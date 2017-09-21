PC Gaming Is Back in Focus at Tokyo Game Show (bloomberg.com) 54
After taking a back seat to consoles for the past few years, personal computers are enjoying a resurgence in gaming, thanks to the popularity of e-sports, customizable machines and faster software releases. From a report: This week's Tokyo Game Show will feature a main-stage tournament for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, a hit online survival PC game that's been downloaded more than 10 million times since March. Sony's PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One consoles are heading into their fifth years, while Nintendo's Switch is in a bit of a lull before new titles are released for the year-end holiday shopping season. Spending on gaming-ready PC rigs are on track to climb an average of 6.6 percent per year through 2020, while the market as a whole is projected to decline 3.8 percent annually, according to Gartner. Revenue from PC titles will grow by 3 to 4 percent over the coming years, while console-game sales are seen flat, according to DFC Intelligence. Written off years ago for being too expensive, complex and bulky for mass appeal, gaming PCs are seeing a resurgence that could even threaten consoles, according to Kazunori Takahashi, Japan gaming head at Nvidia. "The abundance of titles and the popularity of e-sports is bringing a lot of excitement to PC gaming," said Takahashi, whose employer supplies graphic chips to PC and console makers. Even in Japan, "it's not unreasonable to think that PCs can eventually become a presence that threatens console gaming."
It seems to me that the more popular console games these days have their roots on PCs. Consolitis fucked over a few PC games though, like Skyrim, which had that really crappy flash based menu system that worked well for controllers, but not for mice, and overall the game's control system was really broken for kb+mouse, even though Oblivion didn't have these console problems.
Not to mention that a lot of good RTS series got dumbed down for console use. And let's not get into RTS aimbots so console users can actually hit anything with their twiddle sticks.
It really did. I purchased one of the Assasin's Creed games for my PC, the Pirate one, and it's essentially unplayable using a normal mouse and keyboard. Even using the mouse and keyboard to configure the mouse and keyboard was virtually impossible.
that one asscreed is notoriously poorly ported. It has the control issues you mentioned, but also has a permanently locked fps to 60fps, and yet still manages to have frame drops and stutters even on cards like a 1080. Its a great game, but a horrid port
I used to be turned off by PC games because I hate playing with a keyboard and mouse. But with most games on PC now supporting controllers the same as they do on consoles, it's really becoming a level playing field. And with more mod availability, better graphics options and more hardware customization options, the PC has a strong leg-up on its console competition (for now at least).
As consoles are becoming more and more PC-like and PC's become more-and-more console like, I think it may be a dead issue soon. You'll just play you game on whatever medium you prefer, and get the same experience either way.
But with most games on PC now supporting controllers the same as they do on consoles
Sadly, it's often Xinput controllers only, not traditional DirectInput controllers.
Fuck you, Microsoft, I'm NOT buying a goddamn Xbox 360 controller when I already have several perfectly good devices.
Sadly, it's often Xinput controllers only, not traditional DirectInput controllers.
In part, you can blame Windows Store for this. UWP applications can access XInput but not DirectInput.
It's been a long time since the primary API for controllers on Windows is XInput.
ESports isn't a category of games.
Of course it is. The term refers to video games with competitive multiplayer that remains interesting among expert players and whose publisher grants a license for leagues to stream their matches.
PC gaming runs $1000+
Even $1000 is less than the total price of this generation's consoles: PlayStation 4 Pro ($399), Xbox One X ($499 once it ships in November), and Nintendo Switch ($299).
Actually:
Even $1000 is nearly the sum total price of this generation's consoles: PlayStation 4 Pro ($399), Xbox One X ($499 once it ships in November), and Nintendo Switch ($299).
And, once you have either the XBone or PS4, the other gets pretty optional. Plus, any of them are cheaper than a top video card alone. (ballpark, anyway, not checking).
Yes, PC gaming is awesome, it's just less so at twice the HW cost.
... everyone just got tired of the the console fanbois constantly shouting trying to drone everyone else out.
Not everybody has been sucking at the tit of Microsoft, Sony, or Nintendo. In the PC space there have been a ton of AAA and Indie games that just aren't available on console.
Console are nothing more then walled gardens on a gimped PC. (Hey consoles, how's that 120 fps working out? What, you can't do it and you _still_ struggle to do 30 fps @ 1080p BWUAHA.)
PC have been infinitely more customizable. The first to support 22-bit graphics (Voodoo), 32-bit graphics (RGBA), 4K, 120 fps, SSD, etc, consoles are always playing catching -- signified by the "PC Master Race" slogan.
The keyboard + mouse blows the gamepad away for any sort of precision. i.e. I'll seriously doubt we'll ever see StarCraft (1 or 2) on a console anytime soon because console peripherals never sell well. Hell, with Starcraft 2 I can STILL bog down my i7-4770K + GTX 980 Ti.
This same cycle happens every console. A new console comes up. Everyone gets excited over "exclusives", then in a few years everyone goes back to a bigger and better gaming experience on PC -- for those that can afford it -- and whines about all the shitty console ports. Rinse and Repeat.
Consoles have their place, but PC gaming is still around and always will be. You don't need some bullshit license to release your game on PC.
I intentionally left it vague:
* Some would argue that the only "proper" place is the garbage can.
* Some would argue that is as a "cheap Blu Ray" player. (I'm in this camp.)
* Some would argue they are cheap gaming box. i..e. No broken spyware drivers to worry about and games "just work" out-of-the-box (barring dumb Day 0 patches.)
Who is right? Everyone is right. My needs aren't the same as your needs -- stop judging another person's POV as inferior to your own.
The keyboard + mouse blows the gamepad away for any sort of precision.
Including for racing games and fighting games? How do you play, for example, 2-player Street Fighter series on a keyboard?
I'll seriously doubt we'll ever see StarCraft (1 or 2) on a console anytime soon
Command & Conquer: Red Alert: Retaliation (how's that for colon cancer) was ported to the original PlayStation, and the original StarCraft was ported to the Nintendo 64.
Everyone gets excited over "exclusives"
Sometimes "exclusives" can include an entire genre. What PC games in the platform-fighting genre are recommended for fans of PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale or Super Smash Bros. series who seek to abandon console
There are quite a few reasons why PC gaming didn't die 20 years ago when its obituaries were announced the first time. Or 15 years ago when it died again. Or 10 years ago. Or ever since. The reasons are simple.
Consoles had everything stacked in their favors to take over. There's really a LOT of upsides to consoles, all of which have been thrown into the gutter by their makers. Let's think back a few years, shall we? Let's go back to, say, the 1990s. PC gaming was a mess. So many different setups, no standards, drivers you had to invent and reinvent every other game you wrote, and the same shit for the ones wanting to play. Reconfigure this, memory-optimize that, IRQ settings here, DMA configuration there. Consoles were hassle-free gaming. Plug that cartridge into your NES, your Sega Master system, your NeoGeo or whatever you had and you were good to play. Easy. No fidgeting.
And no loading times! Stuff it in, turn it on, play! That was probably the first thing they lost with the advent of the first CD based consoles that made loading times from effin' FLOPPY DISKS look fast!
And the hassle free part was gone soon, too, when consoles started to become more and more fault-prone. Has there been a generation of consoles since PS1 and XBox where you could rely on them actually still working 2 years from purchase? For the sake of the all-holy copy protection, consoles have become a veritable nightmare when it comes to hardware stability.
Next thing they lost was the input advantage/disadvantage battle. Consoles used controllers, PCs used keyboard and mouse. Which of course means that certain games played better on consoles (like plattformers and arcade flight games) while others played better on PCs (like FPS, RTS and other games where point-and-click/shoot is more relevant). Now, PCs did get their console controllers quite soon. Not to mention the nearly inexhaustible supply of other periphery from flight sticks to steering wheels to
... you name it. Only very recently console makers realized that yes, there is actually a market for such input devices (with the noteworthy exception of Nintendo, who produced an incredible amount of input devices... sadly they insisted in making some NOBODY in their sane mind would WANT to use instead of producing what people would actually be using). And dropping the ball immediately again by providing only overpriced crap that you can use with THEIR product, ONLY their product and only with THIS version of their product. In other words, my PC steering wheel I bought 10 years and 3 PCs ago still works. Do you honestly expect your PS2 steering wheel to work when PS5 comes?
And I didn't even get into the area where you can actually upgrade your PC while you're stuck with whatever the console maker deems "good enough".
Personally, I think consoles dropped the ball when they insisted that they really need to have a full blown operating system that took away the key advantage these machines had over PCs: Exactly that they did NOT need that overhead and could apply their whole processing power to delivering a gaming experience.
