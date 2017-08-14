Discord Bans Servers That Promote Nazi Ideology (theverge.com) 154
A popular video game chat service with over 25 million users announced today that it had shut down "a number of accounts" following violence instigated by white supremacists over the weekend. Discord, the service "which lets users chat with voice and text, was being used by proponents of Nazi ideology both before and after the attacks in Charlottesville, Virginia," reports The Verge. "We will continue to take action against Nazi ideology, and all forms of hate," the company said in a tweet. From the report: Discord declined to state how many servers had been affected, but said it included a mix of old accounts and accounts that were created over the weekend. Among the affected servers was one used by AltRight.com, a white nationalist news site. The site's homepage includes a prominent link to a Discord chat which is now broken. The company said it does not read private messages exchanged on its servers. Members of those groups reported messages in the chats for violating Discord's terms of service, the company said, and it took action. "When hatred like this violates our community standards we act swiftly to take servers down and ban individual users," the company said in a statement. "The public server linked to AltRight.com that violated those terms was shut down along with several other public groups and accounts fostering bad actors on Discord. We will continue to be aggressive to ensure that Discord exists for the community we set out to support -- gamers."
Pulled the plug too soon? (Score:2)
No safe spaces for Nazis (Score:1, Insightful)
Texas A&M University just canceled the scheduled "Unite the Right" rally that was set for 9/11 and now Discord is closing down Nazi accounts on a game chat service.
It's hard out there for "white male discontent".
Re: No safe spaces for Nazis (Score:1)
It's frustrating seeing racist assholes of any color using race to breed violence and hate.
It should be this: people who stand against bigotry vs. all bigots, no matter which group an individual bigot is blaming for their failure at life.
Tired of useless bigots blaming their problems on "politically acceptable targets".
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah.
Thankfully some very good peaceful freedom loving men from the middle-east have a list full of ideas what to do in a situation like ours.
Re: (Score:2)
I thought the politically correct phrase was "economic anxiety"?
;-)
Re: (Score:1)
Be very careful about censoring speech and shutting off outlets for people to vent legally and peacefully. JFK might have said it best:
"Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable."
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah, because when I think of peaceful revolutions, I think of the Nazis. It's not like they silenced dissent when they were in power, or that their entire ideology is based on the genocide of anyone deemed genetically inferior?
Does it still count as a peaceful revolution if you plan to commit terrible violence after you're in power?
Re: (Score:2)
Well you can't ask Chavez so maybe send a telegram to Maduro. See what he has to say.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure I understand your point? There are other dictators who aren't Nazi's therefore...? Profit?
Re: (Score:1)
As opposed to what? the non white non male discontent of blm and antifa that's allowed to get away with violence?
Re: (Score:3)
What about left-wing extremists? (Score:1, Interesting)
It's a private company so they can do whatever they want with a service, but it always burns me how you'll see these companies bend over backwards to appease leftist sensibilities but ignore the left-wing extremists. The protests in Charlottesville were over attempts to rewrite history. They were peaceful until left-wing agitators showed up and started causing violence. You can tell by the police response - the police generally left the Unite the Right protestors alone and only had to deal with the violent
Re: (Score:1, Funny)
Didn't you read the article? They already closed your account.
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Yes, yes, we get it. Everyone who disagrees with your viewpoint is a nazi. Now go play with your toys and let the rest of us discuss the issues rationally.
Re: (Score:2)
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DD... [twimg.com]
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
Much in the same way the Taliban destroyed statues if the Buddha, destruction of history should always be opposed, or should we tear down mt Rushmore?
Re:What about left-wing extremists? (Score:4, Informative)
Much in the same way the Taliban destroyed statues if the Buddha, destruction of history should always be opposed, or should we tear down mt Rushmore?
No, not like that at all. They don't want to destroy the statue of Robert E. Lee, they just want to put it somewhere else, e.g., in a museum.
Re: (Score:2)
Much in the same way the Taliban destroyed statues if the Buddha, destruction of history should always be opposed, or should we tear down mt Rushmore?
No, not like that at all. They don't want to destroy the statue of Robert E. Lee, they just want to put it somewhere else, e.g., in a museum.
Really? I guess that's why they broke off a chunk of it and spray painted it red?
Re: (Score:2)
Really? I guess that's why they broke off a chunk of it and spray painted it red?
Sorry, are you saying the Charlottesville city council did that? That would be a huge story if true.
Re:What about left-wing extremists? (Score:5, Informative)
Here, let me help you with this. It's called False Equivalence: a logical fallacy in which two opposing arguments appear to be logically equivalent when in fact they are not. [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Hilarious, it is left wing racists that have murdered far more people in the last 40 years, destroyed property, glorify living like a savage.
Are we going to ban rap music for all the caucasian and police maiming/ killing so many of its songs advocate?
Re: (Score:3)
Hilarious, it is left wing racists that have murdered far more people in the last 40 years, destroyed property, glorify living like a savage.
Do you just have a feeling that should be true because it fits neatly into your world view or do you have any type of evidence?
Re: (Score:2)
you're funny, you're blind to what is going on right under your nose on in the news.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Today, you are just b
Re: (Score:2)
I saw the news when Jeremy Joseph Christian stabbed two people on a train saying he was a patriot. I saw when Alexandre Bissonnette killed six people in a mosque. And when Dylann Roof killed nine people in a church while they were praying. When James Harris Jackson killed a black man on the street because he was afraid that interracial relationships were destroying the white race
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Except they kinda are.
On the left you have a fringe group that want to actually exterminate all whites and a bigger group that cheers for "the whites not being a majority anymore" and do things to speed up the process.
While on the right, you have a fringe group that want to exterminate the blacks and jews and a bigger group that cheer for expelling the immigrants etc..
Re: (Score:2)
On the left you have a fringe group that want to actually exterminate all whites [...]
Not saying you're wrong, there's plenty of nutcase to go around, but which group is that? I don't believe I've heard of it.
Re: (Score:2)
Here, let me help you with this. It's called False Equivalence: a logical fallacy in which two opposing arguments appear to be logically equivalent when in fact they are not. [wikipedia.org]
For those of us above the left-right divide, the equivalence isn't remotely false. The "antifa" idiots have done far more damage than right-wingers in the last 7 months. Take a look at Berkeley when Milo was going to speak, for instance. Did anyone talk about taking down their servers because of violence?
I hate fascists - whether they're on the right or "antifa". When there's a boot on your neck you don't really care who it's attached to.
Re: (Score:2)
The "antifa" idiots have done far more damage than right-wingers in the last 7 months. Take a look at Berkeley when Milo was going to speak, for instance. Did anyone talk about taking down their servers because of violence?
How many people have antifa killed? And how many have right-wing terrorists killed? Okay, now tell me more about servers and cancelled lectures.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
I'm sure you'd be singing a different tune if a service dropped a BLM or antifa channel.
Re: (Score:2)
Calling every association choice by a private company "virtue signalling" demeans the meaning of the phrase. Virtue signalling goes to intent, and claims about intent should be carefully made.
It strains credulity to think that you made an argument that white nationalists are not violent. If your claim is that the guy who ran a car into people was an outlier, nevermind that it was well documented that other marchers were violent, then where is your nuance when considering left-leaning protesters?
Re: (Score:1)
that you made an argument that white nationalists are not violent
An insane majority of us aren't.
If we aren't supposed to threat Muslims like genocidal terrorists then white nationalists definitely aren't either.
Now go fuck yourself.
Re: (Score:2)
An insane majority of us aren't.
Sure, an insane majority of you aren't. Plenty of you are, by implication. The post I was responding to, in case you may have missed it, was implying the white nationalists were not violent and the leftists were. I was asking, where's the nuance. I think you also demonstrated that you can't appreciate the nuance. In essence, you implied agreement with me while misunderstanding what I was saying.
Now go fuck yourself.
Re: (Score:3)
An insane majority of us aren't.
So you condemn the violence that occurred, right? Because that's the problem in the Muslim world (I'm an ex-Muslim atheist, FYI).
Even reasonable, or secular, Muslims are often apologist towards violence or terrorism because a part of them feels it's justified by historical events (Western foreign policy, propping up dictators, toppling legitimate democratic governments, etc.). I have often told my Muslim friends that it was predominantly white Christians who fought and died to defeat the Nazi's, and so it m
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There is condemnation, for sure. And sometimes the media is not quick enough to report on it. And I am also happy to have seen more and more Muslims taking direct action recently. It pains me very much to watch my culture and my history be maligned and vilified, and I do not take this position lightly.
I am not lying, there are many secular/moderate Muslims who are the way I describe. Some are within my own family, who are highly educated (often in Western countries), and highly secular. They call themselves
Re: (Score:2)
It is virtue signaling. If corporate execs cared about the bottom line, they'd be as a-political as possible. The public line would be "We love people who love our products."
Irrational belief often leads to violence, especially when other expression is suppressed. White nationalists/KKK are no different than BLM or antifa. They each have self-interested, identity driven agendas and try to claim the moral high ground, the former based on a claim of supremacy, the latter under the guise of equality. Idiocy
Re: (Score:2)
Everyone is focusing on the people who were the victims of violence and ignoring things like the two police officers who the violent left got killed.
So you claim. Anything to back that up? How were they killed by the left?
Re: (Score:2)
You can tell by the police response - the police generally left the Unite the Right protestors alone and only had to deal with the violent so-called "antifa" fascists who were there to cause trouble.
Yet are we seeing antifa websites taken down and Black Lives Matter servers shut down? No. No we are not.
You would see them taken down if members started driving cars into crowds of people.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What does "BLM member" mean in this context? Did he go to any meetings? Attend any rallies?
I honestly don't know, that's why I'm asking.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Have you ever met a real Nazi? I have. And they aren't like in the movies. They are by and large likable people who love their country. I would never be a Nazi myself. For one thing, I'm not a joiner. But it is unfair to demonize them. They are just every day work-a-day Joes. Leave them alone.
Yes, they're people. We don't have to hate them to hold them accountable for what they support. We don't have to give them protection from being removed from a private company's service, either.
Re: (Score:2)
You know those aren't just movies, right?
seems like a clear message (Score:4, Funny)
Internet: nobody cared 70 years ago, and you're about to find out no one cares now.
Was this just to ... (Score:2)
... make me aware of a chat site I never knew existed?
Censorship is not the answer (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: Censorship is not the answer (Score:1)
hello 20 year old me. i spent the last fifteen years working with people who censor themselves so they wont lose their jobs and health insurance for their families and their housing. and it is always white males who they are afraid of firing them. so in the real world censorship is an economic reality. in fantasy land its a principle that says its ok for nazis to burn flags. but nobody can say they were groped by the boss, name their rapist, disagree with unfair policies , complain about unsafe working con
Re: (Score:1)
Fuck Discord.
Not really relevant.
The larger problem is Facebook and Google since they basically dominate communication now and as such they should in my view be enforced to NOT block anyone out of their services since they have become so important.
Of course with shit-governments like the German, Iranian, Turkish, North Korean, Chinese and likely our Swedish one too they would rather want to demand the opposite.
But Discord is shit anyway. It's easy to use but why do it have to be a fucking web-browser with p
Virtue signaling (Score:2)
More important than doing the right thing, which is to ignore them.
What's wrong with the world today, in a nutshell.
Re: (Score:2)
Does this argument apply to ISIS? Is there no cultural group so terrible that we can't all agree it's not bad for a private company to refuse service to? Are you sure refusing them service doesn't hurt their ability to spread and reinforce their ideas?
This isn't a college de-platforming some people. This is a company choosing not to host Nazis. I think we can still have a nice market of ideas without encouraging companies to platform Nazis.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The elephant in the room (Score:2)
There's an elephant in the room that no one's talking about.
"Unite the right" was not afforded the protection of law during their rally.
Furthermore, law enforcement purposely directed the rally-goers into the antifa crowd, putting them in significant danger.
The Antifa crowd was flinging urine, poop, and one ralley-goer suffered permanent eye damage [twitter.com] from having acid (!) thrown at him. The police were widely observed as doing nothing to stop the fighting.
Think about this for a minute: The government withdrew
Re: (Score:2)
If only they'd managed to not have one of their "side" commit murder on video they might have been able to have managed to spin the event to their side. But they couldn't so as you would expect the spin goes with the message of the side who were on the receiving end of the murder. I admit I would expect the media to spin it against them anyway, but you can't really complain given what actually happened.
I agree they have the right to their speech and if that involves waving Nazi flags that is their choice. I
Re: The elephant in the room (Score:2)
Re: The elephant in the room (Score:2)
Antifa always counter protests with the utmost courtesy and leaves all their weapons at home when hunting for Nazi scalps.
Which part? (Score:2)
do you have a source that is a reputable news organization for that?
Which part? The ACLU just confirmed that the police were told to stand down [rightforever.com], and the permanent eye damage thing comes directly from the victim.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course censorship isn't the answer. Anyone should be allowed to hold a peaceful rally on equal and non-discriminatory terms.
Social censureship may be part of an answer though. Governments and societies are not required to be ideologically neutral. No private individual or private organisation is required to play along.
If you don't like this, start your own nazi chat service or be a good national socialist and nationalise the chat industry.
Re: (Score:2)
However, I think there's value in letting it go
Oh? What's the value in letting hate speech pollute an online gaming chat system? This isn't general chat we're talking about.
Good riddance. (Score:1)
Boy does BeauHD come up a lot in these whiny propaganda heavy threads.
So. What shall I use instead? (Score:2)
https://tox.chat/ [tox.chat]
Seem like a good option.
https://wiki.mumble.info/wiki/... [mumble.info]
Likely safe from "we know better than you" trash-people.
https://wire.com/en/ [wire.com]
Maybe?
https://about.riot.im/ [about.riot.im]
Maybe?
http://www.teamspeak.com/en/te... [teamspeak.com]
Guess running your own server removes the issues.
https://ring.cx/ [ring.cx]
Seem like it could work.
https://www.evolvehq.com/welco... [evolvehq.com]
That's the stuff which came with AMD drivers before? Likely not safe for your freedoms.
https://app.twitch.tv/ [twitch.tv]
.. Any
Curse was direct competitor to Discord before. But Twitch
Re: (Score:2)
virtue signaling is when someone is trying to make sure his comrades know he doesn't agree with the politically incorrect position. He's not necessarily interested in actually making a point one way or the other or achieving anything relevant.
Re: (Score:2)
Virtue signalling is when you are JK Rowling or George Clooney, and say that people and governments need to do more to help refugees. This becomes virtue signalling when you do absolutely nothing to help any single refugee personally - especially when you have multiple residences and ample resources that could easily house a good number of refugees - but you choose not to.
Re: (Score:2)
...says the person desperately trying to equate antifa and BLM.
Re: (Score:2)
Says the fucking Russian troll. Fuck off.
Net Neutrality and the 1st Amendment (Score:2)
If you believe in Net Neutrality, should this also include 1st Amendment protections for content that is legal but offensive?
I'm not sure if we want to add ISPs to the (relatively small) list of entities where the First Amendment is explicitly applied. On the other hand, I'm afraid of the consequences if internet companies have unlimited rights (subject to other existing laws) to decide what content is and is not made available on the internet.
(Do Telephone Companies have to right to refuse telephone servi
Re: (Score:2)
Net neutrality does indeed mean that if someone wants to create a NaziChat service the ISPs and backbone providers should not be able to shut them off.
Discord: IRC, but shittier. (Score:2, Informative)
It takes a few brain cells and an apt-get install to get an IRC server up and running.
Or just use one of the dozens already out there.
Re: Discord: IRC, but shittier. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No IRC works like this https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Discord bans servers?? (Score:2)
What do we get with all this censorship? (Score:1)
Battle Royal... Nazis vs. Fascists... Which ones are the good guys?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Just lump them under 'authoritarian' and leave it at that.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you really trying to imply that a private company that chooses not to allow people they don't like to use their servers is in any way like fascism? Really?
Verge? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
How many websites were shutdown for Scalise? (Score:1)