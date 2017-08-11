Blizzard Starts Drive To Recruit More Women and Ethnic Minorities (bbc.co.uk) 272
An anonymous reader shares a report: The company behind games like World of Warcraft and Overwatch has started a drive to recruit more women and ethnic minorities. The information is in a leaked internal email from Blizzard's CEO, seen by the website Kotako. It claims 21 percent of Blizzard's employees are women, and although that's similar to the rest of the gaming industry, it says it wants to do better. The company claims the initiative will focus on finding more female employees and getting them to stay on longer. At the moment women are leaving at a higher rate than men but it says it'll fall short of setting "quotas."
Getting sued by various anti-discrimination organizations or receive fines from the government is a real cost that shareholders care about. If you want to boil this down to making money, then doing the bare minimum to comply is the right business choice, and the skill of your programmers is irrelevant to that equation.
I've not seen convincing and reproducible scientific proof for either argument, so I generally refuse to take sides in a debate that I usually see as bullshit vs bullshit. From a legal perspective the science and math is not all that influential anyways and can be safely ignored. What matters is how courts would rule and what changes the legislature may make in the future. It's not a scientific process, it's not even a philosophical one. (in a perfect it should be both)
No, the rational choice is to lobby the government to change the laws so there are no grounds to sue or fine them in the first place.
A process that takes multiple years, and historically has taken decades. Most of these tech companies are younger than the civil rights movement, and we still haven't seen a nation where we can generally agree that everyone has equal treatment. By that definition alone I'd say the process is a very long one that is still running and is still incomplete.
You won't find too many successful corporations that depend on a business strategy that takes generations to complete.
You have very narrow experiences in this world if this is how you choose to entertain yourself.
I'm sure that'll end well. Just ask Goolag, er, Google.
We're really in an era no different from the USSR "who's the best communist" era.
1. Diversity brings up more ideas and ways of doing things. We grow up with different problems and challenges, these help model our adult self's.
2. Offers a larger talent pool to pick from. If people are not applying to your company because it seems like it will be an uphill battle, they probably wont apply.
3. Good PR. Keep the press off your back because you have for a culture of BROgrammers.
Especially in the west coast the culture of these companies are hostile to women and minorities.
Isn't it good enough reason to say "because they're equivalent programmers"?
Because we self select, and don't hire the best programmers.
Because white males are the source of all evil in the world. Didn't you get the memo?
Isn't that a positive attribute in the gaming industry?
Or quests for dinner in some far away region only to be told she's no longer in the mood for that and wants to go to the other end of the map for the thing that's a thousand times more expensive and might cause your balls to erupt in flames.
Yep, nothing spices up a dungeon or first person shooter game like having an in depth conversation about "feelings".
It is also possible Blizzard concluded their customers would boycott the products unless there are more women and ethnic minorities among the employees
It's not their customers. It's gaming "journalists". They're some of the most hardcore SJWs around and they run campaign after campaign against anyone who doesn't pledge allegiance to their cause. Are you not diverse enough? Well, here's a bad review! Does your game make me feel icky? Bad reviews! Did you not hire my friend? Bad review!
They've got a great protection racket going.
You're quite possibly right. In which case the announcement, for what it's worth, is still a business decision, which was my point.
Btw I usually don't reply to ACs but the fact that you chose to post that way is another sign of how we as the society have burdened ourselves with fear, all in the name of "progress".
They are using the Jesse Jackson Rainbow Coalition model....seems it is still effective to squeeze companies, sadly.
Throw in a little Al Sharpton, and you've got a perfect storm to threaten any entity.
yup. tech companies will try to get out in front of this to avoid being the next Google; but once the extreme super serious outrage dies down and the angry mob finds someone else to target; they'll return to the status quo:
80-90% male
30-50+% asian
30-50+% white
The irony of all this is having quotas, diversity hires, etc.. doesn't really 'help'. Rather... well, kind of.. reinforces the stereotypes on some level. (the only reason so and so got that job is because of _).
It is no longer 1950; companies do have
Rule one, you don't force diversity. Rule two, you don't stand in the way of diversity. Unfortunately most companies do one or the other.
There's nothing wrong with going to QA and saying "please, the last 10,000 resumes you sent my way were all male, can you maybe mix it up a bit?" Getting applicants involves marketing, no one just sits around and waits for resumes to show up in the mail. There's always outreach, attendance at job fairs, and so on.
These aren't necessary programmers - they don't produce,
Perhaps the solution is (Score:5, Insightful)
Identity politics worked just great for GNOME... (Score:3, Informative)
Using past Slashdot submissions, let's track what happened to the GNOME desktop environment project after it started engaging in identity politics, instead of just focusing on software development.
On June 15, 2006, Slashdot featured the story "GNOME Reaches Out to Women" [slashdot.org]. We can see this as the beginning of the troubles to come.
As we progress through the submission titles from 2007 through to just last week, we can see the decline:
The rise of the smart phone ruined Gnome more than identity politics. If Gnome had done nothing but chase identity politics, at least the interface wouldn't have changed drastically. Instead, some hipster douchebags got control of the interface and starting chasing after Apple and smart phone designs. The hipster douchebag is the disease. Identity politics and stupid new interfaces were the symptoms.
I am looking for a salary of $120k, but for $150k you can call me Nancy.
That's not how it works anymore. You don't have to "play the part" anymore to make that determination (otherwise that would be prejudicial stereotyping, remember?). This is why conservatives have gone ape over the newer bathroom policies. Before, someone who dressed the opposite gender generally could use the bathroom of their choice. All the new bathroom policies do is make it so that a plain-clothed dude can walk into a women's restroom without being questioned.
http://www.thegetrealmom.com/b... [thegetrealmom.com]
https://www [lifesitenews.com]
All the new bathroom policies do is make it so that a plain-clothed dude can walk into a women's restroom without being questioned.
My concern is the following scenario...
I'm at Target with my 7 year old daughter. She has to use the restroom. I wait outside while she does the needful. As I'm standing there, I see an obvious male walking towards the ladies room. I stop him and say "My daughter is in there. She'll be done momentarily and then it's all yours."
10 years ago, I would have been considered a reasonable father.
5 years ago, I might have been considered slightly overprotective.
Today, I just committed a hate crime.
So now you should just go with that, and say "in my daughter's restroom with a wang? The last sound that you hear will be bang!" You'll be hated either way, so might as well be forceful.
Yeah, about your "obvious male", lookup Buck Angel [google.com] some time.
Statistically, you or a close family member is more likely to touch your daughter than some stranger.
As someone else pointed out, I'm not so much concerned with real transgender individuals as I am with a heterosexual man pretending to identify as trans to have access to women's lavatories.
I can point to several incidents of such things happening.
LK
Proven by "whom"? Transpeople didn't just start appearing in this decade, they've been around for a LONG time. In fact one of the seminal works about transpeople was written in 1910!
You have a dick, you go to the men's room.
You don't, you go to the ladie's room.
Why the focus on genitals? Why focus so much on "dick" and why not use the proper word...penis. And what happens if someone has their "dick" surgically removed?
Look, maybe you're uncomfortable thinking of gender as fluid or non-binary. Maybe you're uncomfortable around gay people, but that is YOUR fault, not the fault of GL
People don't spend all their time in bathrooms, so why the focus on the bathroom?
Sounds Good (Score:5, Insightful)
At the moment women are leaving at a higher rate than men but it says it'll fall short of setting "quotas."
I think "Quotas" are what most people object to that object to hiring more women and minorities. No one wants to feel like they missed out on a job because they were the wrong sex or race. Not men, women, Europeans, or Africans.
Trying to be more appealing to women and minorities is a noble goal because in order to relate to all demographics of clients you need all demographics of staff. It's easy to miss out sometimes what another group might find appealing or offensive without valid representation.
Appeal to minorities and all genders but don't set quotas. As long as Blizzard is really doing this and not just saying they are to look good- they're doing the right thing by my way of thinking.
There's a hu
Force some of the men to get sex changes, I'd wager.
Appeal to minorities and all genders but don't set quotas.
So just don't write down the numbers then.
Nobody will admit to quotas, because then someone might sue for discrimination. Refusing to hire someone because they are white or male is still illegal discrimination, even if it's socially acceptable.
As a result there will be no quotas, but good luck explaining to HR why you hired a white man for the job if there was ANY other option.
Trying to be more appealing to women and minorities is a noble goal because in order to relate to all demographics of clients you need all demographics of staff. It's easy to miss out sometimes what another group might find appealing or offensive without valid representation.
Appeal to minorities and all genders but don't set quotas. As long as Blizzard is really doing this and not just saying they are to look good- they're doing the right thing by my way of thinking.
Learning how to appeal to target audiences is called ma
I know a girl that used to work for Blizzard (Score:4, Informative)
Makes a lot of sense (Score:2)
Gaming is much more mainstream than in the past and there are a lot more female gamers too.
They want their games to appeal to a bigger audience.
Awww the poor racist and sexist snowflake is triggered and threatened by competition.
No where does it say these people won't also have the requisite skills required.
The world became more integrated and connected since the 1950s, I'm sorry you were left behind.
One factor (Score:2)
There is an unfortunate amount of truth to this.
A questionable benefit for them (Score:5, Interesting)
The games business is notorious for terrible working conditions, terrible management, and a huge percentage of coworkers who are just plain jerks.
Bad management means you have low job security and a high chance your work will end up getting thrown away when the project is cancelled.
And whether your coworkers are jerks because they're misogynistic, or because they're trolls, or because they're SJWs, or because they're divas, or because they're just social misfits, it still sucks dealing with jerks all the time.
On the other hand, it's a growing business, so even a bad job might lead to a good opportunity eventually.
Management (Score:2)
I honestly wonder what management is hoping to achieve here. Is there some deficiency in their products which they hope can be solved by women? Are their current empoyees (men and women ) fundamentally incapable of providing a solution to this deficiency? Why? Or perhaps they find their women to be of significantly higher competency such that they are overworked? Are they further implying that men and women are fundamentally different and that men do not have the mental capacity that they're looking fo
I honestly wonder what management is hoping to achieve here.
Setting up a legal defense for future lawsuits by women and minorities.
Seems easy to prove discrimination if they brag about favouring women and minorities, and end up with more of them than the industry at large (or even more tellingly, more of them than the percentage of graduates of schools in that industry)
The only way to actually end discrimination is to simply stop discriminating. And the first step to that would be having an honest answer of "I don't know, we don't keep those statistics because we don't discriminate based on race" when as
More female players in WoW would mean more revenue, but that's assuming that women are better at marketing to women and girls. I doubt that is Blizzard's plan and it has more to do with getting a feather in their cap for workplace diversity, and deflecting potential lawsuits for lacking diversity. Like most things, you don't want to be the worst offender in the industry when you're a high profile target with a lot of money to lose. If I were Blizzard, I'd take the minimal effort to make my company look bett
Once again, PC destroys (Score:3)
Instead of getting the BEST for anything, they will end up watering down their hiring process more likely, just to "look good" in the eyes of the public (and at their meetings)
Game companies do not get the BEST for anything, regardless of gender and race. If they did, you wouldn't need to wait for the 2nd patch before most games to come close to working properly.
Playa Del Rey (Score:2)
Are they still in Playa Del Rey?
Let them try to funnel their way into that nightmare.
Why are tech industries different? (Score:2)
Why are tech industries different than other industries? You don't see construction companies falling over themselves to try to hire more women. You don't see the healthcare and education sectors launching initiatives to recruit more men. Why is the tech industry unique in this endeavour?
Re: (Score:3)
Why are tech industries different than other industries? You don't see construction companies falling over themselves to try to hire more women.
The fact that you don't see it just means their PR departments are not working as hard.
Actually there have been efforts to recruit more women in construction. They've had some success with roadwork at least.
You don't see the healthcare and education sectors launching initiatives to recruit more men.
It has been pointed out in various women in tech discussions that the thing you just said....actually does happen. There are and have been on-going initiatives for YEARS to recruit more men into nursing and teaching. Slashdotters don't know about them because well...they're tech-bro aspies who don't know much about social services/nursing/education.
Explain that to me. Why would an industry spend money to entice a class of people to work there who don't seem to want to? How does that make them more money?
I'll grant you that Irish construction consortium, however two website articles discussing the lack of men in women dominated industries is not the same as the industry itself trying to "fix" the "problem".
Question (Score:4, Interesting)
Can anyone name a benefit to diversity that's anything close to compensation for all the bullshit we've had to endure achieving it?
Can anyone name a benefit to diversity that's anything close to compensation for all the bullshit we've had to endure achieving it?
The root of the word "diversity" is "divide". The goal of these programs is not to appeal to people or broaden demographics or provide better products. It's to divide what they call the "status quo" in which one group of people is made the villain (white men) and the other group(s) are made the victims.
All these programs do is pit one group of people against another. They fail in their basic concept and thus, always fail in their execution. In the end, Blizzard loses. I give it maybe 5 years and the layoffs
1) Labor savings. Since other employers are passing over women and minority employees, they will accept lower pay.
2) Lawsuit protection. Your diversity program can be used as a shield when sued by a women or member of a minority group. Your 80% white male actual workforce can be used as a shield when sued by a white male.
Re: (Score:2)
1) Labor savings. Since other employers are passing over women and minority employees, they will accept lower pay.
If so, that would already be happening. If other employers were "passing over" women and minority employees for no good reason, Blizzard would already be snapping them up, right? They wouldn't need a "diversity program". It would just be good business.
2) Lawsuit protection. Your diversity program can be used as a shield when sued by a women or member of a minority group. Your 80% white male actual workforce can be used as a shield when sued by a white male.
Possibly, though nothing seems to placate the SJW beast.
3) Positive PR. The number of people who like diversity programs greatly exceeds the number of people who do not. The latter is concentrated among older people in the US, who are far less likely to buy video games or let the diversity program prevent them from buying video games.
Not so sure about that. The number of people who fear saying that they don't like such programs is large, sure. Not sure that translates into video game sales.
As for "older", it sometimes results in "w
freebsdgirl (Score:2)
More discriminatory hiring practices! YAY! (Score:2)
All these idiots can do is go "The numbers. NOT SAME!"
Never mind that there are MANY reasons why that could be.
With one of the biggest being "Many (not all) women simply don't want to put up with the bullshit such jobs entail."
But no! They're going to do whatever they can to make those numbers the same. REGARDLESS of the laws they break. REGARDLESS of negative impact upon their company and the quality of their product.
"I have a hammer!"
"I have a screw that needs to be driven in."
*WHACK*
"Well, that broke
Never mind that there are MANY reasons why that could be.
With one of the biggest being "Many (not all) women simply don't want to put up with the bullshit such jobs entail."
So run a study and prove it. Not all that hard, and not all that expensive to send out a bunch of questionnaires.
So odd that all the well-funded institutions that constantly write papers attacking diversity efforts can't manage to use a little funding to actually study it and back up their claims....
Oh, you mean the ones that are actually bullshit?
https://www.recode.net/2017/8/... [recode.net]
Also part of that debunking is citing "books" rather than peer reviewed research. That fact sure as fuck didnt get noticed by you.
What a fucking tool you are.
With one of the biggest being "Many (not all) women simply don't want to put up with the bullshit such jobs entail."
Then maybe the working conditions need to IMPROVE for EVERYONE? Maybe aspie code-bros need to stop putting up with "crunch time" and crappy conditions for free cheetos and jolt.
REGARDLESS of negative impact upon their company and the quality of their product.
Have you played modern games designed/coded by the predominately male developers? Quality is NOT something they prioritize. So don't go around saying that encouraging women to "not quit" will have a negative impact.
Imagine this shitstorm... (Score:2)
"CompanyX does not recognize ethnic groups or genders as relevant to any responsibilities and/or duties related to the offered position, as such, we have chosen to interview qualified candidates based on merit and skill-set alone. Please be prepared to highlight any past projects and/or responsibilities that you feel may be relevant to the position(s) you are applying for.
question: (Score:2)
time to sue (Score:2)
Re:Improving retention.... how, exactly? (Score:5, Insightful)
This sure sounds like female employees are going to be enticed with better compensation, perks, more flexible hours, etc. - how else could they possibly "convince them to stay longer"?
If being more flexible with hours and giving better compensation attracts more women then everyone benefits. Even men will surely be happier with more flexible hours and better benefits. If it attracts women but makes mens lives easier- that's a benefit for everyone.
if only the wage gap were actually a real thing...
Thing is, this is socially acceptable discrimination, so no, they won't get in any trouble for it.
If you think your policy looks good, replace the groups you're favouring and see if it's still an acceptable policy: "We're going to do more to entice white males to join our company and stay longer", if that sounds awf
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

This would be a great argument if there hadn't been so much shitty product released in the last couple of decades, a lot of it from major vendors. Guess diversity hires won't be that big of a deal to the bottom line or the quality of software released after all.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
This would be a great argument if there hadn't been so much shitty product released in the last couple of decades, a lot of it from major vendors. Guess diversity hires won't be that big of a deal to the bottom line or the quality of software released after all.
Coding, however, is a meritocracy.
I started integrating external, standardized code checks with Jenkins. I don't think your code sucks. The linter does. Fix it.
It also means people get immediate feedback about how much their code sucks and when merges come along it's a lot less headache.
And none of our linters have fields for gender, sex or race.
The junior engineer doesn't do things by the book, because he understands the risk. The mid-career engineer does thing by the book, because he does. The senior engineer adds to the book - or he would have, but your linter blocked him.
Coding, however, is a meritocracy. It has quantified metrics and performance tracking by definition. You know who's committing what, you know how many bugs people are fixing, and you know how much code they write, what percentage needs review, and how impactful it is.
You know that modern games require a much larger set of skills than just coding, right?
Except that's fucking bullshit.
Until there are blind resume reviews and tests, the myth of the meritocracy is just so-much garbage spouted by people that are worried they'll lose their jobs to someone ACTUALLY qualified.
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/wh... [cbsnews.com]
This was exactly the same thing that happened at symphonies. When you ACTUALLY care about a) diversity and b) hiring the best people for the job, it turns out that the first thing you have to do is leave your biases at the door, and virtually nobody is good a
spouted by people that are worried they'll lose their jobs to someone ACTUALLY qualified
It’s funny (but not really in a haha way, just in a “par for the course, I guess” way) how leftists like to repeat this whenever people oppose biased hiring, suggesting that qualified minorities are being turned away every day by a prejudiced elite while every diversity program explicitly insists that qualifications must be relaxed in order to achieve diversity because otherwise you’d never achieve it. It’s the classic “motte-and-bailey” tactic, that’s worke
Except that's fucking bullshit. Until there are blind resume reviews and tests, the myth of the meritocracy is just so-much garbage spouted by people that are worried they'll lose their jobs to someone ACTUALLY qualified.
I'm not aware of the breadth of literature on the topic, but there was a study from Australia from just this year [pmc.gov.au] that found that using blind resumes had worse results for women then if information about the candidates sex was available. I also recall a study I read some time ago that found large levels of discrimination against job (or it may have been for apartment applications, but the idea is still generally the same) applicants with names that are typically associated with black people. For example Jam
I mean, it's definitely a good step forward.
That Australian study is interesting. I'm just looking at the opening summary of results, and I'm wondering if they're at a point where the people in hiring positions are actively looking to close the gaps on minority hiring, so they're actively working against their own biases, or formed new biases to manage that.
The percentages are pretty small for men and women, but huge for minority ethnicities. I'm looking forward to reading this more, thanks.
Except that's a lie (Score:3, Interesting)
Except that's a lie, as Australians have found out, on the opposite, using blind recruitment reduces chances of women and minorities:
Blind recruitment trial to boost gender equality making things worse, study reveals
http://www.abc.net.au/news/201... [abc.net.au]
In regards for Asians in tech, perhaps we need to control for "socio-economic status" and perhaps look to see if Asian managers and techs aren't hiring other Asian tech guys because they subconsciously feel "comfortable" around them. And perhaps control for location, since Asian-americans are heavily concentrated on the west coast where the tech companies are. And lets not forget universities, if a tech company recruits mainly from Stanford or Berkely (California) and MIT/Harvard, they're going to get hig
Re: (Score:2)
Coding, however, is a meritocracy.
This is hilarious.
You can be the best coder on the planet and get fired for incompetence if your manager doesn't like you. Likewise, you can be awful at coding and get big raises if your manger's manager likes you.
And if you feel the response should be: "Oh, well you should work for a better company then!!", then you should go read about the No True Scotsman fallacy.
Re: (Score:2)
Coding, however, is a meritocracy.
Except when the lead developer is a brogrammer who thinks giving out nicknames like "Monkey Nuts" builds team cohesion is deciding who has the merit, then i all falls apart.
Re: (Score:2)
Today is a good day to be a pastafarian?
The only socially accepted form of discrimination.
Plus SC2 had a nice switch-up from Raynor saving Kerrigan and to vise-versa.
Yea, no. The story amounted to "the power of love saved Raynor from his alcoholism for someone he knew briefly and she returned the favor and suddenly fell in love too". All the hatred, betrayal and past motivations of the characters were whisked away when they changed it to a love story. I don't mind a love story in my sci fi... but between the shit in sc1 compared to sc2... Ugh. There is a reason why Raynor was rotting in the bottom of a bottle and it wasn't love for Kerrigan. Or to put another way. He we
On a side note... Amons taint.
No one ever said that was how the hiring was going to go. When people say they want a balance it does not mean there will be quotas. Women are equally capable at programming. Get a broad perspective of resumes and start interviewing.
Merit based hiring is a myth. Everywhere I have ever worked there are morons at all levels. They did not get the jobs through a practice of only hiring the most qualified. Instead you get friends of employees getting recommended; you get a huge boost in employability merely b