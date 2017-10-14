Russia Reportedly Used Pokemon Go In an Effort To Inflame Racial Tensions (theverge.com) 192
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Russia's far-ranging campaign to promote dissension in the United States reportedly included an effort to weaponize Pokemon Go. CNN reported that in July 2016, a Tumblr page linked to Russia's now-notorious Internet Research Agency promoted a contest encouraging people sympathetic to the Black Lives Matter movement to play the game near famous sites of police brutality. Players were told to change their characters' names to the victims of those incidents -- an apparent effort to inflame racial tensions. The Tumblr page was linked to Do Not Shoot Us, a multi-platform campaign designed to mimic aspects of Black Lives Matter. (As CNN notes, the name plays on "hands up, don't shoot," one of the movement's slogans.) Do Not Shoot Us included a website, donotshoot.us, along with related pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. The Facebook page was one of 470 pages that were removed after the company determined that it was linked to Russian groups attempting to interfere in US politics.
For this I would view it on Pay-Per-View, and get my micro wave popcorn ready!
The strategy is obvious (Score:4, Insightful)
It's less trying to promote one side or the other than a case of Let's You and Him Fight where they just try to get everyone so mad at each other than the US has trouble governing. Trolls are less about converting people (although it's great if they can) and more about making the other side think their views are so insane that they can't be reasoned with. It's all an attempt to get us into increasingly frustrated self selected bubbles and it does seem to be working.
...but maybe I'm just bitter because the Russians didn't offer me a Lapras for helping them. I mean if you're going to use Pokemon Go, use it!
Trust me... It didn't take the Russians to be divisive, condescending, smug, and insulting.
Liberal America did a great job of that without any prompting.
"Hillary Clinton Doesn't Need White Males" wasn't a headline crafted by Russians. It was crafted by her, and radicalized millions of Obama voters against her.
Trust me... It didn't take the Russians to be divisive, condescending, smug, and insulting.
Liberal America did a great job of that without any prompting.
The irony in your post is almost palpable.
Is that irony you're smelling, or vodka?
(In other words, I think they're still at it.)
Trust me... It didn't take the Russians to be divisive, condescending, smug, and insulting.
Liberal America did a great job of that without any prompting.
The irony in your post is almost palpable.
Please show us a conservative campaign that the Russians exploited for purposes of divisiveness. Your response is telling, utter refusal to acknowledge reality.
So you're doubling down with a Red Herring and a dash of Reductio Ad Absurdum? No surprise there.
So you're doubling down with a Red Herring and a dash of Reductio Ad Absurdum? No surprise there.
Says the guy resorting to ad hominem and carefully avoiding the substance of the matter. No surprise there.
So you're doubling down with a Red Herring and a dash of Reductio Ad Absurdum? No surprise there.
Says the guy resorting to ad hominem and carefully avoiding the substance of the matter. No surprise there.
Please show where I have attacked the OP and not his "arguments".
"Please show us a conservative campaign that the Russians exploited for purposes of divisiveness"
Trump-Pence 2016.
Not a rhetorical question: Why do all the Trump apologists assume that the Congressional committees and the intelligence committees will provide them with the proof they have? Why exactly do you think you are privy to what they've found out?
You mean, "Prepare to die"? That escalated fast.
You mean, "Prepare to die"? That escalated fast.
I lolled.
I agree. The Democratic Party has made it clear that if you're a white male (or even just a white female who wants a normal life), they DO NOT want your vote.
Fair enough. If they don't want me to vote for them, I will not vote for them. Ever.
They've made themselves an actively toxic party. It's time for them to reap what they've sowed, and there's no need for Russian involvement for that to happen. There's a reason the Democrats control almost no local governments, and it has nothing to do with Russia.
"Fair enough. If they don't want me to vote for them, I will not vote for them. Ever."
That's deplorable.
As much as the left has demonized the right, the right has demonized the left as well. Both sides are fully guilty of playing this game of making the other side looks absolutely insane, and people gladly do it because they think "well if the other side is crazy, that means I must be completely logical". And then they self-segregate on social media where they can be around people that agree with them.
Want a challenge? Every day, check the news on Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, and NPR. You'd be amazed how clear y
While I appreciate your desire to be even-handed, I don't think you can really claim a moral equivalence between a group that supported Donald Trump and one that did not.
Compared to what? The far left outlets in other countries?
I don't know of anyone who thinks we'd be holding hands and loving each other sans the bots. This is an existing problem otherwise they'd have nothing to work with. However, there is evidence for them existing (since they've traced the activity back to Russia) so denying that this is happening at all is equally naive.
Re:The strategy is obvious (Score:4, Insightful)
there is evidence
... (since they've traced the activity back to Russia)
in fact, there is no independently verifiable evidence.
establishment authorities are making claims there is evidence and links, but no concrete details that can be checked independently.
and even these claims are not of original accusations of facilitating trump win, "hacking" the election, etc, but of spending less than 0.01% of online (loosely defined) political ads( and much less of all ads), by "russia linked" "entities" (without much details about them and their alleged links).
does russia's interests oppose usa's? yes.
does russia want a weak usa ? yes.
is russia trying to get its way v.s usa, even using covert and criminal activity? yes.
all that is true (not just of russia but plenty of others) for a long time.
but current narrative is not about such obvious things. it is a blatant attempt at renouncing responsibility for american evils and failures, and attempt to deny incompatibility of reality prevailing in usa, with agendas and ideology of establishment( whether it be sharing economic benefits and pains, justifications and sacrifices for permanent wars, free trade, unregulated immigration, etc etc ).
by blaming russians for events arising from that reality( such as election of trump), you delegitimize that real opposition to establishment ideology and agendas.
establishment authorities are making claims there is evidence and links, but no concrete details that can be checked independently.
Can you explain this conspiracy where the FBI, CIA, NSA and DNI are deliberately lying about this, going against their government? And how come Trump and the rest of the GOP are unable to do anything about it, even after firing one FBI director?
Look, I don't like those guys either, but you are alleging a vast conspiracy that is trying to topple the US government, but which the government can do little about, and your only "evidence" is that they didn't publish enough details of their investigations to satis
This should not be modded troll. It actually addresses a crucial question: where's the meat? When an authoritative report supports a claim one should think twice. But that is also what good journalists should do: challenge the report. They do it, mostly outside of the mainstream, sometimes in it. And the report is very weak and does not represent the intelligence community to the extent it claims. One recent analysis is from Scott Ritter: https://consortiumnews.com/201... [consortiumnews.com]
.
So one can say the FBI, CIA, NSA
The fact that it is modded troll pretty much confirms that it's a bullshit conspiracy theory. If there was any truth to it there would be no need to abuse the moderation system to support it.
It's like blasphemy laws. Ideas so flimsy that counter arguments need to be banned.
Talking about flimsy arguments, that's one. As is the leading article of the topic. I've been modded troll as well for all the wrong reasons.
As I said, it's reasonable to just go with the authoritative statements of the CIA. And sometimes that means you're wrong. This is one of those times. I gave you one solid link. You think I should have given you twenty to make an impression?
You think any major paper will stick their neck out and say the whole Russiagate thing(which is a whole set of accusations) is bul
Hmmm, "is reaching". Passive verb phrase anchoring your lead sentence.
As Pinker points out in more than one book, the principle advantage of the passive voice is to avoid naming the subject conducting the action.
The subject of your sentence is "fake russia-gate narrative", which in this construction effectively behaves as topic, not subject. And it's already wrong, because "-gate" is a suffix that principally denotes criminal coverup (Nixon's mor
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
My wife stubbed her toe on her chair this week. Or so she claimed.
I knew it! You're sleeping with her.
This isn't trolling, this is state intelligence level psi-ops and stirring up civil unrest in other countries. This is Russia subverting US politics (BLM is a political movement, seeking political change) and causing distrust and unrest among the population.
Look at how often BLM are labelled terrorists right here. Look at how people post complaints about fake groups like "Antifa Boston", citing fake news articles. It's not even all Russia, a lot of it is just useful idiots who got suckered in and started ge
Yeah because if you don't subscribe to far left wing views, you want to kill unarmed black men...
wtf?
I didn't make the implication. You did.
I don't really care where people fall on some spectrum. Their positions on individual issues are what's important. How far left a politician in the US compared to other countries is irrelevant. It's basically the underpinning of a no-true-leftist fallacy.
I don't doubt that people on the left also fall for this sort of thing now and again too, by the way. I'm not partisan on this, I'm just against this kind of state level subversion of western societies.
When I hear someone crying about Russian influence I'm lead to wonder what the same people think of AIPAC and associated organized sophisticated Israeli propaganda campaigns in this country. Do they find them equally outrageous?
Is the outrage sourced from the concept of subversion/interference or is it based mostly on the content of the message? e.g. I don't like what your doing so I'll use foreign aspect to justify and amplify my displeasure...
Of course the flip side is I am indifferent to or support w
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Are you saying the Russians also promoted Hillary?
They didn't promote anybody. But they did work - as they have for decades - to simply muddy the waters, stir the pot, and attempt to instill division and antipathy across the board. They, like everyone else "official," had every expectation that Clinton would win - and their efforts were simply aimed at making that task as difficult as possible. Which is what they've always done, and also do throughout the world.
So since the Trump=Russia narrative failed, we now have an SJW=Russia talking point to try and rile up the right against Russia?
It did not fail. The investigations are ongoing.
Why are you so dismissive about this subject? Wouldn't you want to know if a foreign entity that is not the friend of the US and the west in general is interfering in your country's politics? Wouldn't you be concerned about possible collusion between the White House and an authoritarian country that actively fights against western values on multiple fronts?
Yes Iâ(TM)d like to know if that happened. I would also like to know if Hillary Clinton is actually an alien from a far away galaxy. Wouldnâ(TM)t you like to know if that was the case? Or do you not care about your country or democracy? She was a sitting senator, after all, and ran for the highest seat in the land, with millions of people voting for her (many of them citizens!). If an alien from a far away galaxy were able to infiltrate our demoracy to that extent, I hope we would all want to know
Peak Wingnut Projection (Score:2)
The parties traded places fifty years ago, dumbass. This is not news. And skip Robert Byrd as he spent the rest of his life apologizing for joining the Klan, as opposed to Republicans like Strom Thurmond and Jesse Helms who went to their graves as Dixiecrats.
You mean right-wing corp
Dunno, I skipped the parts that were completely incoherent.
Re: (Score:2)
Just can't help yourself, can you? Went ahead and fucked the Byrd chicken after that canard was prebutted.
Yes, right-wing Democrats like Hillary "Superpredators" Clinton did oppose marriage equality right up until the Supreme Court made the point moot. It's why I rub those facts of Hillbots who Swiftboated their opponent Sanders for being weak on minorities.
WYP?
I'm
Just can't help yourself, can you? Went ahead and fucked the Byrd chicken after that canard was prebutted.
Yea, when you SUPPORT a KKK leader for 60 years, and then put up for president a candidate that calls him her "mentor", thats pretty much a solid clue they are the party that supports bigots.
Remember, Trump was a bigot for not calling out white supremists by names for 48 hours. How bad is it that a party supported a KKK leader for 60 years? Liberals have gone full stupid, I'm only using your own arguments against you. 60 years > 48 hours by a LONG shot.
DNC IS the party that supports bigots, period. Y
I'm a leftist, dumbass. The DNC organization can go die in a fire. They're right wing hacks like yourself - and I hear they have a position open for an IT worker. You have so much in common!
Speaking of which.....has anyone else noticed there hasn't been a SINGLE article on Slashdot about Imran Awan and his shenanigans as a Congressional IT staffer for some major Democrats? Is it just political bias amongst the
/. editorial staff? BeauHD bends over backwards to bring us every negative thing about Trump while skipping over this equally-interesting (from the perspective of IT practices, opsec, and crime) story affecting the opposite party.
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
https://www.forbes.co [forbes.com]
He wasn't a KKK leader for 60 years, you dumb fuck. He rejected the Klan in his twenties and spent the rest of his life apologizing for it and trying to help minorities - as opposed to Helms or Thurmond. Every time you try to keep making this thing happen - it's not going to happen - you make yourself look as moranic as the wingnuts who keep blaming Clinton for Ruby Ridge after it's been pointed out to them that happened before Clinton was even elected, when
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Keep fucking that chicken, [youtube.com] wingnut.
It's just the dems... (Score:1, Insightful)
...laying blame for their race war on Russia. Fake news is fake.
Next they're going to say Russia mind controlled Hillary and made her call half the country deplorable.
Next they're going to say Russia mind controlled Hillary and made her call half the country deplorable.
Actual quote: "...you could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables."
(Source: Dylan Cutler's answer to What percentage of eligible voters voted for Trump? [quora.com])
HOW?! (Score:1)
The thing about Pokemon GO is that you have almost no interaction with other players. They didn't add raids until this year, meaning that at the time, literally the only interaction you had with other players was by attacking a gym held by an opposing team or adding a lure to a gym. Nothing else you did effected anything that anyone else was doing. There remains no way to talk to other players in-game. No way to see other players. No way to see if anyone is near you.
This story makes absolutely no sense. You
When will the left ... (Score:4, Insightful)
... Realize that the MSM(ratings), politicians(votes) and external forces(espionage) are at place to cause anger? The common American goes about their day, trying to earn enough to provide for their loved ones. But the left is eating up anything and everything divisive, projecting all kinds of ill will towards anyone who has a differing opinion - SO MUCH SO, that a person who should not be the president of the US, IS the president of the US, because there was no other choice.
And what has happened since the US election? The left has double downed on portraying any and all who don't think exactly as they do, as misogynists(oh the irony there) and racists(check out the founding and core of the Democratic party for the TRUE racists.
Pushing people so far will yield someone who is not afraid to push back, and that was who was elected - the only person is not afraid to push back against all the crap that is constantly slung against the right.
Keep on looking down your nose at fly over country, and this will NOT get any better. In fact, it will get MUCH worse.
*Please done take this as the right is perfect, because I am greatly saddened that Trump can't act like an adult. He had the perfect opportunity, and has done nothing but blow it.
Who you talking "left", Kemosabe? (Score:3)
It's right wing Democrats who keep fucking the Russian chicken, though they've been reduced to talking about Pokemon and Russian internet ads (many of which came AFTER the election, and one of which was for a documentary attacking a Trump golf course). They clutch onto that raft so they don't have to admit they nominated an even worse candidate than Trump to run for the presidency.
And before the Russian chicken came a long, right-wing Democrats were fucking the "white male privilege" chicken with abandon,
He speaks the truth! I mean, why else would he post as Anonymous Koward Comrade?
... Realize that the MSM(ratings), politicians(votes) and external forces(espionage) are at place to cause anger? The common American goes about their day, trying to earn enough to provide for their loved ones. But the left is eating up anything and everything divisive, projecting all kinds of ill will towards anyone who has a differing opinion
You do remember the years of insisting that the first black president was not American and was a secret Muslim? The insane conspiracy theories claiming that illegal immigrants were voting and stealing elections. Claims that scientists were part of some bizarre global warming conspiracy? Treating gay and transgendered people like second class citizens.
These aren't fringe ideas from the right. These are right in the main-stream of the Republican party.
SO MUCH SO, that a person who should not be the president of the US, IS the president of the US, because there was no other choice.
On the Republican side, no, there wasn't a lot of choice.
But they haven't (Score:3)
Russia hasn't done shit. Bush's mistake back in 2003 was in trying to provide evidence (all of which was fake) that Saddam planned 911 and was pursuing nuclear weapons. If he only knew he could have skipped that whole sending Powell to the UN and providing satellite photos, and just told a tall tale with no evidence whatsoever. Because people would eat it up with a spoon.
Russia points out racial issues in the US... (Score:3)
... so must be trying to destroy the American way of Life clearly!
/s
They spotted the gullible media willingness to swallow the "hands up, don't shoot" fiction at face value, and leveraged it to further coarsen our political culture. Simple as that. They want discord, because it helps distract from their criminality. The fake BLM-style narrative is a perfect bit of leverage to that end.
dang (Score:2)
Seriously this.
The saddest day in boardrooms of the major military-industrial suppliers was when the Eastern Bloc collapsed. They knew that the evil USSR was their primary justification for increased budgets and profits. I wouldn't be surprised if they negotiated with Soviet generals. 'We build a supersonic bomber and you can go to your committee and fund a supersonic interceptor. More jobs for everyone!'
anyone still believe this Peak Bullshit? (Score:5, Insightful)
If so you should send me your money before some Nigerian prince steals it from you. The story went from Russia hacking servers and emails, to Russia colluding with Trump, and now we're down to talking about Pokemon and Facebook ads. But Russiagaters have to keep talking about this - if they stop, they'd have to admit they were a million megatons of bullshit crammed into a five pound sack.
https://consortiumnews.com/201... [consortiumnews.com]
Actually the evidence is mounting. This article has a good summary with plenty of links: https://www.theguardian.com/us... [theguardian.com]
I find this report by the Director of National Intelligence particularly interesting: https://www.dni.gov/files/docu... [dni.gov]
We also assess Putin and the Russian Government aspired to help President-elect Trumpâ(TM)s election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him.All three agencies agree with this judgment. CIA and FBI have high confidence in this judgment;NSA has moderate confidence.
Moscowâ(TM)s influence campaign followed a Russian messaging strategy that blends covert intelligence operationsâ"such as cyber activityâ"with overt efforts by Russian Government agencies, state-funded media, third-party intermediaries, and paid socialmedia users or âoetrolls.â
The extent to which Trump was involved in this has yet to be determined. The investigation is on-going. It seems that some of his staff did meet with people working for the Russian government and communicated with them in other ways, but to be fair that in itself isn't
You want to use cashiers check or PayPal... (Score:2, Insightful)
...to send me your life savings?
Fixed that for you.
The Russian's hacked power plants storyline was bullshit. [theatlantic.com]
CrowdStrike is bullshit. [voanews.com]
The "17 intelligence agencies" line was bullshit. [consortiumnews.com]
The Russia hacked election systems is bullshit. [theintercept.com]
Sure, lets look at this - while remembering the FBI wasn't allowed to examine the DNC servers so how exactly would they have "high confidence" in any thing - but th
What does the DNC emails have to do with Russian inference? Your entire argument seems to be that because you found some fake thing everything else no matter how unrelated must also be fake.
This seems to be a standard tactic of alternative fact peddlers. CNN made a mistake once, therefore everything they ever reported is fake news.
Are you....kidding? It's only the foundation for for the accusations that Russia tried to interfere with the election. No big whoop.
FTFY2.
Your projection is noted - Russiagate is the definition of fake news.
Don't like that? Then come up with more evidence than what Birthers, Chem Trailers and Sandy Hook Truthers do to support their theories. Or admit you've turned into that cranky Uncle Bob on Facebook who insists to this day that Obama really was a Kenyan-born Muslim with a fake birth certificate.
Eh.
Veh.
Dence.
The foundation of the accusations about Russian interference are the FBI, CIA and NSA investigations of their activity on social media, funding and meeting with American citizens. It's all in that report, why don't you read it?
No. It's not. Not even remotely close. Whining about Social Media ads - many of which were placed after the election last November and someone of which involved cute pictures of cats or criticizing a Trump golf course in Scotland - is the last pathetic attempt of partisan hacks desperate to keep their edition of the Whtiewater/Vince Foster witch hunts going. Or didn't you notice the steady moving of the goalposts - from DNC hacking to collusion to $100,000 in ads (many of which were place after the election) in a race where Hillary spent $1.2 biiiiiiiillion dollars?
You mean a report completely lacking in the aforementioned Eh Veh Dence from the same professional liars who sold you on Saddam plotting 911, who spy on Congress while perjuring [usnews.com] themselves before Congress?
Did you read the link noting that all this hyperventilation is over drops in an ocean?
Say hi to Uncle Bob for me, as you've turned into a Birther: someone who skates right on by legitimate reasons to oppose a political opponent in favor of engaging in theories so bizarre they wouldn't make it onto Info Wars.
And all so that the corporate Democrats that brought you Trump can make the conversation about Russia and not their epic fail, so they can maintain control and direction over the party. Might as take one of Uncle Bob's "4 more years!" sign and put it on your lawn. Right now.
Yeah okay, they are all liars, blah blah. Do you have any actual evidence though? I mean, in the case of Iraq there was strong evidence even at the time that it was bullshit, but here there appears to be zero.
I mean, if there was any evidence then why hasn't Trump done anything with it? Why doesn't he fire the people behind this conspiracy against him, or start an investigation into it as he threatened to do with Hilary?
I no more need to provide evidence that Russia did not hack the election than you need to provide evidence that you did not build a time machine to go back and assassinate Abraham Lincoln.
1) You cannot prove a negative
2) It's the job of the person making the claim to provide the evidence
And so far Russiagates have as much evidence as the people
Well there is evidence that Russia did interfere with the election, some presented in that report and some from other sources... So yeah, you do need to provide evidence that it never happened and explain why major US government agencies are lying about it.
Re: (Score:2)
You gotta love the right, misrepresent evidence from the CIA to justify a war, then point your previous deception as reason to doubt evidence of your latest misdeeds.
You're 0 for 3. Care to back up and try again, but reading this time?
If so you should send me your money before some Nigerian prince steals it from you. The story went from Russia hacking servers and emails, to Russia colluding with Trump, and now we're down to talking about Pokemon and Facebook ads. But Russiagaters have to keep talking about this - if they stop, they'd have to admit they were a million megatons of bullshit crammed into a five pound sack.
https://consortiumnews.com/201... [consortiumnews.com]
Yeah... the story isn't actually changing, there's just more chapters.
It's like how when a new woman comes out and accuses Harvey Weinstien of assaulting her people don't go "wait, I thought the story was that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted 20 women, now it's claimed he assaulted 21??? The story is changing!! It's all bullshit!!!"
Of course the story is changing - otherwise they'd be talking about how Boris Yanchecov, Russian FSB agent personally gave a thumb drive to Jared Kushner with DNC emails to leak to Fox News and now asking Trump to resign. Not talking about $5000 in Google ads purchased out of Google's $70 billion in annual ad revenue.
But that's not happening, because the entire hysteria was deranged partisan bullshit from the beginning.
In Post-Soviet Russia... (Score:2, Funny)
Pokemon Go plays YOU!
The obvious counter strategy ... (Score:2)
Media does it better (Score:2)
Ruskies can learn a thing or two from US media on how best to "inflame racial tensions" for profit.
The "Russ" IRA ? (Score:2)
