s of charge backs to PlayStation Network Accounts for Unknown Reason Resulting in Suspensions."

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Read the article: the problem is Sony closed (or blocked) the account they were asking PayPal to send money to. Since PayPal couldn't provide them with the funds, they refunded the transactions.

      You'd think by now people would know to never do business with Sony.

      • Dealing with PayPal, I bet this is not Sony's fault. If there was a spike in chargebacks, it's usually some clever boys finding a way to get refunds for charges they never paid. But PP does sometimes burp, and they will fix this.

        Not that Sony ever made a mistake...

        • Remember reading somewhere about how some UK fellows figured out some chargeback tricks to get PSN credit/games.

  • This is the problem with having automatic renewal set to happen on the date of expiration. It gives no time for resolving the payment if it fails to go through before your account is suspended. Not just Sony but all sorts of services do annual billing like this.

    • Replying to myself pre-emptively after actually reading the article to save anyone the trouble.

      These are payments that were made as much as two weeks ago, but essentially Sony never claimed the funds because their side was set up wrong so they were refunded automatically.

      • I'd accept that. PayPal doesn't do merchant servicing very well. 'Merchant disservicing'. is their model

  • Is this related to the IPN Server Change? Just went through an update of Magento due to a change in PayPal (See patch SUPEE-8167). The notes for that indicated that if it was not done by Jun 30th PayPal would stop working due to a change in the location of the IPN servers. So I wonder if the PSN network missed that, or if these really are bad accounts.

Slashdot Top Deals

E Pluribus Unix

Close