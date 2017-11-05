Humans Are Still Better Than AI at StarCraft (technologyreview.com) 22
29-year-old professional StarCraft player Song Byung-gu won 4-0 in the world's first contest between AI systems and professional human players, writes MIT Technology Review. An anonymous reader quotes their report: One of the bots, dubbed "CherryPi," was developed by Facebook's AI research lab. The other bots came from Australia, Norway, and Korea. The contest took place at Sejong University in Seoul, Korea, which has hosted annual StarCraft AI competitions since 2010. Those previous events matched AI systems against each other (rather than against humans) and were organized, in part, by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), a U.S.-based engineering association.
Though it has not attracted as much global scrutiny as the March 2016 tournament between Alphabet's AlphaGo bot and a human Go champion, the recent Sejong competition is significant because the AI research community considers StarCraft a particularly difficult game for bots to master. Following AlphaGo's lopsided victory over Lee Sedol last year, and other AI achievements in chess and Atari video games, attention shifted to whether bots could also defeat humans in real-time games such as StarCraft... Executives at Alphabet's AI-focused division, DeepMind, have hinted that they are interested in organizing such a competition in the future.
The event wouldn't be much of a contest if it were held now. During the Sejong competition, Song, who ranks among the best StarCraft players globally, trounced all four bots involved in less than 27 minutes total. (The longest match lasted about 10 and a half minutes; the shortest, just four and a half.) That was true even though the bots were able to move much faster and control multiple tasks at the same time. At one point, the StarCraft bot developed in Norway was completing 19,000 actions per minute. Most professional StarCraft players can't make more than a few hundred moves a minute.
It used to be news when software beat humans at yet another game. Now it is news when we find a game that humans can still win.
and easily (this may explain why it is news...) - from the header:
* former StarCraft player here: all games that lasted less than 10 minutes, that I can remember, all was extremely easy games...
I'm genuinely wondering, what makes Starcraft stand out? Is it something particular about this game or is it just the most well known RTS game, and AIs have generally a problem playing RTS games well?
Probably the most popular RTS game right now. It's also pretty well balanced between playable races as I understand it.
Here's some general thoughts on what makes SC difficult for an AI.
Starcraft has areas of focus called 'macro' and 'micro'. Macro is base building, selecting which tech tree to advance down, upgrading, building your economy. Micro is controlling small groups or individual units and their position on the map and how they engage with enemy units. For a very rough idea, alternative terms would be macro = strategy, micro = tactics.
Someone who is excellent at macro can be destroyed by someone who is lousy at macr
It's probably not just Starcraft. But since Starcraft is such a popular RTS, and is very mature as an esport, it makes a good metric for AI systems.
I'd bet the best computer bot would also get its ass kicked at Civilization by any competent player. And that's probably true of any other game with a complex enough ruleset which doesn't rely on sheer mechanical fitness (such as an FPS aimbot). Additionally, these are games with limited information about the state of the world. That is, your view is limited
Unless we're talking about just clicking non-stop to make your groups move a few pixels at a time, I'm pretty sure I can't manage more than a dozen moves or so per minute.
The game actually measures 'Effective Actions per Minute' and disregards spam clicks.
A 'casual player' is considered to be about 50 apm. 'proficient' players are about 150.
Selecting a building, selecting a unit, and training a unit would be three actions. Selecting a unit and commanding it to move would be two actions.
