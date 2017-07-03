Young Men Are Working Less. Some Economists Think It's Because They're Home Playing Video Games. (nytimes.com) 81
Video games are instrumental in understanding why younger men are working fewer hours, according to a paper published Monday by the National Bureau of Economic Research. From an article: By 2015, American men 31 to 55 were working about 163 fewer hours a year than that same age group did in 2000. Men 21 to 30 were working 203 fewer hours a year. One puzzle is why the working hours for young men fell so much more than those of their older counterparts. The gap between the two groups grew by about 40 hours a year, or a full workweek on average. Other experts have pointed to a host of reasons -- globalization, technological change, the shift to service work -- that employers may not be hiring young men. Instead of looking at why employers don't want young men, this group of economists considered a different question: Why don't young men want to work? Economists Erik Hurst and his colleagues estimate that, since 2004, video games have been responsible for reducing the amount of work that young men do by 15 to 30 hours over the course of a year (syndicated source). Using the recession as a natural experiment, the authors studied how people who suddenly found themselves with extra time spent their leisure hours, then estimated how increases in video game time affected work. Between 2004 and 2015, young men's leisure time grew by 2.3 hours a week. A majority of that increase -- 60 percent -- was spent playing video games, according to government time use surveys. In contrast, young women's leisure time grew by 1.4 hours a week. A negligible amount of that extra time was spent on video games. Likewise for older men and older women: Neither group reported having spent any meaningful extra free time playing video games.
But no, we're all at home playing video games. I wish I had gotten that memo!
Women work part time jobs: blame the system! Men work part time jobs: lazy men!
Double standard bite both ways.
This is the most sexist thing I've ever seen on
/. (The article, not the parent.) I mean try to imagine "there's no wage gap, these economists say women just spend more time on their hair." (According to the article, women spend the same amount of extra time on "Optional sleeping, eating and personal care." Check me out, I'm an economist.)
The NEET phenomenon (like they call it in Japan) is due to several reasons. One is that with smaller one-child families it becomes less important to get your own house since there is room to spare. Also houses have become a lot more expensive. Where like 3-4 decades ago in the West someone could buy a house with 3 years work now it takes like 8 years work for the average citizen to get a house. In addition studies take a lot longer so you graduate college at 21 years. Two generations ago someone who was 16
That's stupid. (Score:5, Insightful)
Why don't young men want to work?
They've made a BIG assumption there. They skipped the important bit about why they aren't hiring and jumped straight to "let's blame them with what they are spending their time on," which is a really shitty thing to do.
That was the goal in its entirety.
Admitting that there are reasons other than "they're lazy ingrates" would be to admit that there is a problem which cannot be blamed on the victims; one that needs significant alterations to the current economic model in order to solve.
Those same people shipping their entire programming force or engineering work to a middle-eastern call-center want to keep pocketing as long as they can, collapsing middle-class (ideally) be damned.
They've made a BIG assumption there. They skipped the important bit about why they aren't hiring and jumped straight to "let's blame them with what they are spending their time on," which is a really shitty thing to do.
It's not only a shitting thing to do; it's a brain dead stupid thing to do. I'm starting to think most of our society's problems are caused by idiots who don't understand the difference between causation and correlation. Or even the tendency to mistake the result for the cause.
I for instance make triple the income I did in my 20's, and I spend about four times as much on housing. By this idiot's methodology, I should probably buy a house four times as expensive as my current one because my income will tripl
Not that I disagree with that, but why the hell would I want to work? The only reason I have ever wanted to work in my life has been to get money for the things that I want. Doing more work than is required of me is counter productive because it eats up my time for doing things that actually interest me. If I could, I would gladly work fewer hours for proportionately less pay, but my employer isn't interested in that kind of schedule and it doesn't seem like there are many professional jobs with that kind o
What's daft is the gaming talk when it's an average *two hours* a week out of 60 hours of leisure time. Watching TV rates at 17 hours on the same chart. The charts don't show hours worked so it's like either assumptions on gaming taking away from working hours or they didn't bother to present the information they're working from.
Work-Life Balance (Score:3, Insightful)
If the senior architects can't take a vacation I think the senior architects have some architecting to do.
A little title inflation going on?
Take a 'Bundy vacation' in the office. Stop working. Wear Hawaiian shirts for a week. Say 'aloha' to everyone. Believe it, you're at a luau! Have your staff instruct _everybody_ to humor you, you're 'architects'...Whoever 'they' are, 'they' will give you some time off.
Uh-huh. (Score:5, Insightful)
Could it be that "young" men just saw the prior generation(s) go through massive lay off's, lost their houses, their life savings and decided, "screw this, if the reward can be taken away like that, why the F should I work so hard?"
Really IMHO American corporations have themselves to blame for this. They have done a very good job of removing any kind of job security, chased profits for the sake of chasing profits, off-shored, out-sourced, missed en masse why claiming it was "necessary". Yeah I get it.
*dismissed en masse
Spot on. People are only going to work hard and be loyal to their employer if they get something in return - job security and respect, for example. If loyalty and hard work get you nothing then doing the bare minimum to get by is an entirely rational response: you only get one life, why waste it working for nothing?
Really IMHO American corporations have themselves to blame for this. They have done a very good job of removing any kind of job security, chased profits for the sake of chasing profits, off-shored, out-sourced, missed en masse why claiming it was "necessary". Yeah I get it.
This exactly. Corporations have been so busy chasing profits that they've forgotten about who makes those profitable products. When you stop caring about your workforce, they stop caring about you.
Just in my ~15 years of career I've started with 15 days/year of holiday (10 federal + 5 discretionary) with 401k (with up to 8% matching) AND pension plans. Now its 10 days/year of holidays and 401k with 4% matching, if you're lucky. No pensions, less matching of 401k, less vacation (overall), an arguably a highe
Or maybe they got smart (Score:5, Insightful)
Some of them do. Ever looked at Kickstarter or Patreon?
Why you get paid fucking nothing these days (Score:4, Insightful)
They look into the past and see the amount of time people worked.- Back when working a lot afforded you a house, a car, and you could support your family on single income.
Now you work for a fraction of the price, barely make ends meet, while putting in a shit ton of hours.
You can't afford a vacation, you have to rent places that can be questionable, your vehicle is falling the fuck apart.
You can mostly work and give that money to someone else just for the option to live under a shelter, have food and water, clothes, and transportation to work.
Who the fuck wants to work for that reason? Like fuck off.
Video games are fun (Score:2)
But the main reason men don't want to work is that society is rigged to take advantage of men who work and offer them little in return. Taxes go for services that working men don't use. Women don't appreciate work. Peers don't appreciate work. Elders (for lack of a better term) don't offer much in the way of appreciation or opportunity. The tax man takes away most of your chance to save and get ahead. What's left?
Or it could be because of high unemployment (Score:2)
Source:
https://www.bls.gov/web/empsit... [bls.gov]
Re:Or it could be because of high unemployment (Score:5, Informative)
Or not. At least in the USA, the phrases "left the work force" and "unemployment rate" are completely disconnected. If you're unemployed for a signficant period, you have "left the workfirce", and are no longer counted as unemployed.
Which is one of the many things that make our definition of "unemployment rate" pretty much meaningless.
Mostly down to the drop in teen births, probably (Score:1)
Fewer young men are becoming fathers and being forced into the workforce at an early age, due to improved birth control and information.
Yet another crime to lay at the feet of the evils of SEX EDUCATION!
I don't think it's that fewer young men are failing to become fathers, it's that fewer young men are failing to become married. There are a lot of single mothers that simply decide to live off the "generosity" of the government instead of marrying the fathers of their children. Without the incentive to provide for a family young men will choose to continue living the life much like they did in their teens. An extended adolescence if you will.
Also, women have been getting encouragement to join the workfor
'Video Games' ... or porn (Score:1)
'Playing video games' - is that whey they call it these days?
I'm sure video games are a part of it, but I've had younger colleagues who seem to feel no shame (or concern for their mental health) when they admit to spending an hour or more a day watching porn. Yikes.
retarded (Score:2)
Companies are happy to give employees more hours.
They are just not willing to give more pay.
If that were true.. (Score:1)
Video Games (Score:1)
Yeah, let blame video games rather than a decade of economic stagnation that has left a generation that feel they can't even aspire to the things their parents took for granted would be attainable.
No reason to work (Score:1)
We see a lot of these articles lately.
The most discouraging part is that the majority of the pieces aren't worrying about the lack of upward mobility, stagnant and negative wage growth, increase in male suicide and mental issues, lack of roles in current society for 50% or so of guys, etc.
No. The true calamity is, instead, the dearth of marriageable men for the many educated and 30+ women who now cannot find a good man to marry. Of course, what this really means is that women, now making just as much as men
It's Really About Control (Score:3)
The people like these researchers see young men not as people, but merely as tools that exist to serve their ends.
Thus the researchers see any time young men spend on things that interest them rather than "being productive" as time being "stolen" from the society that owns them.
It's the effect, not the cause (Score:1)