Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Classic Games (Games) Music Games

'Wing Commander' Music Composer Runs Kickstarter Campaign (kickstarter.com) 11

Posted by EditorDavid from the fun-with-fundraisers dept.
DMJC writes: George Oldziey, the music composer from Wing Commander 3 and 4, is running a Kickstarter campaign to re-orchestrate the music from the venerable series. The Kickstarter is in its final week and has approximately $2000 left to go before it reaches it's goal.
Oldziey shares some history on his web site: In 2014 I launched a Kickstarter campaign to document the music I created for the Wing Commander games in the way I had originally imagined it: for full orchestra and chorus. 588 generous supporters helped me reach my goal! In late 2014 I traveled to Bratislava, Slovakia, where the 95-piece Slovak National Symphony Orchestra and the 40-voice Lucina Chorus recorded this music under my supervision.
But last November -- and again in June -- Oldziey unsuccessfully tried raising funds on Kickstarter to record more of his Wing Commander music with a full orchestra. So this month's campaign sets a more modest goal of raising $15,000 "as a foundation and springboard from which to build with a more open ended crowdfunding campaign." It'll fund the creation of digital MIDI tracks for the new orchestral music plus a recording of the "jazzy bar music" from Wing Commander 3 (which will both be released as digital downloads and on CD). "Future campaign(s) will tackle the goal of getting a live orchestra to record everything..." Oldziey writes, adding this campaign "builds an exciting foundation to build on -- with some cool music to enjoy in the mean time!"

Two people have already pledged $600 to claim one of five high-end premiums in which George composes one minute of unique music just for them, and two more pledged $300 to attend the "jazzy bar music" recording session in Austin, Texas.

'Wing Commander' Music Composer Runs Kickstarter Campaign More | Reply

'Wing Commander' Music Composer Runs Kickstarter Campaign

Comments Filter:
  • All this money and effort to gather real instruments and make a high quality recording, most likely to be listened to from a compressed MP3, further compressed by bluetooth, to wireless headphones with sound drivers powered by a tiny little battery.

Slashdot Top Deals

I go on working for the same reason a hen goes on laying eggs. -- H.L. Mencken

Close