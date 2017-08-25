Ask Slashdot: What Modern PC Games Would You Recommend For An Old School Gamer? 51
wjcofkc writes: The last time I was a serious gamer, I was playing Quake and Quake World. That type of first person shooter, with the qualities it offered in terms of physics, level layout, and community, produced for me some very fun times. I have long since fallen away from gaming entirely, but frequently look back to that era with great fondness. My question to the community is, are there any current games that recapture the spirit of the original Quake? Note: This is strictly for PC gaming as I do not own a console.
Nothing (Score:3, Insightful)
You'll never have that kind of fun again playing computer games, because you're not 19 anymore.
I know because I went ahead and played the games I played when I was young, and it's just not as fun anymore. Games haven't changed, I have.
Re: (Score:2)
Games haven't changed, I have.
They haven't? Some people hold the opinion that The Elder Scrolls, for example, have been dumbified quite a lot recently.
if Quake is considered "old school" (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No, don't. Seriously.
It's a politics-rife, asshole-filled, scumbag-overflowing cesspool.
Would be nice as a single-player with bots though, if that would exist.
Re: (Score:2)
There's a difference between "old-school" and "primitive".
Banging a hollowed tree trunk with a bone isn't old-school music.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There are a ton of FPS shooters out there. Pick one.
But very few of them that aren't console ports, but allow sights to move as fast and accurately as you can move the mouse, and isn't just easy button mashing or combo sequences that make sense with a controller, and menu items you have to scroll through.
Portal (Score:3)
I'm in the same boat, played it all in the 90s and hadn't played anything since Half Life, until Portal 1 a couple years back. It was everything I wanted in a game, I played it for about two weeks an hour or so after work, between plays I couldn't wait going back to it. That's not terribly modern but there you go. Someday I will play Portal 2 too.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Don't forget Borderlands.
My current obsession is Path of Exile though.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't forget Borderlands.
Yes, do forget Borderlands. It's fun, but it's a console game, and a loot grinder, simplified and assisted for a generation that don't have the patience for learning twitch skills nor trying twenty times before getting through difficult parts.
I played the demo (Score:2)
I am now 40 and bad news. I can't play anymore. My reflexes have remarkingly slowed down terribly. I am done before I see what is up. I get confused and pause on maps too for a good 1/6th of a second too. I am not really out of it like I am 80, but that one 1/6th of a second pause where I wonder where I am on the map and look around is enough for someone to run a rail in the back of my head.
I am not 23 anymore so I gave up on FPS. You can try but the young kids today will 0wn you as they have 200% faster re
Resurgence... (Score:2)
Yeah, it's a niche genre that's being brought back a little bit.
DOOM (2016) multiplayer is very much like the old Quakes:
https://doom.com/en-us/ [doom.com]
Quake Champions is sort of like Q3A:
https://quake.bethesda.net/en/ [bethesda.net]
Unreal Tournament is being re-made too:
https://www.epicgames.com/unre... [epicgames.com]
If you want a slightly less retro feel, some of the faster-paced MOBAs are reminiscent of the older games. Try Lawbreakers, Dirty Bomb, Ghost in the Shell, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
Also, Slashdot is sort of dead now for generalist questions. You can find a lot more gamers and answers on reddit these days:
https://www.reddit.com/r/gamin... [reddit.com]
I'd probably suggest building your own from a kit. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The Old Ones (Score:2)
Most all the old ones can run under WINE, PlayOnLinux, and Crossover, or they have a modern, multi-platform game engine and hires textures. I'm getting my friend set up to play Quake using the Darkplaces engine for MS-Windows and with hi-res textures. As awesome as Quake seemed in 1996, it is even more awesome now. It is impressive that fans of these classic games have kept after them all these years. It seems that those games were just that good. Many are still available for purchase from vendors like GOG.
Try these... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I concur. Mass Effect 1, 2, and 3 are a lot of fun, though I prefer 1 and 2 over 3 most days. I really enjoy the character development and the environments, though I admit some of the levels on ME1 are a bit "cookie-cutter" (you find yourself storming the same planetary bases over and over), but otherwise the games are a ton of fun. I keep going back to them every year or so.
ME: Andromeda is, so far, less enjoyable than the earlier ones.
The original Deus Ex and its modern sequels are great fun, as are the H
Overwatch & Faster Than Light (Score:1)
Overwatch - It's a relatively casual fun shooter, playable on a nongaming pc, and there's a balancing system so you are playing in games with people of roughly your skill level.
FTL - A cheap and fun Steam game, relateable to old-school sci-fi fans, a full game can be played through in 2-3 hours (or 20 minutes if you're a speedrunner). I have gotten over 100 hours of entertainment out of it, from my initial investment of $10 during a sale.
online suggestion (Score:1)
Eve Online --- you can try it for free
Fly a spaceship and choose what you do
gain isk (in game money) and be a pirate, space trucker, industrial giant, hard rock miner, moon & planet farmer, bounty hunter, space warrior
lots of fun, play, make friends...
it is NOT a test of reaction time, it's a test of planning, wisdom, tactics & strategy
Pong (Score:2)
My big brother had a Zenith(?) TV set that had a button you could push to switch it to a game of Pong. The most basic, boring game ever. We were absolutely FASCINATED by it.
I turn 40 next month - my current games: (Score:2)
You're obviously into FPS games. I don't play those like I used to, they mass produce them these days and though there's some good ones out there they've failed to lure me in as of late. Closest thing to an FPS that really lured me in recent years wise is Portal.
What has captured the spirit of a little later FPS's now considered classic, such as Unreal Tournament but isn't even an FPS is Awesomenauts. It's got the team play and cooperation mid-era FPS's and I love it.
I like platformers, my first system w