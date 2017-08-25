Ask Slashdot: What Modern PC Games Would You Recommend For An Old School Gamer? 222
wjcofkc writes: The last time I was a serious gamer, I was playing Quake and Quake World. That type of first person shooter, with the qualities it offered in terms of physics, level layout, and community, produced for me some very fun times. I have long since fallen away from gaming entirely, but frequently look back to that era with great fondness. My question to the community is, are there any current games that recapture the spirit of the original Quake? Note: This is strictly for PC gaming as I do not own a console.
You'll never have that kind of fun again playing computer games, because you're not 19 anymore.
I know because I went ahead and played the games I played when I was young, and it's just not as fun anymore. Games haven't changed, I have.
They haven't? Some people hold the opinion that The Elder Scrolls, for example, have been dumbified quite a lot recently.
Try going back and actually playing earlier Bethesda games in the series or even the originals. They haven't aged as well as you imagine they have. They're awesome for about 10-20 minutes as you experience a rush of nostalgia, and then you realize they actually pretty much suck by today's standards.
I've learned not to replay any old games for the sake of preserving my rose-tinted memories from my childhood and early adult life. It's much more satisfying to buy the newer remakes, and then just complain ab
Yeah he shouldn't bother trying to have fun with things he enjoyed before, it didn't work for you anymore so why would anyone else bother?
In actual response to the question : Doom 2016 or Quake Champions
The fun is still there, just the expectation is different. This is one of the main reasons for the roaring success of Doom. All the fun of the original fast action packed arcade but with modern graphics that meet the expectations.
I'm currently playing Puyo Puyo Tetris on the Switch. Though I wouldn't actually play the original Tetris in DOS anymore because frankly it would hurt my eyes.
It depends. I"ve picked up the original Doom series, Half-Life 2, Carmagedden, and Starcraft Remastered and still have a good time with them. I've picked up the newer versions of these games like Doom, Wolfenstein, and Starcraft II and even other games like Left4Dead, Fallout, and Bioshock and just don't find them as mindlessly fun. Even jumping across from tower to tower in Doom still gives me a thrill.
Hell, Steam is having a sale again. Quake, Quake II, Quake III Arena, and Quake III: Team Arena are up for $1.24 or $3.24 each. Shoot, for $6.24, you can get Quake, Quake II, Quake II Mission Pack: Ground Zero, Quake II Mission Pack: The Reckoning, Quake III Arena, Quake III: Team Arena, Quake Mission Pack I: Scourge of Armagon, Quake Mission Pack 2: Dissolution of Eternity. (I know what I'm getting right now
Why not keep playing what you like?
Hah. A Bethesda Softworks Classics Superbundle has that plus the original Wolfenstein 3D, Heretic, and quite a few others I recognize
:) Big snag and lots of "wasted time" this weekend :)
I think it's more than that. I was 24 at the time and the excitement for me was always the newness of it not so much the actual game. Quake was pretty groundbreaking. So much so that even Cox Communications had dedicated Quake servers back when cable modems weighed 10 lbs and had actual heatsink fins coming out of the top. There was another startup called TEN (Total Entertainment Network) that created a IPX to TCP/IP plugin for Duke Nukem 3D. There never was anything more fun video game wise for me.
Your Experience Isn't Everyones (Score:5, Insightful)
The average age of a gamer in 2016 was 35. http://essentialfacts.theesa.c... [theesa.com] . I realize that what constitutes a gamer can differ widely based on who you ask but what this assuredly says in that adults play lots of games.
In other words getting older does not equal too old for video games. Sure, your personal tastes have changed over time, mine have too. I have no use for pro sports anymore and I used to love that stuff when I was a kid. Some one starts rattling off team and player names at me now and my eyes just glaze over. (My favorite is when some one asks me if I caught "the game" last night. What the hell are you even talking about?) Do I think pro sports are childish and for kids? Of course not, tons of adults enjoy them. Pro sports just arent to my taste.
I still enjoy video games however and am well into being a responsible adult (although I have less time for them nowadays
:( ). Don't confuse your own experience with everyone's reality.
Re:Nothing (Score:5, Interesting)
Yes they HAVE changed -- often times for the worse. FPS Map Design 1993 vs 2010 [imgur.com]
Modern games are full of bullshit:
* unskippable cut-scenes
* MTX (micro-transaction) because the game devs don't respect your Time, Space, nor Wallet.
* Season Pass
* bullshit DLC [fjcdn.com] (DownLoadable Content) [imgur.com]
* QTE (Quick-Time Events) You remember Dragon's Lair ? Yup, that's what modern "AAA" gaming has devolved into.
* Grindfests aka Skinner boxes [wikipedia.org]
* Flat UI that you can't fucking tell what are UI elements you can interact with vs static elements.
* Multiplayer games that don't allow you to run your own server -- typical EA bullshit.
When the "gaming industry" refers to its customers as "whales" you know they don't give a fuck about you -- only how long they can keep "milking" you. If you wat to know the general state of the "industry" Jim Sterling [youtube.com] excellent Jimquisition [youtube.com] pretty much sucks up the fuckery that publishers and devs try to pull.
With that said I'm a professional game developer and have over 500+ games in my Steam Library. This is my "best of the best" of modern games are in alphabetical order (I've included the "genre" in parenthesis):
* Borderlands 1 and 2 (FPS)
* Dishonored 1 and 2 (FPS)
* Doom (2017) (FPS)
* Elite: Dangerous (Space)
* Inside (Adventure)
* Left for Dead (1 not 2) (FPS)
* Limbo (Adventure)
* Luftrausers (2D shmup)
* Minecraft (3D Survival)
* Path of Exile (RPG)
* Portal 1 and 2 (Puzzle)
* Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas 1 and 2
* Serious Sam 1, 2, and 3 (FPS)
* Terraria (2D Survival)
* Team Fortress 2 (FPS)
* The Stanley Parable (Story)
* The Talos Principle (FPS)
* The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (Puzzle)
* The Witness (Puzzle)
* Torchlight 1 and 2 (RPG)
Stay away from grind-shift-fests like:
* Defiance
* Destiny
* Diablo 3
* Evolve
* Fashionframe, er, Warframe
There are still some good games out there -- but about 95% of them are shit. i.e. Any game that has non-cosmetic MTX is crap.
I disagree with "often for the worst". I can't even play a lot of older games I used to love because the old UI's were so clunky and/or terrible. That alone puts modern games well ahead of older ones in my mind.
Of course there are exceptions.
For example, the beautiful:
* Limbo,
* Inside, and
* The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
have no HUD -- and they pull it off perfectly! They are gems in an otherwise turd filled landscape.
But yeah, that is one of the downsides of older games -- the UI tends to be a _little_ less streamlined. I'll take clunky UI over MTX any day though.
Outside of expansion releases I don't think I've ever played a PC game with micro transactions (would an expansion even count?).
Clunky UI equals I won't waste my time with it which is an individual's worst grade for a game. Meanwhile, I could play something with micro transactions if they were done right.
The Talos Principle (Score:2)
Why not L4D2? It's as much fun as the first one and there's still plenty of players online.
Torchlight is just a grindfest like Diablo, except with even less story.
Yeah, I don't get how he calls Warframe a grindfest (though it kinda is) and then loves Team Fortress 2 in the same breath.
I dunno. I played my first LAN party game of Quake in ages last month (playing the CustomTF mod for Team Fortress that I wrote) and it was still a heck of a lot of fun.
In fact, the people that I was playing with were rather surprised at how much faster players used to be than in modern CoD games where you're running in mud in comparison.
While there's modernish clien
Some of that vertigo is probably due to your playing environment being TOO immersive.
Try playing in a well-lit room (where the stuff *around* the screen is as bright as the screen itself), on a display that fills 1/4 your field of vision (max).
Playing modern first-person 3D games in a darkened room a few feet away from a big display is almost a guaranteed way to get vertigo within minutes. The key is to give your brain plenty of nonstop cues that it's watching motion on a screen, and not real motion involvi
if Quake is considered "old school" (Score:3)
Re:if Quake is considered "old school" (Score:5, Insightful)
when I got quake I ran it from dos in 320x240 on a 486DX2, its pretty old school
But it was so revolutionary with it's mini GL port for Rendition and then 3dFX Voodoo. Got me into gaming too, being a quantum leap in visuals over the original Doom. Then after playing all the mission packs, there was Quake 2, Unreal, Deus Ex, Half Life, Return to Castle Wolfenstein, Far Cry (my all time favorite), Call of Duty, Crysis....
I left off around there. Like the OP I am looking to take up gaming again. Look forward to the suggestions on this thread. The latest Doom is top of my list.
A remember Quake being a slideshow on a 486DX2-66.
I remember Quake having quite usable frame rates at 512x384 on a SLC2-66. Were you trying to play at XGA? Hell, I tried the old amiga quake port out in winuae, and that was shockingly playable even on a fast 68020... at 320x200
Quake is 21 years old man. Come on.
I mean I still play games with CGA/EGA graphics but at the same time I still recognize that Quake ain't no spring chicken anymore.
But look where the Quake engine has taken us - http://i47.tinypic.com/14ke7bt... [tinypic.com] think I picked this up 5-10 years ago so not up to date.
I seem to recall that all of those games were identical, only with slightly different skins.
I was going to suggest Wasteland 2, because an old school gamer that liked Wasteland, or even Fallout 1, would like it. There are a lot of games in this vein, like Tides of Numenera or Pillars of Eternity. But after seeing "Quake" I don't know. That's a shooter, and not an old one. So now I don't know, I don't play shooters much, did he like Quake because he could shoot things, or because it was a gore fest, or because the brown on brown color scheme appealed to him?
Portal (Score:5, Informative)
I'm in the same boat, played it all in the 90s and hadn't played anything since Half Life, until Portal 1 a couple years back. It was everything I wanted in a game, I played it for about two weeks an hour or so after work, between plays I couldn't wait going back to it. That's not terribly modern but there you go. Someday I will play Portal 2 too.
Re: hl2comic.com (Score:2)
Yes, Half Life 2 is well worth it, because then you can enjoy the Concerned parody comic that much more. At least watch one of the playthroughs on YouTube if you can't be bothered to work the puzzles yourself.
Haven't played HL1 yet, still waiting for that fan-based remastered remake... is it ready yet?
They were made BY Valve. So no they aren't on GoG or anywhere else. They do go on sale all the time though; and are very reasonable.
You'll probably be interested in my list [slashdot.org] of good games.
Ditto. I didn't think I would like Portal game when I bought The Orange Box from the local retail stores. Since it came with HL2, I decided to try it. Oh man. Valve Software made a good decision to include it with HL2 and TF2. I still haven't bought and played Portal 2. I am still trying to resume and finish my old computer games (finished Crysis 1 & Command & Conquer 3: Kane's Wraith, and trying to finish World in Conflict) from a decade ago during my unemployment period.
Portal 2 is great. Portal 1 feels like it was just a demo or proof of concept for Portal 2.
I liked Half Life 1 and all its variants. Half Life 2 annoyed me; I waited until it was cheap since I hated the new DRM crap it had, then was disappointed that the game suddenly finished without resolving any storylines or saving the day, and you have to buy "chapter 2" to continue (screw that).
I played the demo (Score:5, Informative)
I am now 40 and bad news. I can't play anymore. My reflexes have remarkingly slowed down terribly. I am done before I see what is up. I get confused and pause on maps too for a good 1/6th of a second too. I am not really out of it like I am 80, but that one 1/6th of a second pause where I wonder where I am on the map and look around is enough for someone to run a rail in the back of my head.
I am not 23 anymore so I gave up on FPS. You can try but the young kids today will 0wn you as they have 200% faster reflexes
If you want to do something fun us old farts do MMOs like SWTOR (star wars the old republic) and or Elder scrolls online based on based on Skyrim. Man this is depressing
Crazy almost 50, playing world of tanks and kicking arse, playing world of warcraft cleaning up in raids, and occasional overwatch and CS and I can hold my own.
The thing about getting older, you might not have the reflexes, but you can still learn maps, tactics, and experience to handle situations.
But, World of Warships and World of Tanks is less FPS and more of strategy with some FPS features.
Lots of games out there to enjoy. Star Citizen has a large older gamer population.
Ditto. I used to hate turn based games, but I love them now since I am old and slow these days.
Re: (Score:3)
For those who reflexes are too slow for twitch shooters there is Mech Warrior online.
BTW: Your reflexes will return pretty quickly if you give a little time. I am 57 and still play Counter Strike.
Plenty of games that don't need reflexes still. The whole twitch style of gaming never appealed to me anyway. A lot of games make it easier because they're ports from consoles where you can't do twitch play anyway because of the ungainly controllers. And FPS tend to dominate which means huge budgets with little room for actual game play or bug fixing, with lots of fans who will mercilessly mock your $2000 gaming rig for being a beginner's set up. You really don't need the fast reflexes except for player
Re: (Score:2)
This is exactly right.
People are too quick to play armchair neuroscientist these days b/c of pop science and TED talks.
Resurgence... (Score:2)
Yeah, it's a niche genre that's being brought back a little bit.
DOOM (2016) multiplayer is very much like the old Quakes:
https://doom.com/en-us/ [doom.com]
Quake Champions is sort of like Q3A:
https://quake.bethesda.net/en/ [bethesda.net]
Unreal Tournament is being re-made too:
https://www.epicgames.com/unre... [epicgames.com]
If you want a slightly less retro feel, some of the faster-paced MOBAs are reminiscent of the older games. Try Lawbreakers, Dirty Bomb, Ghost in the Shell, etc.
Also, Slashdot is sort of dead now for generalist questions. You can find a lot more gamers and answers on reddit these days:
https://www.reddit.com/r/gamin... [reddit.com]
I'd probably suggest building your own from a kit. (Score:2)
Naw, I disagree. The shooters tend to be marketed to high end rings only, but there are a lot of games I like that work on my system great. The gamergodz will diasgree but I am not playing in their silly world. Fallout 4 does not need a high end rig, neither does Skyrim, the new Thief reboot, Tomb Raider reboot, all worked great for me. I was not getting 100fps but 30 is good enough to enjoy games if you're not constantly twitching.
At a certain point your average PC with 8GB and a $100 graphics card bec
The Old Ones (Score:3)
Most all the old ones can run under WINE, PlayOnLinux, and Crossover, or they have a modern, multi-platform game engine and hires textures. I'm getting my friend set up to play Quake using the Darkplaces engine for MS-Windows and with hi-res textures. As awesome as Quake seemed in 1996, it is even more awesome now. It is impressive that fans of these classic games have kept after them all these years. It seems that those games were just that good. Many are still available for purchase from vendors like GOG.com and Steam if you have misplaced your original CDs.
Try these... (Score:2)
I concur. Mass Effect 1, 2, and 3 are a lot of fun, though I prefer 1 and 2 over 3 most days. I really enjoy the character development and the environments, though I admit some of the levels on ME1 are a bit "cookie-cutter" (you find yourself storming the same planetary bases over and over), but otherwise the games are a ton of fun. I keep going back to them every year or so.
ME: Andromeda is, so far, less enjoyable than the earlier ones.
The original Deus Ex and its modern sequels are great fun, as are the H
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed. I liked Fallout 3 a lot (1 and 2 are great as well, but aren't FPS). Fallout New Vegas was nice, but got really repetitive after a while. I played it all the way through, but it didn't really have the replay value I wanted.
I started playing Fallout 4, and it looks promising, but the "fuel" mechanics for the power armor is a bit annoying (though not deal-breaking). Alas, finishing my PhD got in the way, so I haven't had a chance to play it. Elite: Dangerous, a space sim, has my current attention but
I rarely used the power armor for that reason. When I play it again I'll get or build a mod that lets you run in power armor for free.
Overwatch & Faster Than Light (Score:5, Informative)
Overwatch - It's a relatively casual fun shooter, playable on a nongaming pc, and there's a balancing system so you are playing in games with people of roughly your skill level.
FTL - A cheap and fun Steam game, relateable to old-school sci-fi fans, a full game can be played through in 2-3 hours (or 20 minutes if you're a speedrunner). I have gotten over 100 hours of entertainment out of it, from my initial investment of $10 during a sale.
Pong (Score:2)
My big brother had a Zenith(?) TV set that had a button you could push to switch it to a game of Pong. The most basic, boring game ever. We were absolutely FASCINATED by it.
I turn 40 next month - my current games: (Score:2)
You're obviously into FPS games. I don't play those like I used to, they mass produce them these days and though there's some good ones out there they've failed to lure me in as of late. Closest thing to an FPS that really lured me in recent years wise is Portal.
What has captured the spirit of a little later FPS's now considered classic, such as Unreal Tournament but isn't even an FPS is Awesomenauts. It's got the team play and cooperation mid-era FPS's and I love it.
I like platformers, my first system w
lowest common denominator (Score:2, Informative)
As a person who also grew up in the same time, built my own PC's back then (I miss my AMD K6-2 and Athlon) and continues to causally game today (and continues to build my own pc's) the issue with gamming today is virtually all the games worth causally playing are designed to run on laptop hardware. League of legends, TF2, Overwatch, SC2, These are all games you can sit down at not have to worry about remembering were you were in the story since you last touched it a month ago and play for 30 min to an hr
Soldner Secret Wars (Score:2)
You could check out this.... (Score:2)
This suggestion won't immediately address your nostalgia issue. But if you want to putter around a little more with games, and don't want to buy a console and stay exclusively PC, install the Steam app/client (its free).
Steam, from a business perspective, is a game management interface/platform. It makes money by acting like a software games store (its a middleman). But besides the client program being free, it can help you access/install free games (and you can google/reddit for lists of free games avai
I guess for my personal edification, I'd have to see what specific Steam DRM features are they objecting to.
Yes, there is an implied requirement to have working steam/publisher servers to permit installation or allow gameplay, but that can be addressed by backups. If you backup the steam folder, and individually backup each game, you should be able to install/run each game offline (thus indefinitely).
Steam does limit you to three game installs, but you can still remove a game install from a machine, and mo
Xonotic (Score:3)
Modern FPS based on DP engine and tons of fun servers with modified game plays. http://www.xonotic.org/ [xonotic.org]
Did no one play Starseige: Tribes? (Score:2)
TF2 (Score:2)
Doom (2016) (Score:2)
The most recent iteration of Doom IMO captured all the things that made the original great. Arcade style fast paced action. Basic map navigation (find keys, unlock doors). Interesting bosses, it can be quite challenging, and best of all none of that hyper realistic stuff that seems to bog down modern games like weapon reloading, only being able to carry 1 big gun etc.
I highly recommend it.
Re:Doom (2016) - Completely Agree! (Score:3)
Doom (2016) is a very much a modern interpretation of old school shooters like Quake - way more than other modern FPSs like CoD, BF, Halo, etc. It captured the over the top speed, action, fun factor, etc. perfectly and the changes they introduced fit perfectly. The new Wolfenstein is also quite good, but I enjoyed the new Doom more.
CS, TF2, Portal... (Score:2)
Submitter Here - Quake Champions (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Old school and off-the-wall (Score:3)
Overwatch (Score:2)
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit (Score:3)
I'm mostly a "PC Console Gamer" to be fair. My bro's a strategy gamer and there's something of a renaissance going on if you've got the cash (the games are usually about $60-$100 if you buy the expansions, and you will buy the expansions). But I can't speak to those.
Duke Nukem 3D fan here (Score:2)
In additions to Steam, head over to GOG.com and see what they have. For example I lost Myst during some move and I bought it for $5 when it was on sale and enjoyed some old memories.
I wished I had more time to play as there are some good ones out there, even for us mumble>40mumble players.
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds? (Score:2)
I've never played it myself, but it's getting a lot of love on some video game podcasts I listen to. Some of the guys on Giant Bomb are old farts like you & I too.
I just confirmed, it can be played first or third person.
Starcraft (Score:3)
https://starcraft.com/en-us/ [starcraft.com]
Swarmed (Score:2)
The spirit of the original Quake?
Devil Daggers.
Indie Games (Score:3)
There are really good modern old-school games made by indie developers/studios. The Humble Bundle [humblebundle.com] is a good way to start. Here [wikia.com] is a somewhat outdated list of bundles. Many of those games can be bought on Steam too.
Strategy (Score:2)
Red Faction (Score:2)
Red Faction was the most amazing game of that era. It still, to this day, has a huge community and I've seen new maps being made for it. Red Faction was the first game to let you alter your world. Pull out a rocket launcher and play through the wall, floor, ceiling, etc. As you change the environment, it's changed for the rest of the game. The gun selection was fantastic and the LAN play to this day is top notch. Graphics are good on a moderate video card or usable on even a laptop.
CoD 4 and Battle Field 3 my favs but taste differ. (Score:2)
Welcome back you were expected. I have a 4 second video nobody liked 400K times, the demographics are incredible with that traffic. There are three spikes in ages 36, 55, and 61 when people come back to games.
Urban Terror (Score:3)
cross platform and free. cant beat that with a stick.
http://www.urbanterror.info/ho... [urbanterror.info]
Lots of new things to try (Score:2)
Starseige Tribes is still going. Mech warrior online is a new take on an old classic. Counterstrike (various incarnations). Team Fortress 2 (or just TF2 to those who play it, it's probably the closest to Quake World).
Ballistic Overkill (Score:2)
The pinnacle of Quake 1 was Mega Team Fortress afaic. Just started playing Ballistic Overkill and I'm having a blast with it. Any game that doesn't need me to fire up wine, VirtualBox, or PlayOnLinux is even better in my book.
Old School Gamer (Score:2)
Quake is not an old-school game. Most first person shooters are just prettier versions of the same thing.
How about Sopwith Camel and Ancient Art of War? The later was the original tower defense game, only there was only one tower.
Yes and No. (Score:2)
Windows 10 Solitaire (Score:2)
It's almost as fun as Windows 3.1 Solitaire was.
(Yes, I know, don't ruin it)
No, don't. Seriously.
It's a politics-rife, asshole-filled, scumbag-overflowing cesspool.
Would be nice as a single-player with bots though, if that would exist.
"It's a politics-rife, asshole-filled, scumbag-overflowing cesspool."
Ah, just like real life.
"handle"?
OP is saying the game is both not fun to play and full of obtuse asshats. That's not something you "handle" it's something a rational person avoids.
This isn't like SEAL training where only the best can "handle" it.
EVE Online is more like CrossFit for nerds with poor social skills.
This is all imho of course. It's gaming and if people want to play it fine. But as far as an honest summary when making a recommendation, OP is basically right on.
There's a difference between "old-school" and "primitive".
Banging a hollowed tree trunk with a bone isn't old-school music.
Re: (Score:2)
There are a ton of FPS shooters out there. Pick one.
But very few of them that aren't console ports, but allow sights to move as fast and accurately as you can move the mouse, and isn't just easy button mashing or combo sequences that make sense with a controller, and menu items you have to scroll through.
Don't forget Borderlands.
My current obsession is Path of Exile though.
Don't forget Borderlands.
Yes, do forget Borderlands. It's fun, but it's a console game, and a loot grinder, simplified and assisted for a generation that don't have the patience for learning twitch skills nor trying twenty times before getting through difficult parts.
Re: (Score:2)
Uh, quake champions has a railgun..
https://quake.bethesda.net/en/... [bethesda.net]
See, to me, one of the reasons I still play quake style games is the quick matches. I can play for 10 minutes, or an hour. No grinding. It's the MMOs I don't have time for (I didn't have time for them in my 20s either).
MMOs are mostly set up to appeal to the 10-30 minute crowd. It's the WoW model, with tiny microquests that give continuous positive feedback. Ie, get in, finish a few quests, talk to friends, and log out in under an hour. Now the instances and raids take longer, but not excessively so for the most part (can take longer to find a group than to do the content). But soloing an MMO doesn't require the bladder control like they used to. And in many MMOs you don't need to grind, it's optional, and the hard par
seconded
Super hexagon gives lie to your sentiment.