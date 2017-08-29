Microsoft's Open Invitation To Valve, Nintendo and Others To Join Xbox One and PC Crossplay (vg247.com) 87
Microsoft has said it's ready to have a "conversation" with any development team that wants to feature crossplay support on consoles and PC. From a report: Mike Ybarra, vice president of Xbox, told VG247 that it's happy to talk to the likes of Valve and Nintendo when it comes to getting multiplayer games working across multiple platforms, not just between Xbox One and Windows. "It's more about gamer choice, more about making an IP on our platform last longer. I don't care about where they play, I just want people to have fun playing games because that's just better for the industry," said Ybarra. "The demands of consumers and developers have changed," he continued. "People are like, 'we want all of our gamers in one multiplayer pool together, playing.' "We totally agree with that. If any developer wants to have that conversation... Valve is right down the street from us, Nintendo is too -- they're like a block from us. We're having these discussions as developers come up, and we're completely open to that."
Microsoft's Open Invitation To Valve, Nintendo and Others To Join Xbox One and PC Cosplay
And wondered what the hell sorts of things are going on in MS these days.
Crosspwn (Score:5, Insightful)
Not all games are FPS and/or RTS. There are many genres, and (likely) most of them would benefit somewhat from something like this.
Yeah, we sure have too few crappy console ports as it is now.
I don't use consoles so excuse the ignorance, but can you not connect a keyboard and mouse to a console if you want to? I know typically people don't use them, but they could if they wanted, no?
They all have usb ports, and I thought I've seen keyboards on consoles before.
Yes, but its down to each game to make use of them. Most don't.
Also many people on consoles aren't sitting at a desk and don't have a place for a mouse. It's more comfortable to sit on a couch in front of a tv than it is to sit at a computer desk.
Seriously?
I have a keyboard for my PlayStation 2. Way to be behind the times Microsoft.
Xbox supports a keyboard just fine in the non-game UI, but they intentionally disable keyboard usage in games because too many console FPS players are gamepad whiners who know they'll get their asses handed to them if people were allowed to use proper controls.
Console devs need to just tell those idiots to get a keyboard/mouse themselves and STFU.
Xbox One runs an edition of Windows 10 that's closer to Windows 10 S in its capability. Games need approval for what input devices they can use.
>Did Microsoft lie, or does Windows 10 not support mouse and keyboard?
yes.
Unless of course the usual console aimbot gets thrown into the game.
In this day and age, you can connect a mouse and keyboard to your console.
You can connect a keyboard and mouse to a console but will the games use them?
Re:Crosspwn (Score:5, Insightful)
Yes, but the console players can't set up macros. Which is a huge advantage to PC players especially during PvP matches. Hit one key = Perform several moves before the console player hits their second button.
but the console players can't set up macros. Which is a huge advantage to PC players especially during PvP matches.
There's no reason they can't put a macro editor and keyboard support into a console version.
Console games are self-contained (Score:2)
There's no reason they can't put a macro editor and keyboard support into a console version.
Other than that console games are self-contained. This means each studio would have to design a macro editor for each game, with only the capability that the studio can imagine, and each publisher and Microsoft would have to sign off on each macro editor. On a less closed platform such as Windows Home or Pro, a third party can develop a macro editor and make it available to several games. To put it another way: It's like iOS before iOS 8 introduced support for third-party floating keyboard apps.
"This means each studio would have to design a macro editor for each game,"
I've been able to program my X-Arcade with macros for at LEAST a decade and use that controller on consoles (fighting games.)
Keyboard support is fine. But many games will ban players for using macros. It's not how they want the game to be played. And let's not forget about speed hacking which no way in hell are console game companies going to allow either.
what's to stop logitech (or whoever) from making a keyboard / mouse that allows programmable functions?
Even from a hardware perspective : push this to start recording, hit your buttons, push record button again to save macro. Lots of PC hardware allows that, without any software intervention for recording.
Controller lockout chip (Score:2)
what's to stop logitech (or whoever) from making a keyboard / mouse that allows programmable functions?
Microsoft would deny Logitech use of the authentication chip required to get the Xbox One console to recognize a controller. Both Xbox One and Xbox 360 use a lockout chip to reject unauthorized controllers.
You gonna detect this and every variation thereof?
https://www.amazon.com/Keyboar... [amazon.com]
Probably not. There are literally hundreds of different models out there.
Wanna know how I know it works? I use them. Specifically this model for any console FPS gaming and combine it with my X-Arcade for fighting games.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, I do.
Where do I sign up?
Do this if you want to see console FPS players get murdered by keyboard + mouse
Wait... do the FPS players get murdered, or just their characters?
Embrace, Extend, Extinguish... (Score:5, Insightful)
http://www.roughlydrafted.com/... [roughlydrafted.com]
You know once they're at 75%+ marketshare, they'll change their tune...
Re: (Score:3)
I'm not anti-MS, per se. I use MS Windows every day and it works well. I like SQL Server. Skype is great. Outlook is buggy, Office 365 is awful, and Skype for business is terrible (but getting better). MS, like any large company, has good and bad products.
Give me a few examples where MS has super majority marketshare and is taking action to embrace the community, and I'll reconsider my opinion.
Re: (Score:3)
It's what makes MS...MS.
Until you see it often enough AS IT HAPPENS, you don't see a pattern.
Maybe but for now, they are the underdog.
They don't come close to Valve's Steam for distribution, don't have Nintendo's licenses and are losing to Sony's PS4. They are only relevant because they have Windows. They are just trying not to be ignored here.
Won't work (Score:3)
This won't work for many of the most popular types of games, including FPS. WASD + mouse input will always outperform dual joysticks.
Also, I'll be damned, as a PC player, that I want to hear chatter from 12 year old kids rattling on about my mother's vagina. Because of the price point of PC systems, there seems to just be far fewer twits like that.
https://www.digitaltrends.com/gaming/minecraft-xbox-one-keyboard-and-mouse/
Yes it's for minecraft, but it's a start.
Also, I'll be damned, as a PC player, that I want to hear chatter from 12 year old kids rattling on about my mother's vagina. Because of the price point of PC systems, there seems to just be far fewer twits like that.
You must not be playing many games with randoms and voice chat on PC if you think that. Hop into any PUBG match if you want to be relieved of that myth.
Because of the price point of PC systems, there seems to just be far fewer twits like that.
I don't know about that. I tried out a few different MOBAs a few years back and even though they're all on the PC, there were plenty of idiots being jackasses in chat or doing other things to ruin the game for everyone else. Maybe that's just a consequence of those games typically being free to play and having very little in the way of hardware requirements though.
I think Blizzard might have gotten it right with hearthstone where you can only communicate with your opponent through a set number of emotes,
"WASD + mouse input will always outperform dual joysticks."
Depends. How high can you crank the sensitivity on that joystick? In all the keyboard+mouse games I play, my mouse sensitivity is jacked so high (on purpose) that I never need to move the mouse more than 4-5mm to get a full 360 turn. High sensitivity + acceleration on a joystick could achieve the same effect, and only requires roughly the same amount of muscular control - barely any.
It's the same old Microsoft (Score:5, Insightful)
Inviting everyone to come join them in a walled garden Microsoft itself controls. It's not like their online service wasn't available to paid subscribers only, the low-level protocols undocumented and proprietary.
There's already crossplay between Nintendo/Microsoft/PC platforms for games like Rocket League, doesn't seem to be any walled garden involved. Sony is currently the only one blocking any crossplay.
Sony is blocking crossplay? Explain Final Fantasy XI and Final Fantasy XIV.
And this is surprising how? Not specifically that it's Sony that's not playing ball, but that the company in the dominant position isn't willing to help out the underdogs. If Microsoft was in Sony's position they would be behaving exactly the same way.
That's just not true... We know from history that Microsoft would way, way worse.
"Sony is currently the only one blocking any crossplay."
Uhhhh, what? I'm pretty sure my Final Fantasy XIV has crossplay. Why, yes, I'm playing with PS4 users on my PC.
Inviting everyone to come join them in a walled garden Microsoft itself controls.
Are you new to this whole game console thing?
Sounds like the embrace phase of "Embrace, Extend, Extinguish". Microsoft must think people have short memories.
Maybe they'll allow Steam on Xbox... (says with a straight face)
Exactly what I came here to post.
Halo (Score:1)
If I were Sony and Valve, I'd say "We'll consider it as soon as you release Halo for the PC and PlayStation."
:)
However, all Microsoft Studios 1st party games are now supposed to be part of UWP and available on the PC. The next fps Halo game should also be on PC as well.
AND PlayStation.
Try again when you understand qualifiers.
Let me get this right (Score:3)
"Microsoft invites competitors in positions of strength to cut their own throats."
Looking forward for this (Score:1)
I waiting for the cheerleaders... (Score:3)
cartwheeling in from stage left and stage right, big smiles and pom poms, kicking their legs out like dancers, shaking their stuff screaming EMBRACE, EXTEND, EXTINGUISH!
It's a trap! (Score:2)
It's a trap!
Awww, being last always helps (Score:2)
While I agree with MS that full cross-platform play should be a thing, lets be clear about MS's intentions. They're loosing badly to Sony on console sales, and well, Windows Store is a tiny spec compared to Steam. They weren't making any noise about this last generation when they were much closer (maybe even leading, I haven't kept up with the numbers) in market share.
Kinda like Internet Explorer was just fine as was when it had the market share, but once it started getting dumped by people MS realized that
Country and western (Score:2)
"Mike Ybarra, vice president of Xbox, told VG247 that it's happy to talk to the likes of Valve and Nintendo when it comes to getting multiplayer games working across multiple platforms, not just between Xbox One and Windows."
ELWOOD: What kind of music do you usually have here?
CLAIRE: Oh, we have both kinds -- country and western.
Keyboard/mouse coming soon (Score:2)
lol, very opportunistic of them to ask now (Score:3)
MS was asked many times to do cross platform networking, FFXI (MS refused, Sony did it square skipped MS with FFXIV), Borderlands 2, Steam w/Portal 2 on 360 (MS refused, Sony did it on PS3)
MS gave this reasoning via Kotaku: "Here's a Microsoft spokesperson saying "no," while promoting how awesome the Xbox 360's online service is: "Xbox Live delivers the best entertainment experience unmatched by anyone else, with 35 million actively engaged members. We have a high level of expectation for our game developers to ensure that all Live experiences remain top notch. Because we can't guarantee this level of quality, or control the player experience on other consoles or gaming networks, we currently do not open our network to games that allow this cross-over capability.""
Now that they need players on Xbox Live and Windows Store and are having trouble making inroads in those areas, they're panhandling.
Make it so that windows store is not needed or get (Score:2)
Make it so that windows store is not needed or get rid of the sand boxing so that game can do the same things that can be done with steam.
Main things are
workshop
SLI and Crossfire (windows store seems to have limited support for it)
disable VSync
non borderless fullscreen modes like ( Exclusive Fullscreen)
mod's
user maps
mouse / keyboard custom bind software
why need to take control of the folder as admin to mod? steam games are not forced to setup.
games are forced to supports cloud saves??
Could someone translate for me? (Score:4, Funny)
"I don't care about where they play, I just want people to have fun playing games because that's just better for the industry,"
sounds like it ought to mean
"We'll still support future Minecraft releases on Mac, Linux, and older Windows versions after all; sorry about the confusion at E3!"
but I'm guessing it actually means
"I'm lying. I'm lying right now. Isn't it fun that I can lie to your face, and you can't even call me on it or I'll just give someone else the "story"? Now type my lies for me, stenographer. Maybe tell your kids to take a few classes in economics rather than journalism, huh?"
Wow (Score:2)