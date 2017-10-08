Third 'Nintendo World Championship' Ends With Three Unreleased Switch Game Levels (kotaku.com) 14
An anonymous reader writes: The Nintendo World Championships wrapped up in Manhattan Saturday with two finalists competing on three as-yet-unreleased levels from the upcoming Nintendo Switch game Super Mario Odyssey. 16 contenders had been selected from Mario Kart 7 qualifying rounds at Best Buy stores in eight U.S. cities, and Thomas G. "surged up through the 'underground,' the loser's bracket," reports Kotaku, "after overcoming opponents in games like Mario Party 2 and Super Mario Bros. Deluxe."
Thomas G. found himself in the final round against defending champion John Number, and Kotaku has embedded video clips from Twitch of their climactic final showdown on the three unreleased levels. "The first level forced the two to do a little timing-based puzzle solving, hitting buttons with their caps to create platforms on walls, which they could then hop across to the moon. Level two was a vertical platforming stage using Mario's new cap abilities to fling and fly up the side of a tower. The final boss fight from above closed out the race, with Thomas G. landing the final punch to the boss' face and taking home the trophy."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
There’s “The Wizard” powerglove reference I was looking for. Wish I still had mod points.
the protagonist magically knew where all the secrets where despite never having seen the game before
Keep in mind that this was during the age of "Nintendo Power!" magazine, which frequently promoted upcoming games by revealing at least a secret or two.
I read that summary like three times and I have no idea what any of that means?
2015's event is a good watch, alternating between a nail biter and a blowout:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
The third and final boss battle link is broken now with a "permission denied" notice. Anyone got a working link?
Only for US citizens, lol