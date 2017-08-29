Microsoft's Open Invitation To Valve, Nintendo and Others To Join Xbox One and PC Crossplay (vg247.com) 40
Microsoft has said it's ready to have a "conversation" with any development team that wants to feature crossplay support on consoles and PC. From a report: Mike Ybarra, vice president of Xbox, told VG247 that it's happy to talk to the likes of Valve and Nintendo when it comes to getting multiplayer games working across multiple platforms, not just between Xbox One and Windows. "It's more about gamer choice, more about making an IP on our platform last longer. I don't care about where they play, I just want people to have fun playing games because that's just better for the industry," said Ybarra. "The demands of consumers and developers have changed," he continued. "People are like, 'we want all of our gamers in one multiplayer pool together, playing.' "We totally agree with that. If any developer wants to have that conversation... Valve is right down the street from us, Nintendo is too -- they're like a block from us. We're having these discussions as developers come up, and we're completely open to that."
Yeah, we sure have too few crappy console ports as it is now.
I don't use consoles so excuse the ignorance, but can you not connect a keyboard and mouse to a console if you want to? I know typically people don't use them, but they could if they wanted, no?
They all have usb ports, and I thought I've seen keyboards on consoles before.
Yes, but its down to each game to make use of them. Most don't.
Also many people on consoles aren't sitting at a desk and don't have a place for a mouse. It's more comfortable to sit on a couch in front of a tv than it is to sit at a computer desk.
Unless of course the usual console aimbot gets thrown into the game.
In this day and age, you can connect a mouse and keyboard to your console.
You can connect a keyboard and mouse to a console but will the games use them?
Yes, but the console players can't set up macros. Which is a huge advantage to PC players especially during PvP matches. Hit one key = Perform several moves before the console player hits their second button.
Embrace, Extend, Extinguish... (Score:3)
http://www.roughlydrafted.com/... [roughlydrafted.com]
You know once they're at 75%+ marketshare, they'll change their tune...
Won't work (Score:2)
This won't work for many of the most popular types of games, including FPS. WASD + mouse input will always outperform dual joysticks.
Also, I'll be damned, as a PC player, that I want to hear chatter from 12 year old kids rattling on about my mother's vagina. Because of the price point of PC systems, there seems to just be far fewer twits like that.
https://www.digitaltrends.com/gaming/minecraft-xbox-one-keyboard-and-mouse/
Yes it's for minecraft, but it's a start.
Also, I'll be damned, as a PC player, that I want to hear chatter from 12 year old kids rattling on about my mother's vagina. Because of the price point of PC systems, there seems to just be far fewer twits like that.
You must not be playing many games with randoms and voice chat on PC if you think that. Hop into any PUBG match if you want to be relieved of that myth.
Because of the price point of PC systems, there seems to just be far fewer twits like that.
I don't know about that. I tried out a few different MOBAs a few years back and even though they're all on the PC, there were plenty of idiots being jackasses in chat or doing other things to ruin the game for everyone else. Maybe that's just a consequence of those games typically being free to play and having very little in the way of hardware requirements though.
I think Blizzard might have gotten it right with hearthstone where you can only communicate with your opponent through a set number of emotes,
It's the same old Microsoft (Score:3)
Inviting everyone to come join them in a walled garden Microsoft itself controls. It's not like their online service wasn't available to paid subscribers only, the low-level protocols undocumented and proprietary.
There's already crossplay between Nintendo/Microsoft/PC platforms for games like Rocket League, doesn't seem to be any walled garden involved. Sony is currently the only one blocking any crossplay.
Sony is blocking crossplay? Explain Final Fantasy XI and Final Fantasy XIV.
And this is surprising how? Not specifically that it's Sony that's not playing ball, but that the company in the dominant position isn't willing to help out the underdogs. If Microsoft was in Sony's position they would be behaving exactly the same way.
That's just not true... We know from history that Microsoft would way, way worse.
Sounds like the embrace phase of "Embrace, Extend, Extinguish". Microsoft must think people have short memories.
Maybe they'll allow Steam on Xbox... (says with a straight face)
Exactly what I came here to post.
If I were Sony and Valve, I'd say "We'll consider it as soon as you release Halo for the PC and PlayStation."
Let me get this right (Score:3)
I waiting for the cheerleaders... (Score:3)
cartwheeling in from stage left and stage right, big smiles and pom poms, kicking their legs out like dancers, shaking their stuff screaming EMBRACE, EXTEND, EXTINGUISH!