Blizzard Starts Drive To Recruit More Women and Ethnic Minorities

An anonymous reader shares a report: The company behind games like World of Warcraft and Overwatch has started a drive to recruit more women and ethnic minorities. The information is in a leaked internal email from Blizzard's CEO, seen by the website Kotako. It claims 21 percent of Blizzard's employees are women, and although that's similar to the rest of the gaming industry, it says it wants to do better. The company claims the initiative will focus on finding more female employees and getting them to stay on longer. At the moment women are leaving at a higher rate than men but it says it'll fall short of setting "quotas."
It is not unthinkable that having more women and ethnic minorities even if they are not necessarily better programmers than the rest would lead to a company culture where products with greater sales potential get created. That said, we've seen how well forced diversity worked for Google.
It is also possible Blizzard concluded their customers would boycott the products unless there are more women and ethnic minorities among the employees and the company is getting on with the times. I don't quite think that's
You're quite possibly right. In which case the announcement, for what it's worth, is still a business decision, which was my point.
Btw I usually don't reply to ACs but the fact that you chose to post that way is another sign of how we as the society have burdened ourselves with fear, all in the name of "progress".
Getting sued by various anti-discrimination organizations or receive fines from the government is a real cost that shareholders care about. If you want to boil this down to making money, then doing the bare minimum to comply is the right business choice, and the skill of your programmers is irrelevant to that equation.
I'm sure that'll end well. Just ask Goolag, er, Google.
Perhaps the solution is (Score:4, Insightful)
That's not how it works anymore. You don't have to "play the part" anymore to make that determination (otherwise that would be prejudicial stereotyping, remember?). This is why conservatives have gone ape over the newer bathroom policies. Before, someone who dressed the opposite gender generally could use the bathroom of their choice. All the new bathroom policies do is make it so that a plain-clothed dude can walk into a women's restroom without being questioned.
http://www.thegetrealmom.com/b... [thegetrealmom.com]
https://www [lifesitenews.com]
This would be a great argument if there hadn't been so much shitty product released in the last couple of decades, a lot of it from major vendors. Guess diversity hires won't be that big of a deal to the bottom line or the quality of software released after all.
Coding, however, is a meritocracy.
I started integrating external, standardized code checks with Jenkins. I don't think your code sucks. The linter does. Fix it.
It also means people get immediate feedback about how much their code sucks and when merges come along it's a lot less headache.
And none of our linters have fields for gender, sex or race.
Coding, however, is a meritocracy. It has quantified metrics and performance tracking by definition.
Except when it isn't? Code by women is 'rated' lower when their name is attached.
https://www.theguardian.com/te... [theguardian.com]
Coding, however, is a meritocracy. It has quantified metrics and performance tracking by definition. You know who's committing what, you know how many bugs people are fixing, and you know how much code they write, what percentage needs review, and how impactful it is.
You know that modern games require a much larger set of skills than just coding, right?
Except that's fucking bullshit.
Until there are blind resume reviews and tests, the myth of the meritocracy is just so-much garbage spouted by people that are worried they'll lose their jobs to someone ACTUALLY qualified.
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/wh... [cbsnews.com]
This was exactly the same thing that happened at symphonies. When you ACTUALLY care about a) diversity and b) hiring the best people for the job, it turns out that the first thing you have to do is leave your biases at the door, and virtually nobody is good a
Sounds Good (Score:3)
At the moment women are leaving at a higher rate than men but it says it'll fall short of setting "quotas."
I think "Quotas" are what most people object to that object to hiring more women and minorities. No one wants to feel like they missed out on a job because they were the wrong sex or race. Not men, women, Europeans, or Africans.
Trying to be more appealing to women and minorities is a noble goal because in order to relate to all demographics of clients you need all demographics of staff. It's easy to miss out sometimes what another group might find appealing or offensive without valid representation.
Appeal to minorities and all genders but don't set quotas. As long as Blizzard is really doing this and not just saying they are to look good- they're doing the right thing by my way of thinking.
Force some of the men to get sex changes, I'd wager.
Appeal to minorities and all genders but don't set quotas.
So just don't write down the numbers then.
I know a girl that used to work for Blizzard (Score:2)
Makes a lot of sense (Score:2)
Gaming is much more mainstream than in the past and there are a lot more female gamers too.
They want their games to appeal to a bigger audience.
Awww the poor racist and sexist snowflake is triggered and threatened by competition.
No where does it say these people won't also have the requisite skills required.
The world became more integrated and connected since the 1950s, I'm sorry you were left behind.
This sure sounds like female employees are going to be enticed with better compensation, perks, more flexible hours, etc. - how else could they possibly "convince them to stay longer"?
If being more flexible with hours and giving better compensation attracts more women then everyone benefits. Even men will surely be happier with more flexible hours and better benefits. If it attracts women but makes mens lives easier- that's a benefit for everyone.
If being more flexible with hours and giving better compensation attracts more women then everyone benefits.
If everyone benefits, then the wage gap continues.
White men cannot be allowed to benefit. Its against the orthodoxy.
One factor (Score:2)
Blizzard and female characters (Score:1)
Blizzard actually seems to do pretty well for having strong female characters in their games.
Kerrigan (Starcraft) was bad-ass, and Overwatch has some pretty awesome characters as well. Plus SC2 had a nice switch-up from Raynor saving Kerrigan and to vise-versa.
Having female characters that people can *play* seems a good step towards getting females interested in playing games, which is a step towards increase interest in making games.
A questionable benefit for them (Score:3)
The games business is notorious for terrible working conditions, terrible management, and a huge percentage of coworkers who are just plain jerks.
Bad management means you have low job security and a high chance your work will end up getting thrown away when the project is cancelled.
And whether your coworkers are jerks because they're misogynistic, or because they're trolls, or because they're SJWs, or because they're divas, or because they're just social misfits, it still sucks dealing with jerks all the time.
On the other hand, it's a growing business, so even a bad job might lead to a good opportunity eventually.
Management (Score:2)
I honestly wonder what management is hoping to achieve here. Is there some deficiency in their products which they hope can be solved by women? Are their current empoyees (men and women ) fundamentally incapable of providing a solution to this deficiency? Why? Or perhaps they find their women to be of significantly higher competency such that they are overworked? Are they further implying that men and women are fundamentally different and that men do not have the mental capacity that they're looking fo
I honestly wonder what management is hoping to achieve here.
Setting up a legal defense for future lawsuits by women and minorities.
More female players in WoW would mean more revenue, but that's assuming that women are better at marketing to women and girls. I doubt that is Blizzard's plan and it has more to do with getting a feather in their cap for workplace diversity, and deflecting potential lawsuits for lacking diversity. Like most things, you don't want to be the worst offender in the industry when you're a high profile target with a lot of money to lose. If I were Blizzard, I'd take the minimal effort to make my company look bett
Maybe... (Score:1)
...women just don't like working at gaming companies.
Once again, PC destroys (Score:2)
Playa Del Rey (Score:2)
Are they still in Playa Del Rey?
Let them try to funnel their way into that nightmare.
Why are tech industries different? (Score:2)
Why are tech industries different than other industries? You don't see construction companies falling over themselves to try to hire more women. You don't see the healthcare and education sectors launching initiatives to recruit more men. Why is the tech industry unique in this endeavour?
Question (Score:2, Interesting)
Can anyone name a benefit to diversity that's anything close to compensation for all the bullshit we've had to endure achieving it?
Can anyone name a benefit to diversity that's anything close to compensation for all the bullshit we've had to endure achieving it?
The root of the word "diversity" is "divide". The goal of these programs is not to appeal to people or broaden demographics or provide better products. It's to divide what they call the "status quo" in which one group of people is made the villain (white men) and the other group(s) are made the victims.
