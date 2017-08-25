Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


The Xbox One Is Now an Ex-Box (kotaku.co.uk) 30

Posted by msmash from the Xbox-Gone dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: As of today you cannot buy a new Xbox One from Microsoft. Manufacturing of the original version of the console ceased a few months back, but today marks the day it became officially unavailable. Until today you could order an original Xbox One from Microsoft's online store but, now, you'll be met with an out of stock notice. That's in the UK store -- go to the US store and you'll find they've just removed the Xbox One page entirely, like it never happened. Obviously you'll still find the odd survivor in stores but, essentially, that's it for the original Xbox One.

  • Sure, the Original Xbox One isn't available.

    But the Xbox One S is.

    Nothing lost (except for Kinect) but a LOT gained.

    The article makes it seem like Xbox One is not a going concern. No...they just replaced the bigger/bulkier model with something better.

  • First we had the "Xbox".
    Second came not the "Xbox 2", but the "Xbox 360"
    Third, not first, came the "Xbox One"
    Now we have the "Xbox One X"

    So is this not the "ex Xbox 1", but an "ex Xbox One"?

    Ouch, my head hurts now.

  • It must be a slow day when the release of a new product iteration that knocks its predecessor off the shelves is considered news.

  • Xbox has been a an Ex-box for me for a long time. The way Microsoft nickel and dimes you for everything on that platform really turned me off to it. I like Steam and PC Gaming.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by aliquis ( 678370 )

      Since I just play on PC:

      The way Microsoft nickel and dimes you for everything on that platform really turned me off to it.

      What you mean with this? Playing for online game access?

  • What are these consoles you speak of?

  • One more X, and we can see if it'll hold the 1.8 petabytes of porn from this other thread.... https://hardware.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org]
  • Amazon has the Xbox One [amzn.to] in stock. Or is that something else?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      You're confused why a news blurb looking at nothing but Microsoft's online store is not mentioning Amazon at all?
      There's something slow here, and I'm not talking about the news day like an earlier commenter.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ls671 ( 1122017 )

      I'm confused

      Slow news day...

  • actually surprised they were still making the original, would have thought they would have ditched production of it a while back and just been pushing through old stock once the S model was established and not significantly different in price. Even more surprised that replacing an older model with a newer iteration would even rate a mention as an article here.

