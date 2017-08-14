Discord Bans Servers That Promote Nazi Ideology (theverge.com) 67
A popular video game chat service with over 25 million users announced today that it had shut down "a number of accounts" following violence instigated by white supremacists over the weekend. Discord, the service "which lets users chat with voice and text, was being used by proponents of Nazi ideology both before and after the attacks in Charlottesville, Virginia," reports The Verge. "We will continue to take action against Nazi ideology, and all forms of hate," the company said in a tweet. From the report: Discord declined to state how many servers had been affected, but said it included a mix of old accounts and accounts that were created over the weekend. Among the affected servers was one used by AltRight.com, a white nationalist news site. The site's homepage includes a prominent link to a Discord chat which is now broken. The company said it does not read private messages exchanged on its servers. Members of those groups reported messages in the chats for violating Discord's terms of service, the company said, and it took action. "When hatred like this violates our community standards we act swiftly to take servers down and ban individual users," the company said in a statement. "The public server linked to AltRight.com that violated those terms was shut down along with several other public groups and accounts fostering bad actors on Discord. We will continue to be aggressive to ensure that Discord exists for the community we set out to support -- gamers."
Texas A&M University just canceled the scheduled "Unite the Right" rally that was set for 9/11 and now Discord is closing down Nazi accounts on a game chat service.
It's hard out there for "white male discontent".
Thankfully some very good peaceful freedom loving men from the middle-east have a list full of ideas what to do in a situation like ours.
I thought the politically correct phrase was "economic anxiety"?
Yeah, because when I think of peaceful revolutions, I think of the Nazis. It's not like they silenced dissent when they were in power, or that their entire ideology is based on the genocide of anyone deemed genetically inferior?
Does it still count as a peaceful revolution if you plan to commit terrible violence after you're in power?
What about left-wing extremists? (Score:3, Interesting)
It's a private company so they can do whatever they want with a service, but it always burns me how you'll see these companies bend over backwards to appease leftist sensibilities but ignore the left-wing extremists. The protests in Charlottesville were over attempts to rewrite history. They were peaceful until left-wing agitators showed up and started causing violence. You can tell by the police response - the police generally left the Unite the Right protestors alone and only had to deal with the violent so-called "antifa" fascists who were there to cause trouble.
Yet are we seeing antifa websites taken down and Black Lives Matter servers shut down? No. No we are not. Everyone is focusing on the people who were the victims of violence and ignoring things like the two police officers who the violent left got killed.
So, fine, you've made your choice, Discord. And I now know never to use your service, because you care more about virtue signaling that shutting down violent extremists.
Yes, yes, we get it. Everyone who disagrees with your viewpoint is a nazi. Now go play with your toys and let the rest of us discuss the issues rationally.
Much in the same way the Taliban destroyed statues if the Buddha, destruction of history should always be opposed, or should we tear down mt Rushmore?
No, not like that at all. They don't want to destroy the statue of Robert E. Lee, they just want to put it somewhere else, e.g., in a museum.
Here, let me help you with this. It's called False Equivalence: a logical fallacy in which two opposing arguments appear to be logically equivalent when in fact they are not. [wikipedia.org]
Calling every association choice by a private company "virtue signalling" demeans the meaning of the phrase. Virtue signalling goes to intent, and claims about intent should be carefully made.
It strains credulity to think that you made an argument that white nationalists are not violent. If your claim is that the guy who ran a car into people was an outlier, nevermind that it was well documented that other marchers were violent, then where is your nuance when considering left-leaning protesters?
that you made an argument that white nationalists are not violent
An insane majority of us aren't.
If we aren't supposed to threat Muslims like genocidal terrorists then white nationalists definitely aren't either.
An insane majority of us aren't.
Sure, an insane majority of you aren't. Plenty of you are, by implication. The post I was responding to, in case you may have missed it, was implying the white nationalists were not violent and the leftists were. I was asking, where's the nuance. I think you also demonstrated that you can't appreciate the nuance. In essence, you implied agreement with me while misunderstanding what I was saying.
Everyone is focusing on the people who were the victims of violence and ignoring things like the two police officers who the violent left got killed.
So you claim. Anything to back that up? How were they killed by the left?
You can tell by the police response - the police generally left the Unite the Right protestors alone and only had to deal with the violent so-called "antifa" fascists who were there to cause trouble.
Yet are we seeing antifa websites taken down and Black Lives Matter servers shut down? No. No we are not.
You would see them taken down if members started driving cars into crowds of people.
Have you ever met a real Nazi? I have. And they aren't like in the movies. They are by and large likable people who love their country. I would never be a Nazi myself. For one thing, I'm not a joiner. But it is unfair to demonize them. They are just every day work-a-day Joes. Leave them alone.
Yes, they're people. We don't have to hate them to hold them accountable for what they support. We don't have to give them protection from being removed from a private company's service, either.
seems like a clear message (Score:3)
Internet: nobody cared 70 years ago, and you're about to find out no one cares now.
Was this just to ... (Score:2)
Censorship is not the answer (Score:3, Insightful)
Fuck Discord.
The larger problem is Facebook and Google since they basically dominate communication now and as such they should in my view be enforced to NOT block anyone out of their services since they have become so important.
Of course with shit-governments like the German, Iranian, Turkish, North Korean, Chinese and likely our Swedish one too they would rather want to demand the opposite.
Virtue signaling (Score:2)
More important than doing the right thing, which is to ignore them.
What's wrong with the world today, in a nutshell.
Does this argument apply to ISIS? Is there no cultural group so terrible that we can't all agree it's not bad for a private company to refuse service to? Are you sure refusing them service doesn't hurt their ability to spread and reinforce their ideas?
This isn't a college de-platforming some people. This is a company choosing not to host Nazis. I think we can still have a nice market of ideas without encouraging companies to platform Nazis.
The elephant in the room (Score:2)
There's an elephant in the room that no one's talking about.
"Unite the right" was not afforded the protection of law during their rally.
Furthermore, law enforcement purposely directed the rally-goers into the antifa crowd, putting them in significant danger.
The Antifa crowd was flinging urine, poop, and one ralley-goer suffered permanent eye damage [twitter.com] from having acid (!) thrown at him. The police were widely observed as doing nothing to stop the fighting.
Think about this for a minute: The government withdrew
Of course censorship isn't the answer. Anyone should be allowed to hold a peaceful rally on equal and non-discriminatory terms.
Social censureship may be part of an answer though. Governments and societies are not required to be ideologically neutral. No private individual or private organisation is required to play along.
If you don't like this, start your own nazi chat service or be a good national socialist and nationalise the chat industry.
...says the person desperately trying to equate antifa and BLM.
Net Neutrality and the 1st Amendment (Score:2)
If you believe in Net Neutrality, should this also include 1st Amendment protections for content that is legal but offensive?
I'm not sure if we want to add ISPs to the (relatively small) list of entities where the First Amendment is explicitly applied. On the other hand, I'm afraid of the consequences if internet companies have unlimited rights (subject to other existing laws) to decide what content is and is not made available on the internet.
Net neutrality does indeed mean that if someone wants to create a NaziChat service the ISPs and backbone providers should not be able to shut them off.
Discord: IRC, but shittier. (Score:3)
It takes a few brain cells and an apt-get install to get an IRC server up and running.
Or just use one of the dozens already out there.
Discord bans servers?? (Score:2)
What do we get with all this censorship? (Score:1)
Battle Royal... Nazis vs. Fascists... Which ones are the good guys?
