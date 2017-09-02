Solve a 'Simple' Chess Puzzle, Win $1 Million (st-andrews.ac.uk) 9
An anonymous reader brings an important announcement: Researchers at the University of St Andrews have thrown down the gauntlet to computer programmers to find a solution to a "simple" chess puzzle which could, in fact, take thousands of years to solve, and net a $1 million prize. Computer Scientist Professor Ian Gent and his colleagues, at the University of St Andrews, believe any program capable of solving the famous "Queens Puzzle" efficiently would be so powerful, it would be capable of solving tasks currently considered impossible, such as decrypting the toughest security on the internet. In a paper [PDF] published in the Journal of Artificial Intelligence Research today, the team conclude the rewards to be reaped by such a program would be immense, not least in financial terms with firms rushing to use it to offer technological solutions, and also a $1 million prize offered by the Clay Mathematics Institute in America.
Devised in 1850, the Queens Puzzle originally challenged a player to place eight queens on a standard chessboard so that no two queens could attack each other. This means putting one queen in each row, so that no two queens are in the same column, and no two queens in the same diagonal. Although the problem has been solved by human beings, once the chess board increases to a large size no computer program can solve it.
Large size? (Score:2)
How large is that? Many algorithms for simpler problems would fail if the size is multiplied by a big number.
Re: (Score:2)
"once the chess board increases to a large size no computer program can solve it"
How large is that? Many algorithms for simpler problems would fail if the size is multiplied by a big number.
More to the point, anything larger that 8x8 isn't a chess board - problem solved, where's my money?
misleading title and rebranded P vs NP (Score:3, Insightful)
Second of all, the $1m prize is exactly the clay millennium prize for the resolution of P vs NP. If n-qeens has a solution in P, being NP-complete, this implies P=NP.
tldr Sensationalist title is sensationalist