This Guy Is Digitizing the VHS History of Video Games (vice.com) 29
An anonymous reader shares a report: UK-based gaming journalist and blogger Chris Scullion is on a mission to preserve his collection -- and maybe your collection, too -- of these old video game VHS tapes. In the 80s and 90s, video game companies and trade magazines made these tapes to accompany popular titles or new issues with bonus material or promotional footage, giving a glimpse into how marketing for games was done in the industry's early days. Scullion has 18 tapes to upload so far, and plans to provide accompanying commentary as well as the raw video as they go up on his YouTube channel. Scullion's first upload is a promotional tape for Super Mario All-Stars, given away by Nintendo UK in 1993. It's hosted by Craig Charles, who played Lister in the British sci-fi sitcom Red Dwarf. Digitizing his collection keeps that sweet nostalgia content safe from degradation of the magnetic tape, which starts to go downhill within 10 to 25 years. He's capturing them in HD using a 1080p upscaler, at a full 50fps frame rate by converting to HDMI before grabbing -- a higher frame rate than many standard commercial digitizing devices that capture at 30fps -- so that no frames are missed. Some of the tapes he's planning to digitize have already been converted and uploaded to YouTube by other people, he says, but most are either poor quality or captured with less-advanced grabbing devices.
What transfer Tech is he using? Details? (Score:2)
I have some old VHS tapes I'd really like to digitize, but don't know where to start, and I'd really have no problem spending the $$ to get the right stuff to do it right like it sounds like this guy is doing.....
I have. i transferred several old VHS tapes of various shows and such that aren't produced anymore as well as some old recordings I made way back when on my parent's VCR. I had the actual original airing of the first Borg contact on ST:TNG. Ironically, i decided to digitzie it not because it was ST:TNG (I can get blu-rays for that) or the first airing but because of the commercials!
>I think because, as nerds, we've all actually... DONE IT.
So long ago, too. I've actually forgotten what my setup was, though I doubt it was archival quality (not that you can tell with VHS's sub-broadcast quality to start with). I probably just had a coax connection to a capture card and manually trimmed the raw file before leaving it to encode over the next few days.
Dude this is about BETA TAPES! (Score:2)
Are you kidding? This is one of the nerdiest posts I've seen on Slashdot in a while. I'm re-reading the passage from TFA below, and I cannot imagine how it could be much nerdier.
Nintendo's DMCA Takedown in 3... 2... 1...
Nice try if they think they have a claim. That "D" stands for Digital, remember? Nintendo only ever released hte material in analog format. There may be other copyright grounds upon which to base takedown notices, but DMCA won't be one of them.
Transfer tech? (Score:2)
Curious about capture method(s) I have a D-VHS deck which among other things... will output analog VHS to firewire.... I would be interested in seeing a delta on this capture versus D-VHS to FW... still.. very cool.
Considering he's using an HDMI upscaler just to get the framerate right, I'm not so sure it's a perfect setup. Though it might be a cheap trick that works well, I don't understand the advantage over capturing 480i video at 50Hz. Upscaling is really only going to help force Youtube to allocate a decent amount of bandwidth, but that can be done with a software scaler in post-processing.
And....he's in the UK, so that's why I said and meant exactly what I said. What are you getting at?
My Life in Gaming (Score:2)
