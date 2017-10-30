GameStop Is Launching An Unlimited Used Game Rental Subscription, Says Report (polygon.com) 19
According to a leaked advertisement, GameStop is rolling out a used game rental subscription service. Subscribers will be able to pick any used game, play it, return it and get another as often as they like. The service will reportedly cost $60 for six months, and players get to keep the last game they borrow. Polygon reports: The advertisement was first seen at ResetEra, the new gaming forum. It appears to be from the newest issue of Game Informer (which is published by GameStop). The "Power Pass" subscription lasts six months and costs $60, according to the advertisement. Sign ups will begin on Nov. 19. The fine print says the Power Pass must be activated by Jan. 31, 2018, possibly hinting at when this service will go live. The subscription requires that the user be a PowerUp Rewards member, and the offer will be available only to the used game catalog in a store (i.e. physical discs), not from GameStop's online library. The PowerUp Rewards requirement apparently is there to help GameStop track the game currently in a user's possession.
Don't forget, ResetEra is the new echo chamber that was NeoGAF, famous for banning any dissenting opinions or wrong-think. Created by it's users when NeoGAF's owner was outed for sexual harassment, the ban-happy mods quit or ate their own, and the forum shut down.
Don't forget, ResetEra is the new echo chamber that was NeoGAF, famous for banning any dissenting opinions or wrong-think. Created by it's users when NeoGAF's owner was outed for sexual harassment, the ban-happy mods quit or ate their own, and the forum shut down.
I would like more details!
Did they OK this with publishers? (Score:2)
Several games have a single use code (Score:2)
I had to look up the online passes thing, as I have not paid for what people call AAA game for a while. I remember the Cerberus Network for Mass Effect 2, a not worthy feature if you ask me. By the time I played that
The first sale doctrine has it covered.
There's an explicit exemption for music (only) recordings, and an exemption for computer programs. But computer programs that are part of a physical product that can't be copied during normal use are exempted from the exemption, and so are non-pc video games.
As far as I know, you can buy and rent out VHS tapes, and you always could. I remember hullabaloo about it in the 90s, but as far as I know it was just Hollywood kicking and screaming. They also spread FUD about
In other news... (Score:2, Informative)
GOG will sell you games outright, DRM free, no spyware, no post-sale disabling possible, which are yours forever with no phoning home or other shinanigans, and if you buy on sale they have unbelievably good prices.
As a bonus, if you make stores like that "THE place to get games", as in that's where the buyers all went, then companies will have to follow and deliver DRM free product.
Or, you can just bend over and take it from the likes of Steaming Origin etc etc and teach companies that you are OK with the a
