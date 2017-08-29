Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Microsoft Nintendo XBox (Games) Games

Microsoft's Open Invitation To Valve, Nintendo and Others To Join Xbox One and PC Crossplay (vg247.com) 76

Posted by msmash from the for-the-greater-good dept.
Microsoft has said it's ready to have a "conversation" with any development team that wants to feature crossplay support on consoles and PC. From a report: Mike Ybarra, vice president of Xbox, told VG247 that it's happy to talk to the likes of Valve and Nintendo when it comes to getting multiplayer games working across multiple platforms, not just between Xbox One and Windows. "It's more about gamer choice, more about making an IP on our platform last longer. I don't care about where they play, I just want people to have fun playing games because that's just better for the industry," said Ybarra. "The demands of consumers and developers have changed," he continued. "People are like, 'we want all of our gamers in one multiplayer pool together, playing.' "We totally agree with that. If any developer wants to have that conversation... Valve is right down the street from us, Nintendo is too -- they're like a block from us. We're having these discussions as developers come up, and we're completely open to that."

Microsoft's Open Invitation To Valve, Nintendo and Others To Join Xbox One and PC Crossplay More | Reply

Microsoft's Open Invitation To Valve, Nintendo and Others To Join Xbox One and PC Crossplay

Comments Filter:

  • I read that as

    Microsoft's Open Invitation To Valve, Nintendo and Others To Join Xbox One and PC Cosplay

    And wondered what the hell sorts of things are going on in MS these days.

    • Open invitation to (...) to join Xbox One and PAY. Microsoft is looking for a revenue stream here. Cross platform gaming is a feature, a reason to BUY your console.

  • Crosspwn (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @10:07AM (#55102841)
    At least in case of Valve/PC, any crossplay will quickly turn into massacre. For example, in FPS keyboard and mouse players of moderate skill would dominate competition-level console players. The same would hold in RTS or any other game where skill element revolves around player control.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Not all games are FPS and/or RTS. There are many genres, and (likely) most of them would benefit somewhat from something like this.

    • I don't use consoles so excuse the ignorance, but can you not connect a keyboard and mouse to a console if you want to? I know typically people don't use them, but they could if they wanted, no?

      They all have usb ports, and I thought I've seen keyboards on consoles before.

      • Yes, but its down to each game to make use of them. Most don't.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sethaw ( 598206 )
        Yes and no. Xbox doesn't support a mouse and keyboard setup. However, there are some expensive third part devices that will fake it. These are controversial though since they provide an advantage and one of the big reasons some people play on consoles is that everyone has similar hardware.

        Also many people on consoles aren't sitting at a desk and don't have a place for a mouse. It's more comfortable to sit on a couch in front of a tv than it is to sit at a computer desk.

    • Unless of course the usual console aimbot gets thrown into the game.

    • In this day and age, you can connect a mouse and keyboard to your console.

      • You can connect a keyboard and mouse to a console but will the games use them?

      • Re:Crosspwn (Score:5, Insightful)

        by magusxxx ( 751600 ) <magusxxx_2000.yahoo@com> on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @10:27AM (#55102983)

        Yes, but the console players can't set up macros. Which is a huge advantage to PC players especially during PvP matches. Hit one key = Perform several moves before the console player hits their second button.

        • but the console players can't set up macros. Which is a huge advantage to PC players especially during PvP matches.

          There's no reason they can't put a macro editor and keyboard support into a console version.

          • There's no reason they can't put a macro editor and keyboard support into a console version.

            Other than that console games are self-contained. This means each studio would have to design a macro editor for each game, with only the capability that the studio can imagine, and each publisher and Microsoft would have to sign off on each macro editor. On a less closed platform such as Windows Home or Pro, a third party can develop a macro editor and make it available to several games. To put it another way: It's like iOS before iOS 8 introduced support for third-party floating keyboard apps.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by Khyber ( 864651 )

              "This means each studio would have to design a macro editor for each game,"

              I've been able to program my X-Arcade with macros for at LEAST a decade and use that controller on consoles (fighting games.)

          • Keyboard support is fine. But many games will ban players for using macros. It's not how they want the game to be played. And let's not forget about speed hacking which no way in hell are console game companies going to allow either.

        • what's to stop logitech (or whoever) from making a keyboard / mouse that allows programmable functions?

          Even from a hardware perspective : push this to start recording, hit your buttons, push record button again to save macro. Lots of PC hardware allows that, without any software intervention for recording.

          • what's to stop logitech (or whoever) from making a keyboard / mouse that allows programmable functions?

            Microsoft would deny Logitech use of the authentication chip required to get the Xbox One console to recognize a controller. Both Xbox One and Xbox 360 use a lockout chip to reject unauthorized controllers.

    • They might have keyboard/mouse only rooms and vice versa for controllers. There are several ways they can go about making it fair.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sinij ( 911942 )
        I control my PC and its drivers. Insofar as you know, I only use a controller and nothing else is connected to it. I even post on /. with a controller. If you load anything trying to look at my drivers, you will be looking at the inside of VM.

  • Embrace, Extend, Extinguish... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Lothsahn ( 221388 ) <Lothsahn@@@SPAM_ ... u_bastardsyahocm> on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @10:10AM (#55102851)
    This would be the embrace phase...

    http://www.roughlydrafted.com/... [roughlydrafted.com]

    You know once they're at 75%+ marketshare, they'll change their tune...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by GuB-42 ( 2483988 )

      Maybe but for now, they are the underdog.
      They don't come close to Valve's Steam for distribution, don't have Nintendo's licenses and are losing to Sony's PS4. They are only relevant because they have Windows. They are just trying not to be ignored here.

  • This won't work for many of the most popular types of games, including FPS. WASD + mouse input will always outperform dual joysticks.

    Also, I'll be damned, as a PC player, that I want to hear chatter from 12 year old kids rattling on about my mother's vagina. Because of the price point of PC systems, there seems to just be far fewer twits like that.

    • Microsoft is finally supporting KB and Mouse on the Xbox. There are beta testings going on right now with Xbox Insider program:

      https://www.digitaltrends.com/gaming/minecraft-xbox-one-keyboard-and-mouse/

      Yes it's for minecraft, but it's a start.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by EvilSS ( 557649 )

      Also, I'll be damned, as a PC player, that I want to hear chatter from 12 year old kids rattling on about my mother's vagina. Because of the price point of PC systems, there seems to just be far fewer twits like that.

      You must not be playing many games with randoms and voice chat on PC if you think that. Hop into any PUBG match if you want to be relieved of that myth.

    • Because of the price point of PC systems, there seems to just be far fewer twits like that.

      I don't know about that. I tried out a few different MOBAs a few years back and even though they're all on the PC, there were plenty of idiots being jackasses in chat or doing other things to ruin the game for everyone else. Maybe that's just a consequence of those games typically being free to play and having very little in the way of hardware requirements though.

      I think Blizzard might have gotten it right with hearthstone where you can only communicate with your opponent through a set number of emotes,

  • It's the same old Microsoft (Score:5, Insightful)

    by tietokone-olmi ( 26595 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @10:12AM (#55102861)

    Inviting everyone to come join them in a walled garden Microsoft itself controls. It's not like their online service wasn't available to paid subscribers only, the low-level protocols undocumented and proprietary.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Guspaz ( 556486 )

      There's already crossplay between Nintendo/Microsoft/PC platforms for games like Rocket League, doesn't seem to be any walled garden involved. Sony is currently the only one blocking any crossplay.

      • Sony is blocking crossplay? Explain Final Fantasy XI and Final Fantasy XIV.

    • Inviting everyone to come join them in a walled garden Microsoft itself controls.

      Are you new to this whole game console thing?

  • If I were Sony and Valve, I'd say "We'll consider it as soon as you release Halo for the PC and PlayStation." :)

  • Let me get this right (Score:3)

    by OneHundredAndTen ( 1523865 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @10:21AM (#55102921)
    MS is inviting all these people to do MS's work for free, and for MS's benefit. What an honor.
  • I'm looking forward to kick some console peasant ass with my keyboard and mouse while they struggle with their gamepads. Muwhahaahha. On a serious note, I'm happy about this, more players in games overall. The more we are in games the more fun we have...and less waiting for a match.

  • I waiting for the cheerleaders... (Score:3)

    by MrKaos ( 858439 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @10:26AM (#55102965) Journal

    cartwheeling in from stage left and stage right, big smiles and pom poms, kicking their legs out like dancers, shaking their stuff screaming EMBRACE, EXTEND, EXTINGUISH!

  • It's a trap!

  • While I agree with MS that full cross-platform play should be a thing, lets be clear about MS's intentions. They're loosing badly to Sony on console sales, and well, Windows Store is a tiny spec compared to Steam. They weren't making any noise about this last generation when they were much closer (maybe even leading, I haven't kept up with the numbers) in market share.

    Kinda like Internet Explorer was just fine as was when it had the market share, but once it started getting dumped by people MS realized that

  • "Mike Ybarra, vice president of Xbox, told VG247 that it's happy to talk to the likes of Valve and Nintendo when it comes to getting multiplayer games working across multiple platforms, not just between Xbox One and Windows."

    ELWOOD: What kind of music do you usually have here?
    CLAIRE: Oh, we have both kinds -- country and western.

  • For those who are worried (or gloating) about control equality, keyboard and mouse control will soon be available [hexus.net] for the Xbox.

  • lol, very opportunistic of them to ask now (Score:3)

    by HalAtWork ( 926717 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @11:01AM (#55103239)

    MS was asked many times to do cross platform networking, FFXI (MS refused, Sony did it square skipped MS with FFXIV), Borderlands 2, Steam w/Portal 2 on 360 (MS refused, Sony did it on PS3)

    MS gave this reasoning via Kotaku: "Here's a Microsoft spokesperson saying "no," while promoting how awesome the Xbox 360's online service is: "Xbox Live delivers the best entertainment experience unmatched by anyone else, with 35 million actively engaged members. We have a high level of expectation for our game developers to ensure that all Live experiences remain top notch. Because we can't guarantee this level of quality, or control the player experience on other consoles or gaming networks, we currently do not open our network to games that allow this cross-over capability.""

    Now that they need players on Xbox Live and Windows Store and are having trouble making inroads in those areas, they're panhandling.

  • Make it so that windows store is not needed or get rid of the sand boxing so that game can do the same things that can be done with steam.

    Main things are
    workshop
    SLI and Crossfire (windows store seems to have limited support for it)
    disable VSync
    non borderless fullscreen modes like ( Exclusive Fullscreen)
    mod's
    user maps
    mouse / keyboard custom bind software
    why need to take control of the folder as admin to mod? steam games are not forced to setup.
    games are forced to supports cloud saves??

  • "I don't care about where they play, I just want people to have fun playing games because that's just better for the industry,"

    sounds like it ought to mean

    "We'll still support future Minecraft releases on Mac, Linux, and older Windows versions after all; sorry about the confusion at E3!"

    but I'm guessing it actually means

    "I'm lying. I'm lying right now. Isn't it fun that I can lie to your face, and you can't even call me on it or I'll just give someone else the "story"? Now type my lies for me, stenograph

Slashdot Top Deals

"The only way for a reporter to look at a politician is down." -- H.L. Mencken

Close