typodupeerror
EA Shuts Down Fan-Run Servers For Older Battlefield Games

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Since 2014, a group of volunteers going by the name Revive Network have been working to keep online game servers running for Battlefield 2, Battlefield 2142, and Battlefield Heroes. As of this week, the team is shutting down that effort thanks to a legal request from publisher Electronic Arts. "We will get right to the point: Electronic Arts Inc.' legal team has contacted us and nicely asked us to stop distributing and using their intellectual property," the Revive Network team writes in a note on their site. "As diehard fans of the franchise, we will respect these stipulations."

EA's older Battlefield titles were a victim of the 2014 GameSpy shutdown, which disabled the online infrastructure for plenty of classic PC and console games. To get around that, Revive was distributing modified versions of the older Battlefield titles along with a launcher that allowed access to its own, rewritten server infrastructure. The process started with Battlefield 2 in 2014 and expanded to Battlefield 2142 last year, and Battlefield Heroes a few month ago. It's the distribution of modified copies of these now-defunct games that seems to have drawn the ire of EA's legal department. Revive claimed over 900,000 registered accounts across its games, including nearly 175,000 players for the recently revived Battlefield Heroes.

EA Shuts Down Fan-Run Servers For Older Battlefield Games

  • Diehard? (Score:3)

    by sexconker ( 1179573 ) on Friday October 27, 2017 @07:25PM (#55447869)

    "As diehard fans of the franchise, we will respect these stipulations."

    More like die easy.

  • Battlefield 1942 was the bomb. Best Battlefield ever. They lost their way when they started trying to be realistic rather than fun.

  • EA (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Epic Assholes. What else would you expect?

  • Property is theft (Score:4, Insightful)

    by hackwrench ( 573697 ) <hackwrench@hotmail.com> on Friday October 27, 2017 @07:34PM (#55447909) Homepage Journal
    Intellectual property especially, Good times were had and now EA is going to go ruin it, because "muy property."

  • A lost opportunity (Score:3)

    by techno-vampire ( 666512 ) on Friday October 27, 2017 @07:39PM (#55447925) Homepage
    If there are that many people who still want to play those games on line, EA should reactivate their own servers, let them play the game and charge a fair price for the service. Almost pure profit, as they should already have all of the infrastructure including the software.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      the "fair price" was already paid, ffs, through the retail price for the games. ea obsoletes titles based on age, not popularity. soon as a title is 'too old' and continued play cuts into new sales, they're shut down. ea would rather people buy new titles, ones sold via one-time-use keys, and use the abomination called origin to buy and play.

    • But people playing old classics aren't playing - and buying - the new hotness... and more importantly, the new hotness' DLC, microtransactions and loot-boxes (that's where the real money is). And gamers have repeatedly shown that they will keep buying new games regardless of how poorly a publisher treats them. So there is absolutely no advantage to a publisher to keep old game servers running: it cannibalizes new sales, shutting them down doesn't dissuade new sales, and servers cost money.

      Would releasing pa

    • EA is only interested in games that can extract maximum micro-transactions from players, probably in the form of in-game loot boxes. Look for this trend over the next few years from all EA-owned studios. In other words, even a single-player game is going to require some sort of massive grind (declared "optional"), like the new Mordor game (different publisher, but same damned mindset), or will have some sort of multi-player tacked on which support micro-transactions. I'm no longer expecting great single-

  • They were distributing modified game files (Score:3)

    by HalAtWork ( 926717 ) on Friday October 27, 2017 @08:10PM (#55448033)

    Instead of distributing patches of their own design, they were distributing modified files that were under copyright by EA.

    • I'd be interested to know why they didn't distribute tools to patch the original binaries instead of modified binaries. Maybe copy protection of some sort.

  • My game stopped working. I* fixed it. As should be my right.

    *Or I had the mechanic of my choice perform the repair. For myself and all the other people who own this product.

    Keep all this EA ass-hattery in mind as you purchase vehicles and other products. For which manufacturers maintain the right to not only withhold support, but remotely disable when they feel end of life has been reached. [This fulfills my obligatory bad car analogy quota for the week.]

