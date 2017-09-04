Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Wii Nintendo Patents The Almighty Buck The Courts

Jury Finds Nintendo Wii Infringes Dallas Inventor's Patent, Awards $10 Million (arstechnica.com) 66

Posted by BeauHD from the time-to-pay-up dept.
A jury has ruled that Nintendo must pay $10.1 million because its Wii and Wii U systems infringe a patent belonging to a Dallas medical motion-detection company. Ars Technica reports: iLife sued Nintendo (PDF) in 2013 after filing lawsuits against four other companies in 2012. The case went to a jury trial in Dallas, and yesterday the jury returned its verdict (PDF). They found that Nintendo infringed U.S. Patent No. 6,864,796, first filed in 1999, which describes "systems and methods for evaluating movement of a body relative to an environment." The patent drawings show a body-mounted motion detector that could detect falls in the elderly, which is the market that iLife was targeting, according to its now defunct website. The $10.1 million was less than 10 percent of what iLife's attorneys had been asking for. When the trial began in Dallas on August 21, Law360 reported that iLife lawyers asked the jury for a $144 million payout. That damage demand was based on a royalty of $4 per Wii unit, multiplied by 36 million systems sold in the six years before the lawsuit was filed.

Comments Filter:
  • Another day, another patent troll gets millions for abusing the patent system.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      iLife appears to be the actual inventor of the patented technology, not someone who acquired the patent second-hand purely for the purposes of suing people, so I would argue that they are not patent trolls as the term is normally used. Without actually reading the patent, I wouldn't like to comment on whether there is any substance to the patent itself, but not every patent infringement lawsuit can be considered patent trolling.

      • Re:Is anyone surprised? (Score:5, Informative)

        by queazocotal ( 915608 ) on Monday September 04, 2017 @08:14AM (#55136213)
        Having skimmed the patent, it's basically bullshit.

        It is simply describing a possibly wireless device with an accelerometer, running some program.
        This is, in 1999, exactly as any engineer would design a fall detection thing. It adds nothing to the knowledge of mankind, and in no way deserves protection.
        It should not have passed the novelty test.

        • Having skimmed the patent, it's basically bullshit. It is simply describing a possibly wireless device with an accelerometer, running some program. This is, in 1999, exactly as any engineer would design a fall detection thing. It adds nothing to the knowledge of mankind, and in no way deserves protection. It should not have passed the novelty test.

          It basically tries to suck up anything remotely based on motion capture for input.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by truedfx ( 802492 )
      "Patent troll" usually means to a company which buys up patents and doesn't create anything but lawsuits. In this case, the lawsuit was brought by a company which actually attempted to sell a product which made use of the patent. So, regardless of whether the patent is valid, not a patent troll, unless you have an unconventional definition of the term.

      • But they didn't invent it (Score:5, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 04, 2017 @08:24AM (#55136235)

        Read the patent, its a sensor they didn't invent, connected to a processor they didn't invent, attached to a body to detect falls.

        The people who did invent the sensor, had some of their value stolen by this company because this company patented one of the uses of their motion sensor (detecting people falling). The jury here, widens that to cover more general body movements during games, i.e. increases the amount of theft of IP that this company did.

        This is a troll that stole some of the functional uses for the motion sensor invention.

        If a company invents a flying car, and cannot sell it because a troll has patented "flying car used to go to work, flying car used to go to school, flying car used to go shopping", that's true *theft* of IP there. It denies the true inventor the right to profit from their invention.

  • From the patent... : '3. The system as claimed in claim 1 wherein said communications device comprises one of: a hand held computer, a laptop computer and a wireless Internet access device.'

    Have laptops not been detecting falling situations from far before this came along?

    • Nobody had patented it in the context of detecting falls by the elderly. In 1998, accellerometers were expensive.

      • If that were the limit of it Nintendo would be fine.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )
      The patent essentially reinvents Inertial Navigation [wikipedia.org]

      An inertial navigation system (INS) is a navigation aid that uses a computer, motion sensors (accelerometers) and rotation sensors (gyroscopes) to continuously calculate via dead reckoning the position, orientation, and velocity (direction and speed of movement) of a moving object without the need for external references.

      Using that in the context of detecting someone falling is hardly innovative; but even if it is that wouldn't matter because that's not what the Wii does.

    • Have laptops not been detecting falling situations from far before this came along?

      The earliest reference I can find to hard drive fall sensors had IBM shipping them around 2032, so four years after this patent.

      • Have laptops not been detecting falling situations from far before this came along?

        The earliest reference I can find to hard drive fall sensors had IBM shipping them around 2032, so four years after this patent.

        And 15 years after now?

  • Is iLife a patent troll: no they actually made a product and released it using the patent.

    Is the patent valid? Well according to this judge and jury yes, according to most of us probably not. The patent covers using a 3-axis accelerometer and some sort of data processing to detect motion of a body. Well in physics a body is any cohesive group of matter that moves, for example the earth is a planetary body. The V2 missile in WW2 used 2 gyros and an accelerometer in its inertial navigation system, I wonder ho

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AC-x ( 735297 )

      I think the patent of the whole system, i.e. a plastic device that clips to a shirt that sends a fall alert via a computer, is valid. It's nothing like a wiimote though, so wiimotes shouldn't be covered by it.

    • Infringement litigation does not look at the validity of a patent. If Nintendo wants to challenge its validity in court it has to sue in a separate trial, if the patent gets invalidated than the litigation trial ruling gets vacated

  • 36 million systems sold in the six years before the lawsuit was filed.

    IANAL, but isn't that laches by about 5.5 years?

    • Not if iLife contacted Nintendo, and typically not for patents. Ignorance of the existence of a patent is no defense other than you can show you didn't do it willfully. And if iLife and Nintendo negotiated for 6 years and couldn't come to an agreement - then Nintendo could still be liable for every unit made over those 6 years. IANAPL, but I do have a few dozen issued patents, 20 more pending, and have been an expert witness 5 times...
  • If this particular patent includes a wiimote, couldn't it pretty much apply to any application of an accelerometer in any smartphone made henceforth? What made the wiimote different than a phone with regards to this patent?

