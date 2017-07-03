Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
PlayStation (Games) XBox (Games) Games

Young Men Are Working Less. Some Economists Think It's Because They're Home Playing Video Games. (nytimes.com) 81

Posted by msmash from the how-we-live dept.
Video games are instrumental in understanding why younger men are working fewer hours, according to a paper published Monday by the National Bureau of Economic Research. From an article: By 2015, American men 31 to 55 were working about 163 fewer hours a year than that same age group did in 2000. Men 21 to 30 were working 203 fewer hours a year. One puzzle is why the working hours for young men fell so much more than those of their older counterparts. The gap between the two groups grew by about 40 hours a year, or a full workweek on average. Other experts have pointed to a host of reasons -- globalization, technological change, the shift to service work -- that employers may not be hiring young men. Instead of looking at why employers don't want young men, this group of economists considered a different question: Why don't young men want to work? Economists Erik Hurst and his colleagues estimate that, since 2004, video games have been responsible for reducing the amount of work that young men do by 15 to 30 hours over the course of a year (syndicated source). Using the recession as a natural experiment, the authors studied how people who suddenly found themselves with extra time spent their leisure hours, then estimated how increases in video game time affected work. Between 2004 and 2015, young men's leisure time grew by 2.3 hours a week. A majority of that increase -- 60 percent -- was spent playing video games, according to government time use surveys. In contrast, young women's leisure time grew by 1.4 hours a week. A negligible amount of that extra time was spent on video games. Likewise for older men and older women: Neither group reported having spent any meaningful extra free time playing video games.

Young Men Are Working Less. Some Economists Think It's Because They're Home Playing Video Games. More | Reply

Young Men Are Working Less. Some Economists Think It's Because They're Home Playing Video Games.

Comments Filter:

  • Riiiiiight (Score:4, Insightful)

    by robinsonne ( 952701 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @04:06PM (#54737407)
    It couldn't be that it's harder to find full-time jobs or that the full-time jobs keep having fewer and fewer hours (36.5 hours was the average full-time job last I saw.)

    But no, we're all at home playing video games. I wish I had gotten that memo!

    • Re:Riiiiiight (Score:4, Informative)

      by Cipheron ( 4934805 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @04:34PM (#54737631)

      Women work part time jobs: blame the system! Men work part time jobs: lazy men!

      Double standard bite both ways.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        This is the most sexist thing I've ever seen on /. (The article, not the parent.) I mean try to imagine "there's no wage gap, these economists say women just spend more time on their hair." (According to the article, women spend the same amount of extra time on "Optional sleeping, eating and personal care." Check me out, I'm an economist.)

    • The NEET phenomenon (like they call it in Japan) is due to several reasons. One is that with smaller one-child families it becomes less important to get your own house since there is room to spare. Also houses have become a lot more expensive. Where like 3-4 decades ago in the West someone could buy a house with 3 years work now it takes like 8 years work for the average citizen to get a house. In addition studies take a lot longer so you graduate college at 21 years. Two generations ago someone who was 16

  • That's stupid. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @04:06PM (#54737409)

    Why don't young men want to work?

    They've made a BIG assumption there. They skipped the important bit about why they aren't hiring and jumped straight to "let's blame them with what they are spending their time on," which is a really shitty thing to do.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That was the goal in its entirety.

      Admitting that there are reasons other than "they're lazy ingrates" would be to admit that there is a problem which cannot be blamed on the victims; one that needs significant alterations to the current economic model in order to solve.

      Those same people shipping their entire programming force or engineering work to a middle-eastern call-center want to keep pocketing as long as they can, collapsing middle-class (ideally) be damned.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ranton ( 36917 )

      They've made a BIG assumption there. They skipped the important bit about why they aren't hiring and jumped straight to "let's blame them with what they are spending their time on," which is a really shitty thing to do.

      It's not only a shitting thing to do; it's a brain dead stupid thing to do. I'm starting to think most of our society's problems are caused by idiots who don't understand the difference between causation and correlation. Or even the tendency to mistake the result for the cause.

      I for instance make triple the income I did in my 20's, and I spend about four times as much on housing. By this idiot's methodology, I should probably buy a house four times as expensive as my current one because my income will tripl

    • Not that I disagree with that, but why the hell would I want to work? The only reason I have ever wanted to work in my life has been to get money for the things that I want. Doing more work than is required of me is counter productive because it eats up my time for doing things that actually interest me. If I could, I would gladly work fewer hours for proportionately less pay, but my employer isn't interested in that kind of schedule and it doesn't seem like there are many professional jobs with that kind o

    • What's daft is the gaming talk when it's an average *two hours* a week out of 60 hours of leisure time. Watching TV rates at 17 hours on the same chart. The charts don't show hours worked so it's like either assumptions on gaming taking away from working hours or they didn't bother to present the information they're working from.

  • Work-Life Balance (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Timothy2.0 ( 4610515 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @04:06PM (#54737413)
    While the article specifically suggests video games, I'd suggest it's a broader dimension of work-life balance. I think there's been a culture shift that killing yourself for your job isn't worth it, particularly when employers are showing less and less loyalty to their employees than in previous generations. Couple that with the idea that people just can't get ahead, be it because of debt from education, etc, and who's going to bust their hump like Grandpa did for 30 years? When the option to work less, enjoy more leisure time, and defer the costs of living to your credit cards is so appealing, is it any wonder that a trend of working less is emerging? Video games just happen to be the entertainment channel of choice.

  • Uh-huh. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Tesen ( 858022 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @04:09PM (#54737429)

    Could it be that "young" men just saw the prior generation(s) go through massive lay off's, lost their houses, their life savings and decided, "screw this, if the reward can be taken away like that, why the F should I work so hard?"

    Really IMHO American corporations have themselves to blame for this. They have done a very good job of removing any kind of job security, chased profits for the sake of chasing profits, off-shored, out-sourced, missed en masse why claiming it was "necessary". Yeah I get it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tesen ( 858022 )

      *dismissed en masse

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Spot on. People are only going to work hard and be loyal to their employer if they get something in return - job security and respect, for example. If loyalty and hard work get you nothing then doing the bare minimum to get by is an entirely rational response: you only get one life, why waste it working for nothing?

    • Really IMHO American corporations have themselves to blame for this. They have done a very good job of removing any kind of job security, chased profits for the sake of chasing profits, off-shored, out-sourced, missed en masse why claiming it was "necessary". Yeah I get it.

      This exactly. Corporations have been so busy chasing profits that they've forgotten about who makes those profitable products. When you stop caring about your workforce, they stop caring about you.

      Just in my ~15 years of career I've started with 15 days/year of holiday (10 federal + 5 discretionary) with 401k (with up to 8% matching) AND pension plans. Now its 10 days/year of holidays and 401k with 4% matching, if you're lucky. No pensions, less matching of 401k, less vacation (overall), an arguably a highe

  • Or maybe they got smart (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @04:10PM (#54737435)
    They listened to the greybeards talking about the 50-60 hours weeks they worked when they were young, and now see how the greybeards get kicked to the curb. They smartened up, they know there's no real reward for busting your ass for a company.

  • Why you get paid fucking nothing these days (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Tyr07 ( 2300912 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @04:11PM (#54737443) Homepage

    They look into the past and see the amount of time people worked.- Back when working a lot afforded you a house, a car, and you could support your family on single income.

    Now you work for a fraction of the price, barely make ends meet, while putting in a shit ton of hours.
    You can't afford a vacation, you have to rent places that can be questionable, your vehicle is falling the fuck apart.
    You can mostly work and give that money to someone else just for the option to live under a shelter, have food and water, clothes, and transportation to work.

    Who the fuck wants to work for that reason? Like fuck off.

  • But the main reason men don't want to work is that society is rigged to take advantage of men who work and offer them little in return. Taxes go for services that working men don't use. Women don't appreciate work. Peers don't appreciate work. Elders (for lack of a better term) don't offer much in the way of appreciation or opportunity. The tax man takes away most of your chance to save and get ahead. What's left?

  • The unemployment rates for 20-25 year olds is twice that of the other age groups. Males being the worst off group.

    Source:

    https://www.bls.gov/web/empsit... [bls.gov]

  • Fewer young men are becoming fathers and being forced into the workforce at an early age, due to improved birth control and information.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yet another crime to lay at the feet of the evils of SEX EDUCATION!

    • I don't think it's that fewer young men are failing to become fathers, it's that fewer young men are failing to become married. There are a lot of single mothers that simply decide to live off the "generosity" of the government instead of marrying the fathers of their children. Without the incentive to provide for a family young men will choose to continue living the life much like they did in their teens. An extended adolescence if you will.

      Also, women have been getting encouragement to join the workfor

  • 'Video Games' ... or porn (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    'Playing video games' - is that whey they call it these days?

    I'm sure video games are a part of it, but I've had younger colleagues who seem to feel no shame (or concern for their mental health) when they admit to spending an hour or more a day watching porn. Yikes.

  • people are not working due to many factors the current state of the workforce simply not hiring or paying way to little and demanding you work like a slave. people are growing tired of it and simply cutting the crap out of there lives so they can work less and enjoy life..its a proven fact if employers started paying decent wages there employers would be insanely loyal and do there jobs well but they dont give a shit about that only how to dubble there profits every year then cry people hate there jobs and
  • why come it takes me over 30 minutes to scrounge together a lobby in DOOM during normal working hours?

  • Video Games (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Yeah, let blame video games rather than a decade of economic stagnation that has left a generation that feel they can't even aspire to the things their parents took for granted would be attainable.

    • Decade? Try nearly 40 years. Yeah, I know the economy boomed some in that time frame, but all but a sliver of the benefit went to the very wealthiest among us, so the feeling that we can't aspire to things our parents took for granted has been building for longer than a decade.

  • No reason to work (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    We see a lot of these articles lately.

    The most discouraging part is that the majority of the pieces aren't worrying about the lack of upward mobility, stagnant and negative wage growth, increase in male suicide and mental issues, lack of roles in current society for 50% or so of guys, etc.

    No. The true calamity is, instead, the dearth of marriageable men for the many educated and 30+ women who now cannot find a good man to marry. Of course, what this really means is that women, now making just as much as men

  • It's Really About Control (Score:3)

    by Stormy Dragon ( 800799 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @04:53PM (#54737807) Homepage

    The people like these researchers see young men not as people, but merely as tools that exist to serve their ends.

    Thus the researchers see any time young men spend on things that interest them rather than "being productive" as time being "stolen" from the society that owns them.

  • I'm playing video games (and doing lots of other things in my spare time) because I'm not stupid enough to waste away my life working, not the other way around.

Slashdot Top Deals

"I got a question for ya. Ya got a minute?" -- two programmers passing in the hall

Close