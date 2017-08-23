Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


The Asterisk on Madden's Annual Release Legacy

Posted by msmash
Madden '96 for PlayStation never shipped, yet it changed the history of football video games -- and sports games in general -- for decades in its wake. Polygon has the behind-the-scene story. An anonymous reader shares an excerpt: The story starts back in 1992, when EA Canada (formerly Distinctive Software) began working on Super Nintendo versions of the NFL series. Over its first two entries -- John Madden Football and John Madden Football '93 -- the studio struggled to match the quality of Blue Sky Productions' Sega Genesis work. EA Canada's developers faced a coding challenge: The slower processor speed of Nintendo's 16-bit console limited what they could do. The games hovered around 15-20 frames of animation per second, making the games feel sluggish despite looking nice in stills. As the studio moved on to its third try, Madden NFL '94, it seemed like the performance issues would continue. Enter Visual Concepts, then a 6-year-old upstart known for parody fighting game ClayFighter and platformer Lester the Unlikely. The team had been working on isometric helicopter sim Desert Strike for EA, and had been getting a lot out of the SNES hardware.

  • It's WAY past time to break up the "single license for the entire fricking league" licensing that's in place today.

    Madden's ultra-realistic take is one way to do it, but it turns off more casual gamers like me. (The only Madden I've bought in the last ten years was...a single copy of one of my favorite NFL years...used at a garage sale.) I'd rather have a choice of games - like in the good old days of baseball games for the NES - and let the best one rise to the top.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It's WAY past time to break up the "single license for the entire fricking league" licensing that's in place today.

      Colin Kaepernick's NFL Pre-Game Positional Protesting 2016 had terrible game play. Good online chat engine though.

    • Madden was absolutely rubbish back then, I remember 989 made an NFL that used to smoke Madden. Then suddenly 989 disappeared and was Madden or nothing.
  • I thought by the misleading title that it would be for the Tom Brady cover.....

  • "The team had been working on isometric helicopter sim Desert Strike for EA"

    There are several ways I'd describe that game, simulation doesn't make it on that list. That's like calling your old slot racer kit a driving simulator.

