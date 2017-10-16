PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Blocks 322,000 Cheaters (pcgamer.com) 16
The new anti-cheating system installed in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has been banning more than 6,000 suspected cheaters every day. An anonymous reader quotes PC Gamer: That's according to BattlEye, which polices the game's servers. Its official account tweeted yesterday that between 6,000 and 13,000 players are getting their marching orders daily. On Saturday morning, it had cracked down on nearly 20,000 players within the previous 24-hour period... In total, the service has blocked 322,000 people, double the number that was reported by the game's creator Brendan Greene, aka PlayerUnknown, last month.
Yesterday the game had more than 2.2 million concurrent players.
Yesterday the game had more than 2.2 million concurrent players.
Get rekt cheaters (Score:1)
Losers by default.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Indeed. Blocking is too nice. The better way is to detect cheaters and subtly modify their game so they go on a downhill course. Loss at every turn, and a hilarious sight for real players. After a while they notice, and consider the cheat sw 'broken'.
That is a LOT of cheaters (Score:2)
Re:That is a LOT of cheaters (Score:4, Insightful)
I'm sure that if you survey the people who've been banned, there is a near 100% false-positive rate.
I have it on good authority that nobody has ever been banned from any game for actually cheating; it's always a mod they forgot to uninstall (cosmetic only, of course!), or some innocuous program they have running in the background, or someone hacked their account...
=Smidge=
Re:That is a LOT of cheaters (Score:4, Interesting)
I think companies do it this way because they know these little shits will just buy another copy of the game, so more money for them, but I think it would be better to just quarantine all of the cheaters together so they can only play with each other. The only way out of that is to play for as many hours as you were cheating without using any at all to learn why it isn't appropriate to cheat.
Xbox Cross Network Play (Score:4, Interesting)
Doesn't sound like such a good idea anymore if it will bring cheating to the console experience...
Hopefully in cross-network games you can choose to play with console players only.
Re: (Score:2)
Cross-network play in shooters has never seemed like a good idea to begin with IMO. The difference in precision and speed afforded by a mouse+keyboard setup as compared to a controller is such that I think console players are at an inherent disadvantage.
Great Start (Score:2)
Now what about PED users?
We have it on good authority that ChrisRedfield88 and Doomslaya were wreaking havoc while under the influence of Redbull & Mountain Dew.
Re: (Score:2)
If you want to perform, you have to enhance your drug use.
How do they do it (Score:1)
I have never understood how these players cheat. Is it special software or hardware? How do game developers prevent it?