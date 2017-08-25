The Xbox One Is Now an Ex-Box (kotaku.co.uk) 46
An anonymous reader shares a report: As of today you cannot buy a new Xbox One from Microsoft. Manufacturing of the original version of the console ceased a few months back, but today marks the day it became officially unavailable. Until today you could order an original Xbox One from Microsoft's online store but, now, you'll be met with an out of stock notice. That's in the UK store -- go to the US store and you'll find they've just removed the Xbox One page entirely, like it never happened. Obviously you'll still find the odd survivor in stores but, essentially, that's it for the original Xbox One.
Sure, the Original Xbox One isn't available.
But the Xbox One S is.
Nothing lost (except for Kinect) but a LOT gained.
The article makes it seem like Xbox One is not a going concern. No...they just replaced the bigger/bulkier model with something better.
And how important is this news actually?
Gaming consoles are pretty useless.
Second came not the "Xbox 2", but the "Xbox 360"
Third, not first, came the "Xbox One"
Now we have the "Xbox One X"
So is this not the "ex Xbox 1", but an "ex Xbox One"?
Ouch, my head hurts now.
They even had a song made for it:
https://www.azlyrics.com/lyric... [azlyrics.com]
So is this not the "ex Xbox 1", but an "ex Xbox One"?
"Ex Xbox One" is an upcoming movie sequel [wikipedia.org] about a gaming console that tricks its human owner, gets naked, kills everyone and escapes.
We already know Microsoft can't count properly.
1, 2, 3, 3.1, 3.11, 95, 98, ME, 2000, XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10.
1, 360, One, One S.
It must be a slow day when the release of a new product iteration that knocks its predecessor off the shelves is considered news.
Only for Surface, though.
Mind you; on the official online store only. It's still available on actual, physical shelves.
Since I just play on PC:
The way Microsoft nickel and dimes you for everything on that platform really turned me off to it.
What you mean with this? Playing for online game access?
The difference is that with a PC,* you can buy games from Itch or GOG or wherever, not just one single store.
* Excluding Windows RT and Windows 10 S
Xbox One.
Not Xbox.
Seriously, who is the dipshit that thought this was a good article. The Xbox One is not gone. Sure, the original model of the Xbox One is gone, but saying the Xbox One is gone is like saying the Toyota Camry is gone.
What are these consoles you speak of?
You're confused why a news blurb looking at nothing but Microsoft's online store is not mentioning Amazon at all?
There's something slow here, and I'm not talking about the news day like an earlier commenter.
I'm confused
