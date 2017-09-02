Solve a 'Simple' Chess Puzzle, Win $1 Million (st-andrews.ac.uk) 59
An anonymous reader brings an important announcement: Researchers at the University of St Andrews have thrown down the gauntlet to computer programmers to find a solution to a "simple" chess puzzle which could, in fact, take thousands of years to solve, and net a $1 million prize. Computer Scientist Professor Ian Gent and his colleagues, at the University of St Andrews, believe any program capable of solving the famous "Queens Puzzle" efficiently would be so powerful, it would be capable of solving tasks currently considered impossible, such as decrypting the toughest security on the internet. In a paper [PDF] published in the Journal of Artificial Intelligence Research today, the team conclude the rewards to be reaped by such a program would be immense, not least in financial terms with firms rushing to use it to offer technological solutions, and also a $1 million prize offered by the Clay Mathematics Institute in America.
Devised in 1850, the Queens Puzzle originally challenged a player to place eight queens on a standard chessboard so that no two queens could attack each other. This means putting one queen in each row, so that no two queens are in the same column, and no two queens in the same diagonal. Although the problem has been solved by human beings, once the chess board increases to a large size no computer program can solve it.
How large is that? Many algorithms for simpler problems would fail if the size is multiplied by a big number.
"once the chess board increases to a large size no computer program can solve it"
How large is that? Many algorithms for simpler problems would fail if the size is multiplied by a big number.
More to the point, anything larger that 8x8 isn't a chess board - problem solved, where's my money?
Not only that, but if an 8-queen solution works on an 8x8 board, it'll work just as well on a 1000x1000 or a 10k x 10k board, etc. board. Move it over, put it in the same relative location in the 8x8 group at the corner of the larger board, done. So solve for 8x8 and move.
Of course, it's just slightly possible that TFS is not an accurate summary of the actual article / problem,
Not only that, but if an 8-queen solution works on an 8x8 board, it'll work just as well on a 1000x1000 or a 10k x 10k board,
The summary and even the linked page are a bit confusing on this front, but the paper is clearer. Apparently, this isn't an 8-queen problem, but an n-queen problem in an n*n board. The exact conditions aren't too clear either (e.g., "solve the problem really fast"), but it seems that creating an acceptably quick solution for n = 1000 should be enough.
Since this is all really backed by the discussion about NP != P, what you need to do is create a polynomial time solution for it and then that will be "fast enough". If your algorithm executes in exponential time it won't be fast enough.
If you don't understand what I just said, welcome to Slashdot, we (used to) talk tech stuff here. Read this: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Time_complexity [wikipedia.org].
If you don't understand what I just said, welcome to Slashdot, we (used to) talk tech stuff here
I am a senior programmer with 2 university degrees (one of them in engineering) who has been full-time working on software development for over the last 8 years. I know what your time complexity is and its exact applicability to my work: none. I also have been contributing here relatively often during the last years; most of the times by mostly focusing on "tech" issues. What do you think that is more "tech": actually solving a problem by coming up with the optimal algorithm; or getting lost (read below) on
Of course... I'm curious with regards to the queen's puzzle. This strikes me as a problem that should be solved by graph theory in a means that could later be reduced in complexity. The proof however seems to me from brief evaluation to have a solveable root within a minimal spanning tree or similar.
Nothing even close to these lines. The solution is written in a post below, which I have completed with some additional help to get the idea. Basically, treating the problem not as chess (because this isn't chess), but as queens under restricted conditions which have to be in certain positions (= patterns which aren't too difficult to find after looking at a solved situation).
Clarification for you + the parent: using the methodology (or computer or chair or pencil, etc.) which makes you work more comfortab
The story is mis-worded. You did it again editors. (Score:4)
> Dr Jefferson added: “There is a $1,000,000 prize for anyone who can prove whether or not the Queens Puzzle can be solved quickly so the rewards are high.”
It's not the solution that gets you the prize, but the proof that the solution can be done quickly (without exploring nearly every permutation).
Yes it would. The Queen's Puzzle is an NP-complete problem, hence a solution to it would solve every other NP-complete problem.
More to the point, anything larger that 8x8 isn't a chess board
Well... [wikipedia.org]
misleading title and rebranded P vs NP (Score:5, Insightful)
Second of all, the $1m prize is exactly the clay millennium prize for the resolution of P vs NP. If n-qeens has a solution in P, being NP-complete, this implies P=NP.
tldr Sensationalist title is sensationalist
Moreover, you can write a headline like this every single day and never exhaust the number P vs NP equivalent problems.
How Sudoku could win you a million dollars [unimelb.edu.au]
Finding others is an exercise for the reader.
P=NP is easy to do in Python (Score:2, Offtopic)
I don't understand the fuss, I found not only one but TWO ways to figure out P=NP using Python. Doesn't even require numpy or a GPU and it works even with super big numbers.
#Solution 1:
for N in range(sys.maxsize):
P = 0
if P == N * P:
print("it works.")
#Solution 2:
for P in range(sys.maxsize):
N = 1
if P == N * P:
It's not necessarily the issue of P=NP, though such a solution absolutely would resolve this issue.
The "problem" here is that there is no cost function. This is an Ariadne's Thread dilemma in that you can only verify your solution once you have placed as many queens as your placement will allow. You cannot place a single queen on an n x n board and then conclude that you are one step closer to a solution. There is no way to subdivide this problem, hence no way to solve it in a "sufficiently" fast manner (i.
The actual content of the article (Score:3, Informative)
Three researchers proved that the queen problem is NP-complete. The prize is the millennium prize for P=NP. The journal publication is at http://jair.org/papers/paper5512.html.
too bad that with Prolog solving the queen problem using CLP(FD) (using gprolog for instance) 500 queens can be solved in less than a second...
The problem is that, as the the paper shows, the n-queen problem is NP-complete, which in layman's terms means that the best algorithm that we know of would take exponential time to solve it.
To illustrate it, let's assume a hypothetical problem that has an (exponential) algorithm which takes 1 second to solve it with an input of 500 (queens or otherwise), and that the base of the exponent is 2 -- meaning that it would take 2 seconds to solve for an input of 501, 4 seconds for an input of 502, and so on.
Cont
Define "quick" (Score:2)
Serious question... I've written something like that before, and although it wasn't speedy... I don't recall it being particularly long either.
Also, does it have to come up with all solutions quickly, or just one?
Perhaps you had failed to notice that I had said never mind in the above reply to my own post. I realized what they were talking about after I had already posted the first comment. Slashdot doesn't allow deletion of posts, so....
Clearly I should have paid more attention before posting, but I would have figured that my previous comment would make it obvious that I was aware of that mistake.
Anyways, telling me to shut up after I already admitted my bad is at best only making you look like you are too
"Quick" is defined in terms of how the running time for the solver scales with the size of the board. If you plot the time it takes to place N queens on an NxN board, you get an exponential curve for all currently known solvers. Either of two possibilities will result in winning $1 million:
1. Proving that this is the best one can do and that there are no better algorithms.
2. Finding a queens-placing algorithm whose running time is bounded by a polynomial function on N.
Re: (Score:2)
Here's your algorithm (Score:2)
Start cursor in the upper left cell.
Mark/Queen location
--- Subroutine start
Shift cursor right, down 2 (like a Knight!)
Mark
if out of bounds or final Y row
break
--- Subrouting end
Shift cursor up, right 2
Mark
--- Subroutine start
Shift cursor right, up 2
Mark
if out of bounds or initial Y row
break
--- Subrouting end
Done. There is a simple solution, but the prize is about being able to prove there is a simple solution, without coming up with it (P = NP)
Done. There is a simple solution, but the prize is about being able to prove there is a simple solution, without coming up with it (P = NP)
Setting some sensible constraints to a problem makes sense; even expecting a specific solution out of different possibilities. But just thinking about a very specific approach while (poorly) enunciating a problem doesn't make other solutions invalid; the person enunciating the problem is the one being wrong.
From the confusing summary and linked page, your approach (didn't test it, but looks fine; I mean something on these lines) is the solution. It is not the solution they expect because they made a mistak
Re: (Score:2)
You can claim your prize as soon as your algorithm put onto a standard computer came up with a solution to the "n queens on an n x n board" with n=1000.
No. I can bet you 1 million (I don't having this amount with me, but I might be getting it soon. LOL) right now that the parent poster will not get anything. This was some kind of promotion of their paper by bringing into picture that other prize for proving N/NP problem (their site links to the prize's site). But they seemed to have made their message too commercial and too unclear until the point of seeming to be proposing a different thing.
On the other hand, that algorithm (or another one on these lines
I know what his algorithm does. And for n=1000, it will take more time than a billion universes put together. Thus he will get nothing -- at least not in this Universe.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think you got the joke.
I am afraid that the only not getting it is you. Read my previous comment again, mainly the second paragraph. I recommend you to do it slower this time.
I know what his algorithm does. And for n=1000, it will take more time than a billion universes put together.
The second sentence seems to indicate that the first sentence is wrong and you didn't understand my previous comment (read it again, please). Here comes more help just in case: you want to find out the right locations for the queens right? Now visit the Wikipedia article which I am linking in my previous comment and look at the picture on the RHS, this is ho
It takes under a second to run this (given a fair bit of memory, since scripting languages are greedy):
$start = microtime();
$n = 1000;
$emptyVal = 0;
$queenVal = 1;
$n_by_n_array = array_fill(0, $n, array_fill(0, $n, $emptyVal));
$xptr = 0;
$yptr = 0;
$queensPlaced = 0;
while(true)
{
$n_by_n_array[$yptr][$xptr] = $queenVal;
$queensPlaced++;
$xptr += 1;
$yptr += 2;
if ($yptr
Where is my Beowulf cluster joke (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
with 100M cores in a compute cluster I imagine this problem simplifies into a few months worth of cluster time...
It depends. Do the nodes in the cluster run systemd?
When will slashdot hit rock bottom? (Score:2)
So, prove P=NP, win $1 million. Makes sense, why is this nonsense even here?
Complexity of base solution is O(n!). If you think that going possibly 2-3 faster with your favorite toy language compared to java is going to change much for n=1000, you are seriously confused.
Visualizer of different algos (Score:1)
Really cool in-browser visualizer of 5 different algorithms for solving this problem...
http://haseebq.com/n-queens-visualizer/ [haseebq.com]
The summary and article are crap (Score:2)
Both the summary and the article are crap.
The important part is the following line from the abstract:
We show that n-Queens Completion is both NP-Complete and #P-Complete.
All the rest (other than the math in the actual paper) is fluff.
