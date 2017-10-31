Game Studio CCP Scales Back Virtual Reality Development (bbc.com) 14
Developer CCP Games has significantly cut the time and money it is investing in virtual-reality based games. From a report: The Iceland-based studio is best known for sci-fi title Eve Online but has also created several VR-centred games. Spaceship dog-fighting simulator Eve Valkyrie helped launch the Oculus Rift headset and CCP also made the Sparc VR ball-tossing game for the PlayStation. CCP boss Hilmar Petursson said the company would re-invest in VR when market conditions improved. The move was a "blow to the viability of VR as a major gaming platform," said Adam Smith on the Rock, Paper Shotgun gaming news website, adding that Valkyrie was one of the few games that tempted him to try VR. The changes come just over a month after CCP overhauled Valkyrie in a bid to get more people playing it. CCP has cut its investment in VR as part of a broader restructuring effort. The structural changes mean more focus on PC and mobile games, it said in a statement. It is closing its Atlanta, US, office and selling off the development studio it maintains in Newcastle. The VR development work done at both locations will move to London.
that REQUIRED the use of the Xbox controller. IIRC, the controller was needed to push a single button in the beginning of the game and then the players could use the touch controllers. I had to connect the controller to push that button to get past the introduction scene. Even then, the game was unplayable with the touch controller.
So CCP, make a decent game that actually uses the touch controllers and you'll make money.
I think the big issue is that VR is a lot like the Uncanny Valley, any nearly imperfection, no matter how small will annoy the user. For VR, there really isn't much room for good enough, it really has to be perfect. Also the problem with games we have had for a long time, with full movement games, it requires a space where our hands are free and are safe to move around. Thus forcing you to clean your room before you play video games. Which may sound good to parents however it would mean not playing that game.
Ehh.. Not for me..
Sure, resolution doesn't go as far as it does on a monitor, so in some respects resolution steps back a decade or so.
Also, currently at least the rift lenses are pretty bad for rays of light that really detract.
However, the amazing sensation of being utterly surrounded by the environment, rather than looking at a relatively tiny window into the environment, it's incredible. It doesn't in any way feel somehow more eerie than the stuff on a monitor, the way a almost-real-but-not-quite 3d re
I disagree 100% VR is the future. There is no doubt. There are tons of imperfections in the game but as long as the game is fun, those don't matter. Robo Recall is a perfect example. It's not perfect, but it doesn't require the space of a room. Hell, I've been playing it sitting down lately. Still fun.
Games are just starting to scratch the surface of what they can do. First it was just the 3D effect. Then they started to actually change the weapons. Upgraded to a laser/flashlight? Well attach tha
*I didn't get nauseous until I hit a wall in a racing game and my brain expected sudden deceleration but there was none...
It's a lot of investment for little return today, and nobody's going to come back in the future to play old VR games. You're looking at an industry where last year's GOTY is some retro garbage nerds play, and we have new titles to deal with.
The first to make a big hit on VR will be the loser. They'll be the company that makes it big, but not as big as the second big title, or the new one a year later when VR adoption ratchets up in response and the audience is bigger.
VR should be fringe right now no matter how much big business wants it to be a big thing so quickly. It needs to slow cook (rather than pressure cook) with developer time. VR games are different than what has come before. There is a difference between the way people want it to work and how it has to work. The killer app will eventually come which will be 4k/8k goggles. Problem is producing it when the majority of cell phones (where the scale of economy exists) will not see 8k screen phones. When we get 8k for VR that will open up business apps otherwise it's like 3D on a Nintendo64.
My concern is that it becomes chicken and egg. The technology could crtainly be a tad better, but it's pretty damn effective. The problem right now is that there is a crucial lack of *quality* games. There have been a fair number of games, and some of them have been pretty techonologically and artisitically impressive, but generally they are no more than 'arcarde' deep, with emphasis on short playtimes and/or wonder of an environment but lack of story or gameplay to actually drive things beyond looking n