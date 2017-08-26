Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Ex-Valve Writer Reveals What Might Have Been Half-Life 2: Episode 3's Story

Posted by BeauHD
New submitter stikves shares a report from Eurogamer: Ex-Valve writer Marc Laidlaw, who worked on Half-Life, Half-Life 2 and its episodic expansions, has published a summary of the series' next chapter on his blog. Titled, "Epistle 3," it details Gordon Freeman's next adventure. Except, likely for copyright issues, the whole story has been genderswapped. So Laidlaw's tale speaks of Gertrude Fremont, Alex instead of Alyx, Elly instead of Eli, and so on. Naturally, Laidlaw's blog is currently down due to traffic, although you can read a backup of the page on Archive.org, or on Pastebin, where the names have been corrected.

  • Even if it is by one of the HL writers.

      But it's the closest we're ever likely to get to closure after over a fucking decade; especially as it comes from one of the writers.

      THIS is all valve had to do. Say to the community "OK we messed up we can't produce HL2EP3 or HL3 so here's the story and/or plot outline. You've got the tools and assets in the source engine, feel free to make a mod based on the story".
      That is what enrages me the most about what they did, they could've let the loyal fans who BUILT the damn company by throwing money at them fo

        > We built your company
        No you bloody didn't.

      • It could have been worse. They could have given us a bunch of shitty novelizations like what MS did with Halo.

  Skip the 'couldn't live up to the hype' posts?

    by Uberbah ( 647458 ) on Saturday August 26, 2017 @06:53AM (#55088771)

    Articles on HL3 invariably contain the cop-out comments that "it couldn't live up to the hype" so Valve might as well pass on it. Except that's crap - there's gaps between classic games and movies all the time but that doesn't stand in the way of them getting made. It was 8 years between the release of Deus Ex: Invisible War and Human Revolution, but that didn't stop the sequel from being a critical and financial success. Or when the thing is made, it's used as an excuse for dreck - the problem with Phantom Menace wasn't Jar Jar or Lucas's shitty directing, it's because the fanboys just couldn't be happy with any sequel. /sarcasm

    No, what's happened here is that Valve has gotten fat and lazy off of Steam. Why do all the haaaard wooork of actually making something when they can just charge a percentage as a publisher? It's a shame that Valve didn't spin off it's game development into a subsidiary ten years ago, to leave it's Steam team focused on the store and a Game team to focus on Portal 3, Half Life 3, and a Portal Life to wrap up that universe.

    • There won't be a HL3, but yes they are still making new games. Valve released a teaser for a god damn Card Game based on Dota2 universe, that will be available in 2018.
      Valve has no interest in releasing HL3, and that's why they never, ever spoke about it.
      I hope I'm wrong, but probably not.

        by chihowa ( 366380 )

        I wouldn't expect them to make HL3, even though I'd really appreciate it if they did and I don't care about it not living up to hype (and I have way more money to spend on games than I did when HL2 came out).

        They left HL2 unfinished, though, and really should have released episode 3. They can even call it "Episode 4" if the number three is that objectionable!

        by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

        There won't be a HL3, but yes they are still making new games. Valve released a teaser for a god damn Card Game based on Dota2 universe, that will be available in 2018.
        Valve has no interest in releasing HL3, and that's why they never, ever spoke about it.
        I hope I'm wrong, but probably not.

        There will probably never, ever be a HL3, or a conclusion to the Half-Life series.

        Pretty much all the writers for Valve have left in the past year. At least, all the writers for Half-Life. There is a very unique writing st

      by pots ( 5047349 )
      Valve could/should have gone the Gearbox route and just picked a dev to make the game on their behalf. They could still do this. They make some copout announcement: "It's time for us to acknowledge that our uncompromising pursuit of quality is just not going to allow for the development of a project so large and dear to our hearts as Half-Life 3, while maintaining the level of service that you expect from Steam. With this in mind we have reached an agreement with Dev X to complete the series in our stead. T

    • My opinion is that the devs are under immense pressure to live up to the hype, which of course is compounded by their rabid fanbase. Half Life 2 being leaked to the public early was probably a huge blow to morale. That being said, I also get the desire to wanting to live up to the original hype of Half Life 2. Half Life 2 was a pretty big revolution in game quality of the time. I think they'd prefer the next Half Life to be a big game changer like this. If a Half Life 3 is ever to get made, I'd put my money

  • Just announce Half Life 2: Episode Three: Blue Shift 2. You once again play as Barney, this time explaining where he was and what he was doing in Episode Two.

    Everyone would love you for this, and it could be a much smaller game than a full-blown Half Life 3 if you need a stop-gap test-balloon type of title.

  • Why the hell you think that would stop you being sued for copyright infringement, I can't fathom.

    Read more in my latest book: Harriet Petter and the Quarter-blood Princess.

    There's parody (e.g. Barry Trotter books) but you have to be REALLY careful even then. This guy's going to get sued.

