Solve a 'Simple' Chess Puzzle, Win $1 Million
An anonymous reader brings an important announcement: Researchers at the University of St Andrews have thrown down the gauntlet to computer programmers to find a solution to a "simple" chess puzzle which could, in fact, take thousands of years to solve, and net a $1 million prize. Computer Scientist Professor Ian Gent and his colleagues, at the University of St Andrews, believe any program capable of solving the famous "Queens Puzzle" efficiently would be so powerful, it would be capable of solving tasks currently considered impossible, such as decrypting the toughest security on the internet. In a paper [PDF] published in the Journal of Artificial Intelligence Research today, the team conclude the rewards to be reaped by such a program would be immense, not least in financial terms with firms rushing to use it to offer technological solutions, and also a $1 million prize offered by the Clay Mathematics Institute in America.
Devised in 1850, the Queens Puzzle originally challenged a player to place eight queens on a standard chessboard so that no two queens could attack each other. This means putting one queen in each row, so that no two queens are in the same column, and no two queens in the same diagonal. Although the problem has been solved by human beings, once the chess board increases to a large size no computer program can solve it.
Large size? (Score:3)
How large is that? Many algorithms for simpler problems would fail if the size is multiplied by a big number.
"once the chess board increases to a large size no computer program can solve it"
More to the point, anything larger that 8x8 isn't a chess board - problem solved, where's my money?
8 queens? (Score:2)
Not only that, but if an 8-queen solution works on an 8x8 board, it'll work just as well on a 1000x1000 or a 10k x 10k board, etc. board. Move it over, put it in the same relative location in the 8x8 group at the corner of the larger board, done. So solve for 8x8 and move.
So you'll need to split that money with me, pal.
:)
Of course, it's just slightly possible that TFS is not an accurate summary of the actual article / problem,
Not only that, but if an 8-queen solution works on an 8x8 board, it'll work just as well on a 1000x1000 or a 10k x 10k board,
The summary and even the linked page are a bit confusing on this front, but the paper is clearer. Apparently, this isn't an 8-queen problem, but an n-queen problem in an n*n board. The exact conditions aren't too clear either (e.g., "solve the problem really fast"), but it seems that creating an acceptably quick solution for n = 1000 should be enough.
Since this is all really backed by the discussion about NP != P, what you need to do is create a polynomial time solution for it and then that will be "fast enough". If your algorithm executes in exponential time it won't be fast enough.
If you don't understand what I just said, welcome to Slashdot, we (used to) talk tech stuff here. Read this: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Time_complexity [wikipedia.org].
If you don't understand what I just said, welcome to Slashdot, we (used to) talk tech stuff here
I am a senior programmer with 2 university degrees (one of them in engineering) who has been full-time working on software development for over the last 8 years. I know what your time complexity is and its exact applicability to my work: none. I also have been contributing here relatively often during the last years; most of the times by mostly focusing on "tech" issues. What do you think that is more "tech": actually solving a problem by coming up with the optimal algorithm; or getting lost (read below) on
The story is mis-worded. You did it again editors. (Score:3)
> Dr Jefferson added: “There is a $1,000,000 prize for anyone who can prove whether or not the Queens Puzzle can be solved quickly so the rewards are high.”
It's not the solution that gets you the prize, but the proof that the solution can be done quickly (without exploring nearly every permutation).
misleading title and rebranded P vs NP (Score:5, Insightful)
Second of all, the $1m prize is exactly the clay millennium prize for the resolution of P vs NP. If n-qeens has a solution in P, being NP-complete, this implies P=NP.
tldr Sensationalist title is sensationalist
Moreover, you can write a headline like this every single day and never exhaust the number P vs NP equivalent problems.
How Sudoku could win you a million dollars [unimelb.edu.au]
Finding others is an exercise for the reader.
Solve P=NP win $$$ (Score:1)
Also something about chess.
The actual content of the article (Score:1)
Three researchers proved that the queen problem is NP-complete. The prize is the millennium prize for P=NP. The journal publication is at http://jair.org/papers/paper5512.html.
Define "quick" (Score:2)
Serious question... I've written something like that before, and although it wasn't speedy... I don't recall it being particularly long either.
Also, does it have to come up with all solutions quickly, or just one?
"Quick" is defined in terms of how the running time for the solver scales with the size of the board. If you plot the time it takes to place N queens on an NxN board, you get an exponential curve for all currently known solvers. Either of two possibilities will result in winning $1 million:
1. Proving that this is the best one can do and that there are no better algorithms.
2. Finding a queens-placing algorithm whose running time is bounded by a polynomial function on N.
Here's your algorithm (Score:2)
Start cursor in the upper left cell.
Mark/Queen location
--- Subroutine start
Shift cursor right, down 2 (like a Knight!)
Mark
if out of bounds or final Y row
break
--- Subrouting end
Shift cursor up, right 2
Mark
--- Subroutine start
Shift cursor right, up 2
Mark
if out of bounds or initial Y row
break
--- Subrouting end
Done. There is a simple solution, but the prize is about being able to prove there is a simple solution, without coming up with it (P = NP)
