Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Games

Blizzard Starts Drive To Recruit More Women and Ethnic Minorities (bbc.co.uk) 77

Posted by msmash from the making-a-change dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: The company behind games like World of Warcraft and Overwatch has started a drive to recruit more women and ethnic minorities. The information is in a leaked internal email from Blizzard's CEO, seen by the website Kotako. It claims 21 percent of Blizzard's employees are women, and although that's similar to the rest of the gaming industry, it says it wants to do better. The company claims the initiative will focus on finding more female employees and getting them to stay on longer. At the moment women are leaving at a higher rate than men but it says it'll fall short of setting "quotas."

Blizzard Starts Drive To Recruit More Women and Ethnic Minorities More | Reply

Blizzard Starts Drive To Recruit More Women and Ethnic Minorities

Comments Filter:

  • Perhaps the solution is (Score:4, Insightful)

    by John Jorsett ( 171560 ) on Friday August 11, 2017 @01:26PM (#54992175)
    ... to have some of the men declare that they feel like and wish to be treated as women. Then they could be counted as such, right?

  • Sounds Good (Score:3)

    by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Friday August 11, 2017 @01:27PM (#54992187)

    At the moment women are leaving at a higher rate than men but it says it'll fall short of setting "quotas."

    I think "Quotas" are what most people object to that object to hiring more women and minorities. No one wants to feel like they missed out on a job because they were the wrong sex or race. Not men, women, Europeans, or Africans.

    Trying to be more appealing to women and minorities is a noble goal because in order to relate to all demographics of clients you need all demographics of staff. It's easy to miss out sometimes what another group might find appealing or offensive without valid representation.

    Appeal to minorities and all genders but don't set quotas. As long as Blizzard is really doing this and not just saying they are to look good- they're doing the right thing by my way of thinking.

    • Nobody will admit to quotas. Everyone says that they don't have quotas but then along comes the Feds, or a Jesse Jackson style shake down group, and essentially forces you to have quotas. Everyone can agree that quotas are bad for a number of reasons but if anything less than a perfect reflection of society at large is required then you have quotas. Silicon Valley told Jesse and crew to pound sand in the 90's but it looks like they will succumb fully to the latest version of a familiar scam.

      There's a hu

    • I wonder what these companies will do when they all have quotas and there still aren't as many women or other certain (i.e., non-Indian) minorities going into computers (or whatever field).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      Appeal to minorities and all genders but don't set quotas.

      So just don't write down the numbers then.

  • She won't even play their games and hates them a shit load. They probably have other issues than hiring.

  • Gaming is much more mainstream than in the past and there are a lot more female gamers too.

    They want their games to appeal to a bigger audience.

  • Men are more likely to be willing to submit to gaming companies. Everyone knows they pay less and demand longer hours than the equivalent jobs in other industries. Women should consider themselves lucky they're only 21% of that workforce.

  • Blizzard actually seems to do pretty well for having strong female characters in their games.
    Kerrigan (Starcraft) was bad-ass, and Overwatch has some pretty awesome characters as well. Plus SC2 had a nice switch-up from Raynor saving Kerrigan and to vise-versa.

    Having female characters that people can *play* seems a good step towards getting females interested in playing games, which is a step towards increase interest in making games.

  • A questionable benefit for them (Score:3)

    by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Friday August 11, 2017 @01:42PM (#54992317)

    The games business is notorious for terrible working conditions, terrible management, and a huge percentage of coworkers who are just plain jerks.

    Bad management means you have low job security and a high chance your work will end up getting thrown away when the project is cancelled.

    And whether your coworkers are jerks because they're misogynistic, or because they're trolls, or because they're SJWs, or because they're divas, or because they're just social misfits, it still sucks dealing with jerks all the time.

    On the other hand, it's a growing business, so even a bad job might lead to a good opportunity eventually.

  • I honestly wonder what management is hoping to achieve here. Is there some deficiency in their products which they hope can be solved by women? Are their current empoyees (men and women ) fundamentally incapable of providing a solution to this deficiency? Why? Or perhaps they find their women to be of significantly higher competency such that they are overworked? Are they further implying that men and women are fundamentally different and that men do not have the mental capacity that they're looking fo

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      I honestly wonder what management is hoping to achieve here.

      Setting up a legal defense for future lawsuits by women and minorities.

    • More female players in WoW would mean more revenue, but that's assuming that women are better at marketing to women and girls. I doubt that is Blizzard's plan and it has more to do with getting a feather in their cap for workplace diversity, and deflecting potential lawsuits for lacking diversity. Like most things, you don't want to be the worst offender in the industry when you're a high profile target with a lot of money to lose. If I were Blizzard, I'd take the minimal effort to make my company look bett

  • ...women just don't like working at gaming companies.

  • Instead of getting the BEST for anything, they will end up watering down their hiring process more likely, just to "look good" in the eyes of the public (and at their meetings). They can say see...see...see...we have minorities working here! Look at us! We are good because we have hired minorities! Just one example of what happens when you water down something, just to be politically correct. In the 70's...Miami-Metro Dade watered down the hiring process for police officers. They wanted to be politicall

  • Are they still in Playa Del Rey?
    Let them try to funnel their way into that nightmare.

  • Why are tech industries different than other industries? You don't see construction companies falling over themselves to try to hire more women. You don't see the healthcare and education sectors launching initiatives to recruit more men. Why is the tech industry unique in this endeavour?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by malkavian ( 9512 )
      Because construction is seen as hard work. Where women dominate, there's no political SJW angle to it, so that's brushed under the carpet and "men just don't want to" (part of that is men are scared to these days; much higher chance of some pupil trumping a molestation charge to ruin your career and having it taken seriously). The tech industry is seen as a 'clean office job, and probably not that demanding, so easy money'. So it's seen as a political thing to get people into cushy jobs. Many that go int

  • Question (Score:2, Interesting)

    by HanzoSpam ( 713251 )

    Can anyone name a benefit to diversity that's anything close to compensation for all the bullshit we've had to endure achieving it?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by geek ( 5680 )

      Can anyone name a benefit to diversity that's anything close to compensation for all the bullshit we've had to endure achieving it?

      The root of the word "diversity" is "divide". The goal of these programs is not to appeal to people or broaden demographics or provide better products. It's to divide what they call the "status quo" in which one group of people is made the villain (white men) and the other group(s) are made the victims.

      All these programs do is pit one group of people against another. They fail in their basic concept and thus, always fail in their execution. In the end, Blizzard loses. I give it maybe 5 years and the layoffs

Slashdot Top Deals

I owe the public nothing. -- J.P. Morgan

Close