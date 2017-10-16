Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


First Person Shooters (Games) XBox (Games) PC Games (Games)

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Blocks 322,000 Cheaters (pcgamer.com) 162

Posted by EditorDavid from the first-person-cheaters dept.
The new anti-cheating system installed in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has been banning more than 6,000 suspected cheaters every day. An anonymous reader quotes PC Gamer: That's according to BattlEye, which polices the game's servers. Its official account tweeted yesterday that between 6,000 and 13,000 players are getting their marching orders daily. On Saturday morning, it had cracked down on nearly 20,000 players within the previous 24-hour period... In total, the service has blocked 322,000 people, double the number that was reported by the game's creator Brendan Greene, aka PlayerUnknown, last month.
Yesterday the game had more than 2.2 million concurrent players.

  • Get rekt cheaters (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Losers by default.

    • Re:Get rekt cheaters (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 16, 2017 @07:58AM (#55376203)

      Indeed. Blocking is too nice. The better way is to detect cheaters and subtly modify their game so they go on a downhill course. Loss at every turn, and a hilarious sight for real players. After a while they notice, and consider the cheat sw 'broken'.

      • Re:Get rekt cheaters (Score:5, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 16, 2017 @10:05AM (#55376713)

        I think DotA 2 cages cheater and bot accounts into their own world. So it turns into cheaters vs. cheaters and bots vs. bots. There is no way to find out that you are locked out of the normal game until you notice a complete lack of collectible items and those don't drop very often.

      • Re:Get rekt cheaters (Score:4, Interesting)

        by AmazingRuss ( 555076 ) on Monday October 16, 2017 @11:38AM (#55377319)

        Why not just cohort all the cheaters together, and let them play by their rules?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        There was some game that put all the cheaters into their own server-pool, so they could cheat the hell out of each other. I like the idea.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      These people are those for which image and appearance is everything and actual skill does not count. Unfortunately, they probably get the idea from how the rest of modern society works. One of the indicators of a society in decline.

  • Are this this anti-cheat system reliable or are there false positives? That is a lot of cheaters. Is the patch for the cheater's mod out yet to get around it? Ruins the game for everyone including the cheaters IMO.

    • Re:That is a LOT of cheaters (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Smidge204 ( 605297 ) on Monday October 16, 2017 @07:53AM (#55376181) Journal

      I'm sure that if you survey the people who've been banned, there is a near 100% false-positive rate.

      I have it on good authority that nobody has ever been banned from any game for actually cheating; it's always a mod they forgot to uninstall (cosmetic only, of course!), or some innocuous program they have running in the background, or someone hacked their account...
      =Smidge=

      • Re:That is a LOT of cheaters (Score:5, Interesting)

        by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Monday October 16, 2017 @08:11AM (#55376233)
        I remember once when someone was complaining on developer forums with much the same line of crap until one of the developers or community managers there posted and went into details about the programs the cheater was running and even pointed out another forum where the cheater (using the same username no less) had been posting asking after cheat programs.

        I think companies do it this way because they know these little shits will just buy another copy of the game, so more money for them, but I think it would be better to just quarantine all of the cheaters together so they can only play with each other. The only way out of that is to play for as many hours as you were cheating without using any at all to learn why it isn't appropriate to cheat.

        • Re:That is a LOT of cheaters (Score:5, Insightful)

          by Xyrus ( 755017 ) on Monday October 16, 2017 @09:09AM (#55376513) Journal

          Why bother cheating? It's a game. It's like saying, "Woohoo, I won the marathon!" while driving a hemi.

          Seriously, if you have to cheat in a video game to make yourself feel 733t, you need to re-examine your priorities.

          • Re:That is a LOT of cheaters (Score:5, Funny)

            by NicknameUnavailable ( 4134147 ) on Monday October 16, 2017 @09:31AM (#55376591)

            Why bother cheating? It's a game. It's like saying, "Woohoo, I won the marathon!" while driving a hemi.

            Not that I condone cheating (I don't, there are better ways,) but you seem to misunderstand gaming culture. It's not about winning or losing, it's about making your opponent (and sometimes you teammates) rage and reevaluate their life choices/use of time.

            If you can use nothing more than a glowing box with some hardened oil clicky things attached to it with metal and slightly less hardened oil strings and cause someone you've never met, who has no idea who you are, to smash their computer and develop an existential crisis - well that's just magickal - it's better than sex.

            • Re:That is a LOT of cheaters (Score:4, Interesting)

              by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 16, 2017 @09:49AM (#55376665)

              It's the same reason bullies bully. They only feel good when on top, and they lack the empathy that makes you feel on top when helping others. So the only way to feel on top is to dominate others, and the surest way to dominate others is in an unfair fight.

              If you're interested in the science behind this, find the lecture "What makes a bully" on youtube.

            • That only covers the killer-type cheaters [wikipedia.org] (which, granted, is most of them). Explorer and achiever types cheat to gain undeserved praise from other players for their discoveries or gear they've amassed. There's not much cheating among socializers, though they have a disproportionate share of drama and backstabbing. Basically cheating in the social realm, rather than in the game realm.
            • well that's just magickal - it's better than sex.

              If it is better than sex, you are doing sex wrong.

          • Back when the original DOOM and it's sequel were popular, I played that a decent amount. (Yes, I know, I'm old.) But sometimes when playing single-player, I would cheat to go into "god mode" because I wanted to blow off some steam, and mow through all the enemies without having to worry about taking damage.

            Now, that probably doesn't apply to these cheaters. I mean, maybe they want to blow off some steam after a hard day at work, but most of the heavy PvP games these days have rewards for being really good a

            • Re: (Score:3)

              by Amouth ( 879122 )

              While i understand and to a point agree, there is a big difference between cheating in single player to bow off steam, and then cheating in PvP.

              Cheat all you want single player, but if you come to an online platform where it is PvP or any way multi player leave the cheats at the door..

            • half life/cs speed hack was the most fun i have had in any computer game ever.....

          • Re:That is a LOT of cheaters (Score:4, Insightful)

            by Bruinwar ( 1034968 ) <bruinwar AT hotmail DOT com> on Monday October 16, 2017 @09:47AM (#55376651)

            I couldn't agree more. But I don't think it's about feeling errrrr 733t?... it's about being an little punk asshole. Like in the MMOs where they grief players for fun. Like completely taking over a town in WoW killing everyone over & over, including the NPCs, so no quests can be ran. Some people really seem to enjoy it.

            I shouldn't be surprised how many people cheat. Back in Quake 2 my friends & I ran a server. At one point we finally had to add anti-cheat & dang we caught a lot. Many people I knew for a long time & thought they were damn good. ICQ was burning up that night. These guys got shamed bad, how embarrassing.

            • WoW had an achievement, I think, at one point in time where you would kill the leader NPC in each of the opposing faction's main cities. Whether this still exists, I do not know. You were accosted by a relatively constant stream of high level NPC guards along with players of the opposing faction coming in and smacking you around.

              Factions taking over towns was very much the outcome of one or two players going on a gank-fest around the vicinity of a low level quest hub town. The ganked players would complain,

          • Re: (Score:1, Funny)

            by Anonymous Coward

            you need to re-examine your priorities.

            Wanna buy some death sticks?

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Luthair ( 847766 )
            I have a better analogy - its like competing in athletics while taking performance enhancing drugs.... oh wait.

          • Why bother cheating?

            Try playing Pokemon Go in a rural area and you'll quickly understand why people cheat (GPS spoofing) at that game. Unlike deathmatch/PvP battle games where you're being a dick to legitimate players by cheating, PoGo's cheat simply enables you to play the game without having to walk/drive all over creation.

            Naturally, Niantic regularly flips their shit over people cheating. It seems they don't want people who aren't willing to waste a ton of gasoline to enjoy playing their virtual cockfighting game.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by cfalcon ( 779563 )

              > Naturally, Niantic regularly flips their shit over people cheating. It seems they don't want people who aren't willing to waste a ton of gasoline to enjoy playing their virtual cockfighting game.

              Of course they don't want cheaters to cheat at their game. A game that doesn't action cheaters trivializes the actions that others who play the game legitimately go through. Most especially in pokemon go, a game about going places physically, not GPS spoofing in bluestacks or whatever.

          • I know that some people get a great sense of satisfaction from beating them but for me it's little consolation for wasting several hours of free time. If I get stuck I cheat and move on, I am just not that into games.
            Picking them apart with cheat engine is actually more fun than winning the right way.

          • See marathoninvestigation.com. It is unreal the number of people who cheat in marathons.

        • ... but I think it would be better to just quarantine all of the cheaters together so they can only play with each other.

          This.

          The negative stigma against cheating at video games really didn't start until most games went in the direction of online PvP. Pepperidge Farm remembers official strategy guides (printed on actual dead trees), Game Genie, and when developers actually included cheat codes in their games. Video games are just supposed to be entertainment - not a personal quest towards enlightenment. IMHO, all this taking games too seriously has sucked the fun out of gaming.

          Being banned for cheating is like Hasbro conf

        • There have been single player games that have done similar things to prevent piracy. Instead of failing the game immediately when they detect a pirated copy, they wait until near the end of the game to show a notice or give a lower score or prevent completion.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        It does happen sometimes. There was a case where some kid with developmental problems was banned because he used a memory card (remember those) to copy a save game from his friend in order to unlock stuff in his copy of the game, and then went online. I guess it was back in the XBOX 360 days or even the original.

        The worst part is that Microsoft doesn't just ban you temporarily or just your account, they ban your XBOX. They basically remote brick it as a usable games machine and it's impossible to appeal. A

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I've never been banned for cheating, but I've had a program flagged by a cheat detector before.

        I used to play Planetside 2. They added Battleye cheat detection at some point. Shortly after that, Battleye flagged the Palemoon browser executable as "unknown and therefore suspicious" and made me close it before it would let me play.

        I don't doubt people that complain about false-positives. Most cheat-detection software is pants-on-head retarded.

      • I have it on good authority that nobody has ever been banned from any game for actually cheating;

        Just look up Diablo 2.

      • First rule of PvP is that if you lose, the other guy was cheating.
        Second rule of PvP is that if you win, it was all due to superior skill.
        Third rule of PvP is that the game creators have a grudge against you (or your role, your class, etc).
        Fourth rule of PvP is that mom has to knock before entering the basement.

    • 100 cheaters getting various false log-ins banned thousands of times.

  • Xbox Cross Network Play (Score:5, Interesting)

    by HalAtWork ( 926717 ) on Monday October 16, 2017 @08:00AM (#55376207)

    Doesn't sound like such a good idea anymore if it will bring cheating to the console experience...

    Hopefully in cross-network games you can choose to play with console players only.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kiuas ( 1084567 )

      Cross-network play in shooters has never seemed like a good idea to begin with IMO. The difference in precision and speed afforded by a mouse+keyboard setup as compared to a controller is such that I think console players are at an inherent disadvantage.

      • That part isn't so bad. People already play gamepad vs keyboard/mouse on PC. Xbox is also getting official USB mouse/keyboard support for games and apps anyway.

      • Back in the 360 days the Shadowrun multiplayer shooter made it glaringly obvious that this sort of thing doesn't work well. A mouse is just far more accurate than a joystick.

  • Now what about PED users?

    We have it on good authority that ChrisRedfield88 and Doomslaya were wreaking havoc while under the influence of Redbull & Mountain Dew.

  • I have never understood how these players cheat. Is it special software or hardware? How do game developers prevent it?

    • Re:How do they do it (Score:4, Informative)

      by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Monday October 16, 2017 @08:56AM (#55376443) Journal
      There are a few who are skilled enough to write their own code, but it's mostly just copy/paste [makeuseof.com] from the plethora of online cheat sites.

    • Re:How do they do it (Score:5, Informative)

      by Wrath0fb0b ( 302444 ) on Monday October 16, 2017 @09:21AM (#55376561)

      There are a few basic categories of cheating by modifying your client software. In order of simplest-to-most-complicated.

      (1) Rendering. For obvious reasons rendering the 3D scene is done on the client side. A malicious client can replace opaque textures with transparent ones so as to see through walls. This is more advantageous in games where bullets go through walls.

      More advanced rendering hacks involve replacing enemies/targets/powerups such that they appear in garish colors, emit light or even messing with their poly configuration so they appear huge.

      (2) Data reveal. Since much of the data has to be transmitted from the server to local, much of it not "visible" to the player, another class of hacks intercepts this data (either in-memory from the victim process or from the network stack) and displays it out-of-band, e.g. on a minimap running on a second screen. I can imagine in a game like PUBG (or Starcraft) this would be a huge advantage.

      (3) Input cheating. Most likely to get you banned -- this is basically an aim-bot that synthesizes the right input based on either reading the screen or, more likely, hovering data as in (2). Fairly easy to spot from looking at the server replay, as it will basically be a few milliseconds from when an enemy comes into view and when a perfectly-placed shot is fired. Also, in my experience looking at replays, humans almost always overshoot when aiming and then correct back. Aimbots somehow manage to decelerate right on target . . .

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Wow. Lets hope nobody is smart enough to write an aimbot that adds a random normal-distribution based Sleep() before moving, or uses basic damped simple harmonic motion to aim. Such a thing is unthinkable.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Kjella ( 173770 )

        (3) Input cheating. Most likely to get you banned -- this is basically an aim-bot that synthesizes the right input based on either reading the screen or, more likely, hovering data as in (2). Fairly easy to spot from looking at the server replay, as it will basically be a few milliseconds from when an enemy comes into view and when a perfectly-placed shot is fired. Also, in my experience looking at replays, humans almost always overshoot when aiming and then correct back. Aimbots somehow manage to decelerate right on target...

        I remember aimbots that worked like that in Unreal Tournament last century. They were quickly banned, they were quickly modified to "merely" be superhuman-ish. I have a friend who could get himself banned on any public server with the sniper rifle, he wasn't cheating as I saw him play in real life just very quick, very skilled. Hit a few too many headshots and he'd be banned as a cheater. I'm sure the anti-hack system was also pretty crude just like the aimbots themselves, but it's not trivial to accurately

        • Snipers are pussies anyway. I don't know why the developers always have to add a gun that kills in one shot from across the map. It just ruins the game for other players so the sniper can have "fun" taking pot-shots by himself.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by cfalcon ( 779563 )

            > Snipers are pussies anyway.

            Just because you are walking food in an open field doesn't mean everyone sucks as much at keeping cover as you.

        • I used to play Quake 2 on a few servers with the game speed cranked way up, rail gun only (like a sniper rifle, point and shoot weapon,) and a laser hook thingy that you could aim at a wall waaaaay over there and it would pull you towards it at amazing speed. With that and some other adjustments it became a fast twitch freakout session every time I logged in.

          I died what seemed like a thousand times the first day. Then I started to get the hang of moving fast in 3 dimensions, aiming and shooting while flyi

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by cfalcon ( 779563 )

            That's actually really interesting. It sounds like this would be interesting as a training trick. Food for thought, thanks.

  • Better solution (Score:4, Interesting)

    by qbast ( 1265706 ) on Monday October 16, 2017 @09:01AM (#55376469)
    Just put cheaters in a game with other cheaters. No banning necessary and everybody is happy.

    • Hmmm.....
      The nest answer would be not to cheat, but make the game believe your opponent is cheating...

    • I tend to like this solution the best, but my problem lies with games that allow players to report cheaters. I don't cheat in games, but have been reported for cheating in a few games (old Counterstrike servers, Smite, HotS) because I would occasionally do something that someone decided was suspicious (or they were just plain angry at losing and wanted someone else to blame). In games like that, I don't want to be lumped in with actual botters and cheaters just because some jackass decided there is no way

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by RyoShin ( 610051 )

      I think the ideal cheater-punishment system would do that, but on a cool-down timer related to how often someone is "caught". This makes false-positives less bothersome, and gives cheaters the chance of redemption (though unlikely) without having to purchase another copy of the game (but if that is the cheater-punishment method, well...)

      This cool-down would work much like the one used on Robot 9000 [wikipedia.org], where the first few bans are short (hours or days at most) but each successive ban is an exponential increase

  • If you have to block that many cheaters, isn't that a tacit admission that your system and/or your communications are designed so poorly that it's ridiculously easy to "cheat"? Granted, some compromises are probably made in the interest of optimizing perceived response times, but still... can't you design a game that is more difficult to hack? (Of course, the "analog hole" always exists; one can always automate the mouse and keyboard input... but where's the fun in that?)
    • Correcting myself: Aimbots sound like a permanent arms race, hard to design software to make them impossible, just increasingly complex measures/countermeasures. Encrypting game data would make the other cheats much more difficult.

  • IMO there is no punishment too severe for people who cheat in PVP. It ruins the experience for thousands of others just so they can get their jollies. I would love to see Steam update their TOS to include across the board PVP timed bans escalating to PVP permaban for repeat/multiple cheaters, tied to the name on the credit card, which would not only deprive the cheater of whatever game they were cheating in, but block them from all online play permanently on Steam in perpetuity.

    The trick to preventing cri

  • I kept thinking about buying this game, but held off due to so many bad reviews about the issues with cheaters.

    Maybe I'll break down and give it a try, if they're really doing anything effective to get that under control.

    I'm not some "punk kid" gamer. I'm in my 40's and I only play a few games at a time. Kind of picky these days about what's a worthwhile use of my free time. (Still kind of addicted to Starcraft II because I find in a lot of ways, it's like playing a game of chess against an opponent, at

  • Nothing curbed my adult computer gaming like requiring I play online.

  • No pun intended. I'll give you another example of an online game with a major cheating problem - Clash of Clans. Back a year or two ago, SuperCell implemented anti-cheat protocols that looks for modified game files, or memory locations modified by non-supercell software.

    It got rid of the lazy cheaters - but the hard core competitive cheaters quickly circumvented the cheating protocols. How? Well the language barrier played a big part in it. The Chinese have several active bots and cheat programs but

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dj245 ( 732906 )

      Finally, there is a ton of upper-end cheating. Many of the top notch players use private servers online that they pay to use. So when they are put against a new apponent's base layout, they go to the private server, make the base, then practice against it.

      I would consider that to be "practicing", not cheating. You even used the word "practice" yourself.

      Having a neural network do the "practicing" to find the best strategy might be cheating, but probably indistinguishable from a skilled player who did the practicing themselves.

  • Friend of mine was banned for toying with the ini file in an attempt to try and get the game to actually run at decent frame rates on his hardware.
    Anyone who has PUBG knows that it is quite resource intensive.

    Given that it's an early access title, he figured that the ini modifications were fair game... but Battleye thought otherwise and called him out for doing a rendering hack and banned him.

